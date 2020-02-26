CorEnergy:  Decent Value But Low Growth

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) trades at a reasonably cheap multiple of 12.3X forward FFO. It has a strong balance sheet and conservative management. These strengths are partially offset by a limited acquisition pipeline which is restricting growth opportunity. We are neutral on CORR presently but believe it is a good stock to have on the radar as it could become a great buy as events transpire.

Diversification

CORR serves as an excellent diversifier as its earnings are not correlated with most other stocks. As an energy infrastructure REIT, one may think it would be correlated with REITs or with energy stocks, but fundamentally it is not similar to either. In the 2015-2016 oil crash, CORR’s market price sank with the energy ship, but it rebounded as its ironclad master leases survived through 2 major tenant bankruptcies. CORR’s earnings hardly budged in one of the worst energy recessions of recent history. The market learned its lesson and in the current troubling pricing environment for energy, CORR’s market price has remained resilient.

Most REITs are somewhat economically sensitive in that a stronger macro economy will facilitate higher occupancy and higher lease rates. CORR is largely agnostic to the macroeconomy. Its revenues are almost entirely based on very long term contracts that do not fluctuate based on underlying conditions.

Thus, CORR represents a stagnant roughly $3.68 in annual FFO that funds a $3.00 annual dividend or about a 6.8% yield.

Good management patient for quality growth

REIT managers are financially incented to grow the size of their companies. The bigger the REIT, the more the executives are paid. Externally managed REITs, like CORR, are also incented to grow bigger as fees are based on AUM. We often see REITs growing the size of their balance sheet even when there are no opportunities available and the growth is dilutive.

CORR is different; management has shown impressive discipline. Despite being on the hunt for an acquisition for years, they have not made any material purchases. Quite simply, there have not been infrastructure properties available at accretive cap rates. Rather than loosening their acquisition underwriting, CORR has stuck to their principals and not diluted shareholders. We believe this shows strong alignment with shareholders.

While the lack of acquisitions has been the correct decision in my opinion, the lack of availability of infrastructure properties is a problem.

Stagnation

High quality infrastructure properties are a highly desirable asset as they are durable and provide a reliable stream of cashflows. Given the low interest rate environment, just about every institution wants this kind of asset. Thus, prevailing cap rates are low in the 3% to 6% range for most asset types.

CorEnergy seeks similar high quality assets but likely wants a 8% plus cap rate so that the acquisition can be accretive to earnings. When others are paying a 3% to 6% cap rate, it can be hard to find 8%+ and I presume that this is why CORR has not acquired in years.

While CORR is not willing to sacrifice asset quality to get a higher cap rate, they are willing to sacrifice tenant quality. CORR’s 2 largest acquisitions were the Pinedale LGS and the Grand Isle Gathering System or GIGS. Both of these assets are extremely high quality and essential to the harvesting of natural gas and oil respectively. Both of these assets also had financially weak tenants which is how CORR was able to get double digit cap rates despite the high asset quality. Both tenants went bankrupt after CORR acquired the assets and CORR’s lease survived in both cases because the asset quality was so high.

This is CORR’s niche: Great assets acquired at high cap rates due to weak tenants.

When CORR first converted to a REIT, weak energy tenants were plentiful. Oil harvesting was still considered a sexy industry, so MLPs and other operators were stretching their balance sheets to acquire more oil fields and build more rigs. Once they stretched too far, banks were no longer interested in giving the operators loans and this is where CORR came in. CORR could provide equity financing through large sale-leaseback transactions. CORR would own the energy infrastructure asset, but the MLP still got to fully control operations of it and collect the profits on the harvested oil and gas.

Today, CORR is still ready to provide equity financing through sale leasebacks, but in my opinion, they will have trouble finding a counterparty. Oil is no longer sexy. Operators are no longer stretching their balance sheets to expand production. This leaves CORR in a rather stagnant position. There do not seem to be any accretive assets available that would allow them to grow.

The stagnation is not dangerous for investors, it just means there will likely be minimal growth. Thus, we are looking at CORR as a fixed set of future cashflows determined by their existing contracts and CORR should be valued accordingly.

Valuation

At current pricing, CORR trades at 12.3X forward FFO.

That makes it substantially cheaper than the REIT index which trades at 23X. Its future cashflows are most comparable to triple net REITs, as they also have the locked in contractual revenues. Triple net REITs trade in a range of 11X to 24X with the cheaper end having higher leverage and a bit more risk with the higher end being larger more conservatively levered REITs.

So where should CORR trade?

From a balance sheet perspective, CORR is very low leverage with a debt to capital of 17%. That makes it lower debt than even the priciest NNN REITs like Agree Realty (ADC) and Realty Income (O) which have debt to capital of 23% and 24% respectively.

That said, I still believe CORR should trade at a substantial discount to the NNN average for 2 reasons:

The aforementioned lack of growth Residual value

Most of the triple net REITs have accretive pipelines and are growing the bottom line at perhaps 2% to 6% a year. We think CORR is closer to flat in terms of FFO/share growth, so a discount is warranted.

Further, when office, industrial and retail lease contracts expire, the property has residual value. The REIT will likely be able to find a new contract at similar rental rates (adjusted for inflation) assuming the property is well maintained.

CORR’s infrastructure assets have finite life. Their largest assets, the Pinedale LGS and the GIGS will only be valuable as long as the associated fields have ample reserves left to harvest. These assets have expected remaining lives of 40 years and 20 years respectively.

Thus, CORR’s cashflows, as reliable as they are, must be valued as a finite life annuity rather than as a perpetuity.

Given the lack of growth and finite life of the assets, I believe the 12.3X multiple is about right. CORR is roughly fairly valued so it can still be a nice diversifier for a portfolio, but I don’t see it being particularly opportunistic.

Keep CORR on the radar screen

While we are neutral on it today, there are certain things that could make CORR a great investment.

A substantial price drop An accretive acquisition

If the weak energy price environment persists, it is possible the market will mistakenly sell CORR down. If it falls enough, the in-place cashflows will become opportunistic relative to the price. A persistently weak energy pricing environment could cause some of the operators to be challenged and in turn seek alternative financing. This could re-open CORR’s acquisition pipeline. Upon consummation of an accretive acquisition, CORR could be an opportunistic stock. Thus, we continually watch CORR’s price and fundamentals as it has the potential to be worth owning. Dave Schulte (CORR’s CEO) is among the better REIT managers and that can matter quite a bit.

