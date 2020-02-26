Foot Locker's Q4 Results Are Less Important Than Capex And Corona

I am not particularly worried about results, but I am worried about guidance in light of the Corona virus.

Foot Locker (FL) has been one of the more interesting mall-based retailers over the past several years. While the share price has fluctuated relatively dramatically over the past few years, the stock has on balance not done that well, though there have been spectacular buying opportunities. The company’s guidance for Q4 during its last earnings call was not great, and I think same-store sales growth will be flattish. However, I am much more interested in hearing more commentary on Foot Locker’s recently released capital allocation plans as well as guidance for 2020 in light of Corona. I think shares are quite cheap, with a fair value of $57-70, but let’s look at how capital allocation plans and Corona may impact the valuation.

What and Why – The Jump in Capex

Capital expenditures are expected to grow to $275 million from $187 million in FY19 and $187 million in FY18. Management specifically cited the increased investments in community-based power stores as well as spending in digital and US supply chain upgrades. I would ultimately like a little more detail on the breakdown within these categories, though on the surface, I agree with the philosophy behind investing in these three areas.

Further, I do question how committed Foot Locker will be to these targets. In FY18, Foot Locker announced that it approved $230 million in capex and spent $187 million. In FY19, Foot Locker announced that it approved $275 million in capex spending and spent $187 million. Is capital spending announced higher than intended to allow the company to beat expectations?

For context, $275 million in not an insane figure, even if the company actually spends that much on capex. Foot Locker spent about the same amount, $274 million, in FY17, and I believe the drop in FY18 and FY19 capex spending was a reaction to lighter sales growth that would allow the company to maintain free cash flow. I’m also interested to see if management comments on any planned capex for Asia – an area the company recently identified as a growth market.

Dividend Growth of 5%; Don’t Let the Lack of Buyback Announcement Scare You

Foot Locker also announced its 10th consecutive annual dividend increase, growing the payout 5% to $0.40 per share quarterly. The current yield is just under 4.2%. This was a decline from the 11% increase in FY18 and the 10% increase in FY19, but I believe it nonetheless conveys confidence in the company.

The company did not comment on buybacks for 2020. This is because the company doesn’t have a set buyback target that they announce publicly, rather, management repurchases shares opportunistically. Additionally, the Board recently authorized a $1.2 billion repurchase program in its 2019 capital planning that expires in January 2022 and has yet to be exhausted. Management will buyback stock when they think its undervalued, and I believe the magnitude could be large in FY2020.

Ultimately, from a capital allocation perspective, I doubt we will hear much to change the Foot Locker thesis. That said, I believe management will be relatively candid and helpful in revealing their capital allocation rationale.

Corona

I believe they are two alarming issues with Corona virus that could negatively impact Foot Locker. One, is the supply of footwear from Asia. Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are highly dependent on China as well as Vietnam for footwear, and the fact that China is effectively shut down is mildly alarming for Foot Locker from a supply side. I fear that many releases could be delayed for an undetermined time. I suspect Foot Locker will be able to share some helpful commentary in this respect.

From the demand side, Foot Locker seems like the quintessential US/Europe only company. However, given Foot Locker’s power store presence in heavy tourism cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, I think Corona could negatively impact same-store sales as Chinese tourism falls to virtually zero.

Although poor guidance won’t impact my view of management or the long-term business prospects, poor guidance will dictate my expectation for FY20. That would materially reduce the likelihood that my fair value is achieved in the next 12 months.

Overall, updates will outshine results

As I noted above, I am interested to see what Foot Locker plans to spend an incremental ~$90 million on from a capex perspective, and I’m even more interested to see how management is planning for Corona. At this time, I believe the stock could be quite risky given the risk that supply or demand guidance is poor. I own shares of the company, but I will assess the Q4 report before adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.