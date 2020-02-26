United Airlines Is The First Coronavirus Victim Among U.S. Airlines

Airlines with lower exposure to overseas routes will get the benefit of cheap oil with less unit revenue erosion, creating a buy-the-dip opportunity.

However, lower oil prices (also related to the outbreak) are offsetting some of the unit revenue pressure.

The recent COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak claimed its first victim in the U.S. airline industry this week. On Monday afternoon, United Airlines (UAL) formally withdrew its 2020 earnings guidance, which it had previously reaffirmed just last month.

It's not especially surprising that United can no longer be confident in its full-year forecast. The carrier has massive exposure to Asia, and particularly to China. This is a valuable part of its business. Offsetting tailwinds like the recent extension of its credit card agreement with Visa (V) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and lower oil prices can't offset the impact of plunging demand in Asia.

However, the U.S. still has not had any major coronavirus outbreaks. If that continues (which is still very much in doubt), domestic-focused airlines like Southwest Airlines (LUV), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) are likely to face little or no profit pressure this year.

United removes guidance

A little more than two years ago, United Airlines set a goal of expanding adjusted EPS to a range of $11-$13 by 2020 (up from an estimated $6.50-$8.50 in 2018). Since then, United has consistently exceeded expectations. In fact, United achieved its 2020 earnings guidance a year early, posting adjusted EPS of $12.05 in 2019.

In conjunction with its Q4 earnings report last month, United said that it still expected to achieve adjusted EPS in the $11-$13 range during 2020, despite headwinds from the ongoing 737 MAX grounding and the coronavirus outbreak (which was then in its early stages).

However, based on the spread of the coronavirus and the resulting travel restrictions and global air traffic declines, United's management is no longer confident in the guidance. Typically, about 5% of United's capacity is deployed in China (including Hong Kong), with another 10% deployed on other transpacific routes. Near-term demand for travel to China and Hong Kong has virtually evaporated, while near-term demand on other transpacific routes has plunged 75%.

(Image source: United Airlines)

United Airlines still expects its Q1 EPS to fall within its original guidance range of $0.75-$1.25. The lack of demand for travel to and from Asia is being offset by lower fuel prices and a $400 million annualized cash flow benefit from the long-term extension of United's credit card partnership with Chase and Visa.

United isn't completely abandoning its 2020 guidance. "If COVID-19 were to run its course by mid-May, and normal travel patterns on trans-Pacific routes resume gradually over five months, we would expect to be tracking to deliver 2020 adjusted EPS within our previously provided guidance range of $11.00 to $13.00," the company stated. However, management acknowledged that there are a lot of variables related to the spread of the virus and the impact on air travel demand, making any guidance inherently unreliable at this point.

How much will domestic airlines be affected?

So far, there have only been two instances of person-to-person coronavirus transmission within the United States. In other words, the spread of the virus has been well contained domestically so far, despite growing worries that a wider outbreak in the U.S. may be inevitable.

As long as that remains the case, domestic travel demand should hold up pretty well. That's good news for the likes of Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue, and Spirit. However, it doesn't mean there will be no impact on their unit revenue. Global airlines like United are now using many of the widebody jets that normally would have been operating routes to China on high-traffic routes within North America. That extra capacity (much of it added at the last minute) will weigh on fares.

Unit revenue pressure from last-minute capacity additions would hurt Spirit Airlines more than any other domestic-focused airlines, because it operates lots of routes from major hubs to top leisure destinations. Those are exactly the kind of routes that are now absorbing extra capacity. Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue Airways would likely be less affected.

(Spirit Airlines could face the biggest coronavirus impact among domestic-focused airlines. Image source: Spirit Airlines.)

On the bright side for U.S. airlines, the coronavirus outbreak has caused fuel prices to tumble. The market price of jet fuel has fallen to around $1.50 per gallon in February from $1.90 per gallon in the first week of 2020. The resulting savings could fully offset roughly 4 percentage points of unit revenue pressure, all else equal. (Southwest Airlines still has a fairly aggressive fuel hedging program, so its savings would be somewhat lower.)

If the coronavirus starts to spread rapidly through person-to-person contact within the U.S., unit revenue pressure could overwhelm these airlines' fuel cost savings. But it's noteworthy that United has been able to maintain its Q1 earnings guidance (albeit with a roughly 1 percentage point lift from its new credit card deal) despite high exposure to Asia. This suggests that many U.S. airlines could actually be net beneficiaries from the coronavirus outbreak.

The best bet for investors

Airline stocks have been beaten down almost indiscriminately as the coronavirus outbreak has spread. That's creating some bargains for investors.

Southwest Airlines, Alaska Air, JetBlue Airways, and Spirit Airlines shares all appear to be undervalued. However, JetBlue looks like the best option for investors. Its East Coast-focused route network should give it more insulation from coronavirus impacts than most peers. It also isn't exposed to the 737 MAX, unlike Southwest and Alaska. Furthermore, JetBlue has numerous self-help initiatives coming to fruition this year, which should support strong earnings growth even in the face of subpar macro conditions.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways)

Importantly, JetBlue has positioned itself to capitalize on its recent share price decline as well. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it had launched a new $160 million accelerated share repurchase program a day earlier. That would be enough to buy back about 3% of the company's outstanding shares, based on the current stock price.

Even United Airlines shares are starting to look quite attractive, having hit a new 52-week low below $71 on Tuesday. While the carrier faces greater near-term headwinds than most of its peers, "this too shall pass". The credit card deal extension announced last week will provide a significant long-term earnings boost. In fact, United's management said that it expects adjusted EPS to reach a range of $15-$18 by 2022.

If United can hit the midpoint of that forecast, the stock could as much as double from its current level. However, JetBlue has just as much upside over the next few years, with less risk, making the recent pullback a great opportunity to buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, JBLU, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.