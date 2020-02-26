Mallinckrodt: A Huge Gamble, But It May Survive

Mallinckrodt is likely to successfully settle all opioid related lawsuits. This could be a huge win for the company.

A very speculative investment with a huge range of value: from nothing to something.

Investment Thesis

Mallinckrodt (MNK) released a shocking report that declared it may actually have a settlement in place to put aside all the lawsuits against the company's involvement in the opioid crisis and that it would bankrupt its Specialty Generics business as a consequence.

If successful, this could imply that the business' equity may survive.

Given that its market cap is a paltry $400 million compared with free cash flow of $610 million for 2019 this could mean the company's equity has the potential to survive and re-rate higher.

This stock is well worth following as a case study. Here's why:

This Company is an Absolute Mess

As a deep value investor, I have a strong interest in companies going through highly distressed situations.

This is an area that most investors shy away from and in the vast majority of cases for the right reasons. These companies often dwindle along before fully collapsing and wiping out shareholders.

Meantime, the stock is prone to speculation, which begets further speculation leaving traders to believe there is some upside potential at play. In the vast majority of cases, nothing could be further from the truth. What looks like upside potential rapidly translates into heavy losses.

Mallinckrodt carries $4.6 billion of net debt.

But when all is said and done, it's actually not so over-leveraged at just 3.4x. Consider this, Bausch Health (BHC), although not an exact peer, but that company is leveraged very roughly 7x and it is being valued close to $8 billion market cap.

Of course, Bausch doesn't have any involvement in the opioid scandal, whereas Mallinckrodt has plenty. But Bausch has close to twice as much debt.

Debt Market Appears Happy

Debt markets are often claimed to be forward indicators of the company's equity prospects. On this note, we can see the bump its 2023 notes got yesterday:

The debt market is still firmly pricing in some kind of bankruptcy for Mallinckrodt, but there has been a clear run on these bonds over the past six months, which means creditors are starting to believe they may not have to get too much of haircut on their notes.

Valuation - Somewhere Between Nothing and Something

As part of the potential legal settlement, there would be approximately 20% dilutive (in the money) warrants for the plaintiffs. If Mallinckrodt's equity were to survive, these could be worth a substantial sum.

Put another way, it is in the plaintiffs' interest that Mallinckrodt equity would survive.

So how does one go about valuing this stock?

Certainly not putting a 10x multiple to future free cash flow. The company has significant operational headwinds, not including all the above-mentioned lawsuits and debt profile.

Furthermore, the underlying business is not looking so strong, in part driven through softness related to its Acthar gel (see below).

Moreover, Mallinckrodt decided to pull its guidance for the year but did note the analysts' consensus was largely in line with its own estimates, thus pointing towards top-line declines of 13% for the year.

All in all, Mallinckrodt has huge troubles. Management owns less than 3% of the total company and does not appear to be rushing to make any significant open market purchases, therefore leading me to believe that they are not overly bullish their own prospects either.

The Bottom Line

This investment is hugely speculative.

On the back of any potential negative news, this stock is likely to sell-off dramatically. In fact, the path towards clear visibility is going to be very long-winded. But there is a slim chance that today's shareholders may be rewarded from its present valuation of $400 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.