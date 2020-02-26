ENB Financial Corp. - A Very Strong Performing Community Bank In PA

In September, we wrote about a perfectly sized community bank in Pennsylvania. We say perfectly sized because the bank falls right into our targeted community bank investment range: $1b - $5b in assets. This size offers customers a full suite of financial services, while avoiding the complex transactions that large banks enter into. Banks in this asset range serve a great purpose in their respective communities, and typically offer investors a nice dividend.

We wanted to revisit this bank once again to see if our conclusions about their current valuation, and ultimately our investment decision, have changed. At the time, we decided against purchasing shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCQX:ENBP) despite their strong performance.

This analysis will review their January 2020 earnings release, to assess their current financial performance, and run the company through our dividend stock screener. Our stock screener is designed to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. ENB's stock price continued to climb in the fourth quarter and their dividend yield fell accordingly. Thus, it is unlikely we are going to buy. However, let's open up their earnings release, crunch some numbers, and validate that conclusion!

First, a little background. ENB Financial Corp. is a $1.2b bank headquartered in Ephrata, PA. The bank has served their community since 1881 and has 14 branch locations (per the company's website). After reviewing the company's website, it is evident that the company takes pride is serving their local populations. That is the kind of financial institution we can get behind.

The company released earnings on January 14, 2020. The release discussed their fourth quarter and full year operating results. This earnings release will serve as the primary source of financial information for the remainder of the article.

Reading the company's earnings release, it is evident very quickly that the company had a very, very strong 2019. Net income for the full year increased 16.9% compared to the last year. This helped propel their Return on Assets (ROA) over 1% at the end of the year. Their ROA increased to 1.01% compared to .93% at the end of last year. That may not seem like a lot; however, when you only have $1.2b in assets, it takes a lot to earn that large of an ROA increase.

The primary growth in earnings was due to a strong increase in their net interest income. Net interest income for 2019 increased to $36.6m from $33.1m. ENB's net interest income followed a trend we have noticed in many of the community banks we have analyzed over the last 6 months. In 2019, banks are realizing an increase in both interest income from loans and interest expense from deposits. Luckily, for ENB, the increase in interest income was significantly greater than the increase in interest expense. Thus, they realized an overall $3.5m increase in net interest income.

I think 2020 will be fascinating year to follow for banks based on the current interest rate environment. Last year was a roller coaster. We had strong rate increases, which led to increased loan and deposit rates, followed by a steep reduction in interest rates in the second half of the year. This year, it looks like rates will remain stable for the most part, with occasional increases or decreases based on the market at that time. Will banks experience a reversal in NIM as variable rate loans reprice or borrowers refinance out of their higher interest rate loan? Man, I can't wait to revisit some community bank stocks next year.

In further review of the income statement, there were two other major contributors to the increase in net interest income. The bank's gain on sale of securities increased $790k compared to last year and their gain on sale of mortgages increased by $334k compared to last year. The increase in securities was surprising given the bank's income statement. But it was nice to see the bank capture gains and sell high versus waiting.

This type of income is very difficult to predict on a recurring basis, as the prices of bank's securities are dependent on changes in the market. While it was great the bank received the gains this year, they could easily record zero gains next year, or even take a loss. So shareholders, enjoy those gains captured in 2019!

From a balance sheet perspective, the bank grew like crazy in 2019. The best part is that the bank's asset growth was all organic. Too many banks resort to acquisitions to grow their balance sheet when they cannot grow from core operating activities alone. So it was nice to see ENB's assets, loans, and deposits grow by 6.7%, 8.6%, and 5.9%, respectively.

The strong loan growth should allow the bank to continue to increase their interest income going forward. Total loans grew to $753m from $694m, or $59m during last year. Growth like that can be difficult to achieve in a very competitive operating environment. Further, I am predicting that this will have at least a $1.18m positive impact on their income statement compared to last year (To calculate this, I assumed that the bank's average interest rate on their loan portfolio is 4%. $59m X 4% X .5 year = $1.18m. I assumed half a year because the bank's growth was spread out over the full year versus occurring all at once). So already, just on loan growth alone, the bank will start the year ahead from an income statement perspective. If the banks loan grows, or their interest rates can rise, everything else will be icing on the cake!

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed ENB's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 11.19X. That is well above the threshold outlined in our expectations section. Further, that is higher than the 10.63X P/E Ratio calculated in our September analysis.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and the ability to continue growing its dividend going forward. ENB's dividend payout ratio is just below 32%. The company has plenty of room to continue growing their dividend going forward.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - In September, we discussed how ENB has a strong short term history of increasing their dividend payment. However, the long term history left a little to be desired for dividend investors. Since that analysis, the company did make some major news when they announced their third dividend increase of 2019. In October, they increased their quarterly dividend to $.16 per share. For those keeping track at home, their total dividend payout increased almost 11% in 2019. For shareholders, that is great.

But prior to this, annual dividend increases were not a forgone conclusion. The company increased their dividend; however, it was not consistent. Sometimes their dividend could remain stagnant for 6 or 7 consistent quarters before the next increase.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 2.84%. This is well below the 4% threshold we use for screening community bank stocks.

Summary

On the other hand, I have to take a step back that I invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks. For community banks, we set higher dividend yield requirements than other sectors due to the nature of the industry. ENB falls short of our 4% target outlined in our screener by a long shot. It would take a substantial price collapse for the company's yield to eclipse 4%.

But yield isn't the only thing that worries me. In September, we cited the company's short term dividend growth history as a reason to not invest at that time. Even though management increased their dividend AGAIN after that article, I still am skeptical that management will establish a consistent pattern of annual dividend increases. Time will be the major tell on whether or not this can be achieved in the long run. Therefore, despite the company's strong 2019, I am still going to wait and see until I can learn more about the company's future dividend increases or see their first dividend increase of 2020.

Then, I'll be able to tell if these recent increases are indicative of the future, or a one time flash in the bank. With a yield below 3%, it isn't worth investing now and finding this out later. I'll continue pursuing other undervalued community bank stocks elsewhere. Our conclusion has not changed since September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.