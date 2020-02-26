GE: More Good News For Investors

Many investors appear to attribute negative value to GE Capital, but its actual value could be close to its $15.3 billion book value.

General Electric (GE) entered 2019 with a dismal outlook and a gaping hole in its balance sheet. However, the company dramatically outperformed management's initial expectations during the year, particularly in terms of cash flow production. Meanwhile, GE lined up a series of asset sales to shore up its balance sheet.

In short, over the past year, General Electric has addressed many of the concerns that had been weighing on its share price. One of the biggest remaining questions entering 2020 was whether GE had reserved enough cash to meet its legacy insurance obligations. Two years ago, the company disclosed that it would need to add about $15 billion to its reserves over seven years to address rising claims in its long-term care reinsurance business.

However, for the second time since that shocking announcement, GE has completed the annual statutory cash flow testing for its insurance operations with no major changes needed to its funding plan. That's great news for investors as GE continues to work through its turnaround plan.

The balance sheet has been fixed

During 2019, General Electric completed the sale of its transportation division and sold another chunk of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR), ending its majority ownership of that company. Together, those moves brought in $9 billion of proceeds, with another $9 billion or so on the way, mainly from GE selling the rest of its Baker Hughes stake. Meanwhile, GE completed $12 billion of asset reductions at its GE Capital subsidiary last year.

The biggest divestiture of all was announced a year ago but has not been completed yet. GE is selling its biopharma business to Danaher (DHR) for total consideration of approximately $21.4 billion (including $21 billion of cash). Danaher's management recently confirmed that the deal is on track to close this quarter.

Thanks to these moves, GE reduced the debt-to-equity ratio at GE Capital from 5.7x to 3.9x during 2019, achieving its target of a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 4x. The industrial side of the business reduced its adjusted net debt by $7 billion last year. Leverage fell to 4.2x EBITDA from 4.8x EBITDA a year earlier.

Importantly, GE's pension deficit increased by only $900 million during 2019, despite a sharp drop in interest rates. By contrast, CEO Larry Culp had warned in September that lower interest rates could cause the deficit to surge by $7 billion.

Between the closing of the biopharma deal and additional sales of Baker Hughes shares, GE is on track to reduce its net debt to 2.5 times EBITDA or less by the end of 2020. In tandem with the conservative leverage ratio at GE Capital, that would give the company solid, investment-grade credit metrics. As I have previously discussed, this means GE has the balance sheet flexibility to absorb additional losses in its run-off insurance businesses. However, those liabilities may not be as large as many investors assume.

Insurance risk may be overstated

GE investors and analysts were blindsided by the size of the one-time charge and required reserve contribution announced in early 2018. As a result, many have been waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop ever since.

In essence, announcing a giant shortfall did not cause most investors to believe that GE was now using realistic (as opposed to optimistic) assumptions to assess its insurance liabilities. It just made them fear that if the required reserves could increase by nearly $15 billion in a single year, they could potentially increase by another $15 billion in any year going forward.

These fears started to subside during 2019, as new CEO Larry Culp restored a sense of order to the company. It was a short-lived respite, though. Last August, serial whistleblower Harry Markopolos alleged that GE would need to boost its long-term care reserves by another $18.5 billion, beyond the $14.5 billion it had already agreed to contribute.

The Kansas Insurance Department (which regulates GE's insurance business) quickly responded that Markopolos had not submitted any allegations of fraud to the department. It also noted that Markopolos had a conflict of interest, as he stood to profit from betting against GE stock and from filing a formal federal whistleblower complaint. Most notably, the department stated, "After initial review, components of this particular report appear fairly simplistic in nature and don't appear to incorporate certain technical reserve considerations that were considered during the Department’s most recent financial examination…"

Of course, GE concurred with the regulator's assessment. More significantly, an independent analysis from Goldman Sachs (GS) also found that GE's budgeted long-term care reserves were about right.

At an investor conference last week, Culp revealed that this year's annual statutory cash flow testing for GE's insurance business found a negligible deficiency of about $100 million. Many analysts had expected a much larger hit of up to $1 billion. Of course, GE bears like Markopolos have been warning that the deficiency could be at least an order of magnitude higher.

GE Capital may be worth more than zero

Some bears will undoubtedly shrug off last week's news as another output of GE's bad (or even fraudulent) accounting. However, this line of thought is based in a circular, unfalsifiable logic: bad results are taken as evidence of GE's weak financial position; good results are taken as evidence that GE is committing fraud to cover up its weak financial position.

Taken together, the Kansas Insurance Department's critique of Markopolos' report, Goldman Sachs' independent analysis, and GE's recent statutory cash-flow testing results can't decisively disprove the contention that GE needs to dramatically increase its insurance reserves. But they do put the allegations in context. There is some risk that GE would need to dramatically increase its insurance reserves again in the future, but it is not the most likely outcome.

Indeed, whereas the insurance business was an underappreciated source of risk a few years ago, the market may now be overestimating the risk from GE's insurance subsidiaries. Most investors appear to view GE Capital as a liability rather than an asset. That's not very surprising, given that it has been the source of several big special charges, has frequently reported operating losses in recent quarters, and has required repeated cash infusions.

However, the GE Capital business has a positive book value of $15.3 billion. Most of its continuing operations are quite profitable. If GE is estimating its insurance liabilities properly now, this segment could easily be worth book value, which translates to about $1.75 per share. By contrast, in previous attempts to value GE as the sum of its parts, I have assumed that GE Capital is worth zero to be conservative.

With GE stock currently trading for less than $12 after Monday's big selloff, getting even $1/share of value out of GE Capital (which would still leave room for nearly $10 billion of additional pre-tax charges) would be positive for shareholders. Thus, investors reassessing the value of GE Capital (and starting to treat it as an asset rather than a liability) could be a significant lever for share price appreciation at GE over the next five years or so.

