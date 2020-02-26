DIA: Buy The Dip In Dow After 2000-Point Plunge

Extreme moves in the Dow and VIX point to a relief rally in DIA ahead over the next few weeks.

U.S. stock markets fell off the cliff with 3+% consecutive drops in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) on renewed fears of coronavirus pandemic.

"When It Rains, It Pours"

That is the phrase that comes to mind when trying to describe the 2-day meltdown in U.S. stock markets. After shaking off the Covid-19 outbreak which was largely contained outside of China, the suddenly out-of-control spread to South Korea and Italy proved too much to overcome, as the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA), S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) crumbled 3+% on consecutive days to wipe out year-to-date gains:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VXX) exploded more than 50% to close in on the 30 handle, as the VIX continues to track the search interest of "coronavirus" on Google Trends almost synchronously:

Source: Google Trends

Prior to the drubbing in stocks, despite broader markets levitating at all-time highs, there had been multiple warning signs from technical patterns in semiconductors and Nasdaq which suggested a storm was brewing on the horizon. Ultimately, the escalation in Covid-19 contagion globally served as the catalyst which led to a liquidation-like sell-off.

Last 2 Days Were Statistical Anomalies in Dow and VIX

As MarketWatch pointed out, it's been 2 years since the U.S. stock markets suffered a 2-day decline of such magnitude, resulting in the Dow and other flagship indices just a couple percentage points away from being down -10%, which is the threshold of correction territory. Although stock markets may very well enter a correction officially, chances favor a relief rally ahead if history is any precedent.

Specifically, looking back since 1985, there were only 3 other periods during which the Dow dropped more than -3% in consecutive days: 1987, 2008 and 2015:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Statistically, after such a steep 2-day decline, a bounce would ensue 80% of the time over the next 4 weeks averaging 4-5%:

Date Dow Jones Industrial Last Day Chg The Day Before DJI Forward Chg % 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 1987-10-19 1,739 -22.61% -4.60% 3.17% 15.84% 9.29% 12.10% 2008-10-07 9,447 -5.11% -3.58% -1.44% -4.38% -4.04% 1.89% 2008-11-06 8,696 -4.85% -5.05% 1.60% -13.15% 0.35% -3.67% 2008-11-20 7,552 -5.56% -5.07% 15.55% 10.91% 13.41% 13.94% 2015-08-24 15,871 -3.57% -3.12% 4.14% 1.46% 3.15% 4.03% 2020-02-25 27,081 -3.15% -3.56% Average 4.60% 2.14% 4.43% 5.65% % Positive 80.00% 60.00% 80.00% 80.00%

Likewise, the astonishing 90+% launch over the past week in VIX paints a similar picture. If we define a VIX extreme spike as:

2 consecutive days of more than 10% surge

Over 90% increase in a week

As the below chart and analysis illustrate, the Dow tends to make a short-term bottom and rebound an average of 2% over the next 5 days after the occurrence of an extreme spike in VIX. Though, the outlook turns mixed beyond the 1-week horizon.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Date VIX Last Day Chg The Day Before Past 1-Wk Chg DJI Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 2010-05-07 40.95 24.85% 31.67% 102.82% 2.31% -1.80% -2.35% -4.32% 2015-08-21 28.03 46.45% 25.51% 115.28% 1.11% -2.17% -0.16% -0.46% 2015-08-24 40.74 45.34% 46.45% 195.43% 4.14% 1.46% 3.15% 4.03% 2018-02-05 37.32 115.60% 28.51% 152.33% 1.05% 3.59% 5.60% 2.17% 2020-02-25 27.85 11.27% 46.55% 93.67% Average 2.15% 0.27% 1.56% 0.36% % Positive 100.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00%

Now vs. 2014 Ebola Crisis

Without question, the two viral contagions in Ebola and Covid-19 are distinct in many ways. That being said, recent price action in the Dow draws similarities to that during the 2014 Ebola crisis from a sentiment perspective. To recall, broader U.S. stock markets were riding a steady uptrend into August 2014, before WHO's declaration of "international health emergency" due to the escalating Ebola outbreak in Africa led to a brief dip in the Dow:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The Dow and major indices would then stage an impressive rally to new recovery highs in September, which proved to be short-lived after a 7% waterfall decline followed on renewed fears of Ebola outbreak within the U.S. Fast forward to today, even though the timeline is compressed, U.S. markets also went through the 3 stages of 1) dip on initial fear, 2) recovery rally to new highs and 3) subsequently plunge to lower lows.

Going forward, while we do not expect an V-shape recovery to all-time highs like in 2014, a snapback rebound of 4-5% looks probable on deeply oversold conditions. From a longer-term perspective, we are in the camp that the current bull market remains intact, and that new all-time highs are still in the cards after the panic subsides. In the near-term, we would look to navigate through volatile waters and scale-in long positions on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.