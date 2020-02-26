Salesforce: Growth Rate Of 20% Into 2024, Stock Is Hugely Overvalued; Avoid Now

This is one of the most overvalued stocks around. Shareholders should consider sidestepping this investment.

Below its revenue growth narrative, there is nothing substantial worth investing in.

2024 revenue target reiterated: Salesforce is guided to grow with a compounded annual growth rate of 20%.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) remains a very troublesome investment. Its frequent acquisitions are needed to support its high growth strategy, yet its guidance points to the path to 2024 growing at just 20% compounded.

This hugely overvalued stock leaves its investors primed for disappointment. Shareholders should avoid this investment. Here's why:

Guidance, Guidance, Guidance

The most important game in town: Salesforce raises guidance full year 2021 guidance to $21.1 Billion.

Nonetheless, despite the announcement making the very first bullet point of its highly anticipated press statement, we are left with the unavoidable fact that Salesforce's revenue growth rate is pointed towards a marked deceleration.

Investing and Hoping?

Bulls contend that Salesforce will continue to raise guidance as the year progresses and that it will fill the airways full of positive surprises.

However, that's exactly what everyone else is hoping for too! And the reality is that when investors price in 'hope', investors are ultimately priming themselves for disappointment and a loss of capital.

Believe that I'm being overly bearish? Consider this, Salesforce reiterates its 2024 (fiscal 2025) revenue target to reach at the top end of the range $35 billion.

This implies that between growing at 23% in fiscal 2021, it will decelerate on the approach into 2024 so that Salesforce posts a double over four years.

Put another way, Salesforce is likely to continue growing with a compounded annual growth rate of 20%. How does this compare with the graph above? There will be a clear path of revenue growth deceleration.

This will be particularly noticeable as Salesforce reaches the final two years of this four-year guidance since it is starting off this journey growing at 23% and is guided to average 20%, thus this must mean that towards the latter part of this journey Salesforce is envisioning growing its revenues at less than 20%.

More Acquisitions?

[...] we're committed to balancing this growth with very strong cash flow Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

We now get into the highly contentious argument: it depends on what we refer to strong cash flow?

Does strong cash flow mean cash flow before:

Large and consistent acquisitions;

Capex requirements;

Purchases of strategic investments;

Stock-based compensation?

Then, sure, Salesforce, in that case, does indeed make strong cash flow.

Moving on, Salesforce acquires Vlocity for $1.33 billion in cash net of Salesforce's ownership in the company. The deal is expected to complete in Q2 2021 adding approximately $50 million in revenues to Salesforce in fiscal 2021.

Further details are not given apart from Vlocity being dilutive to Salesforce's bottom line. And even without knowing how big Salesforce's ownership in the company was prior to the acquisition, its annualized run rate revenue should approximate $80 million. By my estimates, this implies that Salesforce paid very roughly 16x forward sales for Vlocity.

Valuation - no Margin of Safety

The main issue I have with Salesforce is its obvious overvaluation.

How does a rational investor value this sort of stock? At the most superficial level, it trades for 7.5x forward sales, which is not expensive whatsoever. Particularly for a SaaS company with strong visibility into its revenue stream -- Salesforce has 93% of its revenue from recurring sources.

However, once we get beyond its top-line 'high growth' narrative, as soon as we step down from this revenue growth spiel, its level of overvalued becomes further apparent.

For example, Salesforce GAAP EPS for fiscal 2020 finished at $0.15, down from $1.43 in fiscal 2019. Then, looking ahead its guidance points to fiscal 2021 finishing with GAAP EPS of $0.14.

Shareholders positively declare that investors should value Salesforce off its guided non-GAAP EPS figures which include its mark-to-market accounting for its strategic investments. Hence, in that case, Salesforce guides for non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 for fiscal 2021, put its stock trading at 53x forward earnings.

On the other hand, a positive aspect that surfaced during the earnings call was that Q4 2020 marked the lowest revenue attrition in Salesforce's history, at less than 9%. This low-level attrition is being driven by Salesforce's mix of customers shifting towards enterprises.

The Bottom Line

Salesforce is an incredibly challenging investment to find any sort of edge that is not already being priced in by overly bullish shareholders.

With decelerating growth rates, expensive and frequent acquisitions, and an overvalued stock, investors are best to take profits now and sidestep this investment.

