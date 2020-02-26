FT: Stick With CEFs For Multi-Sector Exposure

We briefly discuss FT which is one of our higher-rated funds in the sector.

Within this space we like closed-end funds over mutual funds and ETFs due to strong historic absolute and risk-adjusted returns, a low cost of leverage and active management.

An expensive market argues for turning to multi-sector funds which have the most flexibility in their allocations.

After a strong and sustained rally, it is hard to find an area of the market that still offers significant value. In this type of environment, funds with the greatest ability and range to look for value offer a lot of appeal.

Our main takeaway is that the current market environment is conducive to a multi-sector allocation given the greater flexibility of managers in the sector. Among the different fund structures, we favor CEFs over mutual funds and ETFs for their relatively attractive discount valuation, reasonable cost of leverage as well as the superior returns of active managers in the space. We briefly discuss the Franklin Universal Trust (FT) which is one of our higher-rated funds in the sector.

The Mighty Multi-Sector

There are four broad reasons why the multi-sector area of the CEF market is appealing. First, it is a sector which provides managers the most leeway in allocating investor cash. This ability to move in and out of sectors based on market dynamics is quite powerful, particularly within fixed-income, where active management has delivered superior results.

The second reason is the sector's valuation. Although the sector's median discount is trading around zero, it has not moved very much in the last five years, in contrast to the average sector discount which has tightened about 5% in that period. The 5-year z-score of 0.7 is quite a bit below the average sector figure of 1.2.

Thirdly, the historic performance of the sector has been quite strong - delivering a 9.7% annualized NAV return over the last 10 years. This is the highest figure outside of equity-linked sectors.

Finally, the sector has mostly been able to maintain its yield advantage over the average CEF sector. Investors have to be careful, however, as the average coverage of the sector is on the low side at 72%, although it is quite variable across funds.

Pick Your Drive

At Systematic Income we are fund structure agnostic meaning we look across different fund vehicles such as ETFs, mutual funds and CEFs for most attractive funds. We count 82 funds in the sector with 46 investor-class mutual funds, 10 ETFs (limited to those with decent AUM) and 26 CEFs.

Let's take a look at how the various fund types have performed in aggregate. All in all CEFs have run away with it, which over the last 15 years is, perhaps, not surprising given the strong market performance, the greater tendency of multi-sector CEFs to allocate to stocks and the CEF use of leverage.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

We calculate that the CEF sector has delivered an annual return of 9.6% vs 5.6% for mutual funds and 4.8% for ETFs. We have to be a little bit careful here as this comparison is not entirely apples to apples. The CEF sector has many more funds that dabble in equities whereas the mutual funds and ETFs in this category tend to be exclusively fixed-income funds.

That said, the NAV return volatility of the CEF funds is just 5.9% - well below the volatility that stocks have delivered over this period so while the equity allocation of CEFs is greater they are by no means pure equity plays.

In our view there are a couple of advantages of including stocks in the multi-sector mix. First, stocks have obviously delivered strong historic returns. And although long-term bonds have also delivered strong returns, if we had to pick one sector that is not going to repeat this performance it will be bonds, not stocks. For bonds to repeat their performance, interest rates in the US will have to go deeply negative - a fairly unlikely event given the lessons learned from the European monetary policy experiment.

The second reason to include stocks in the multi-sector allocation is that the correlation between stocks and bonds is still negative. So long as this is still the case, pairing the two assets will continue to be attractive.

Source: FRED

Active Beats Passive

The fact that CEFs and mutual funds beat ETFs over the long term (with mutual funds delivering a 0.8% excess per annum return at a lower volatility) suggests that active funds have done better than passive ones.

Half of the ETF category, however, is composed of active funds so let's dis-aggregate their performance. Looking at total returns shows that active funds have delivered slightly stronger performance but at much lower volatility.

This track record argues for an active positioning within the sector.

Lower For Longer?

An additional argument for allocating to CEFs has to do with the cost of leverage which has fallen significantly. With Libor falling about 1%, the cost of short-term leverage instruments like repos and bank credit facilities has effectively halved from its peak in late 2018. This means that, given the sector covered yield and leverage cost, sector CEFs are able to add additional yield of just under 2% on average over and above their unleveraged counterparts.

Source: FRED

Franklin Universal Trust

Casting an eye across the sector population in our CEF Tool the Franklin Universal Trust (FT) stands out to us across a number of metrics.

FT is a $278m hybrid fund trading at a 10.6% discount and a 4.81% current yield

Allocation is 70% fixed-income and 30% equities with the equity allocation mostly in utility stocks.

Although the yield is on the lower side due to the equity allocation, coverage is strong around 100% with net investment income fairly steady over the last few years.

Discount-adjusted fee is the second lowest in the sector at just 0.69%

Net NAV (NAV ex-distributions) is second highest in the sector. If this fund returned capital gains as distributions, its discount would be a lot tighter.

The absolute discount remains quite wide of sector average.

Conclusion

The expensive market environment argues for turning to funds that have the most flexibility in their allocations. We like CEFs within this area of the market due to strong historic absolute and risk-adjusted returns, the ability by many funds to hold both equities and fixed-income, a relatively low cost of leverage and superior returns to active management. FT is a fund that looks appealing given its hybrid allocation, good coverage, wide discount and low fee.

