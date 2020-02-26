Qurate Retail Will Be A Penny Stock In 2020

A 50% fall in 2020 is possible and likely, which would make QRTEA a penny stock as per SEC guidelines. This quarter's earnings could be the catalyst for the fall.

QRTEA tends to fall even on good earnings reports, as investors look past the smoke-and-mirrors from the company's non-GAAP numbers.

With SARS-CoV-II now an important player in the market, anyone with a net long portfolio should look into reducing their exposure to the virus. Qurate (QRTEA) is one stock for which articles rarely mention its Chinese exposure. The exposure comes in two flavors: product manufacturing and sales via its joint venture in China as well as QRTEA’s acquisition of Zulily, which sees its highest margins in China.

The former will be affected by China’s factory shutdowns. The latter will be affected by China’s economic downturn in light of consumers prioritizing masks and bare necessities over snuggies; hazmat suits over baby shark costumes. In addition, the rising numbers of bedridden patients and deaths certainly contain potential customers. Moreover, QRTEA’s competitors are getting stronger: Amazon (AMZN) in the United States; Pinduoduo (PDD) and Alibaba (BABA), among others, in China.

The coronavirus can certainly be seen as leading to a slowdown in the world economy. The consumer discretionary sector, which contains QRTEA, is the second-worst sector in which to be exposed during a slowdown:

In addition, QRTEA is already overpriced in its industry. QRTEA has an EBITDA-to-EV ratio of 4.5x, which makes the stock overvalued by roughly 100% from an earnings perspective. This makes a 50% fall reasonable, as the stock would then become fairly valued (and this is arguably a conservative statement, as going by QRTEA’s pro-forma earnings over its GAAP earnings is being generous; more on this below). Unfortunately, such a fall would put QRTEA in penny stock territory.

QRTEA is plagued by other problems. One is the amount of shorts. Over 10% of the float is short, and over half of the volume shorted is naked:

In addition, QRTEA’s goodwill percentage is 37%, which is high. This has two implications: QRTEA’s stated equity is inflated, and future earnings will be put into an enfeebled state. It is thus understandable why QRTEA likes to report earnings pro-forma instead of via GAAP; its last announced EPS was 42 cents per share, while GAAP gives an actual EPS of -$1.85 per share. Not a pretty picture.

QRTEA’s earnings are actually negative. And they should be worsening. Just consider its sales growth, which is negative. QRTEA saw a negative change in sales of -3% over the last year and underperformed versus the industry by a large degree over the past five years:

(Source: Stock Rover)

If the company cannot generate sales growth during economic growth periods, they should see even stronger negative growth during a slowdown. Nevertheless, we should see QRTEA’s managers and employees rewarded for the company’s underperformance: They have been compensated to the tune of 2% of the market cap over the last year, watering down the value of investors’ holdings.

However, investors seem to be looking past the smoke and mirrors during QRTEA’s earnings. The stock tends to fall even when QRTEA beats expectations. Without positive catalysts, and in light of the threat of SARS-CoV-II in China and abroad, QRTEA should fall again this quarter.

I say go short at this point. Options liquidity is good in QRTEA, but simple is probably better here.

I suggest buying the Apr17 $8 puts.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.