A history of consecutive -3% days

With the epidemic slipping towards a pandemic, the extent of economic damage remains unknown. Markets are selling rich valuations and pricing in negative outcomes.

When these types of consecutive down days occur outside of economic recessions, markets have tended to recover and move sharply higher over the next year.

That is a fairly rare occurrence for markets with only 15 occurrences of consecutive down days of that magnitude since the Great Depression.

The global spread of the coronavirus has pushed the S&P 500 down 3% on consecutive days.

After Monday's coronavirus-induced sell-off, I published A History of -3% Down Days. I noted for readers that -3% sell-offs are not uncommon, occurring on 1.4% of trading sessions over a ninety-plus year U.S. stock market history. I also noted that daily sell-offs this severe tend to cluster in risk-off environments. In that article, I depicted the number of times the market fell more than 3% on a trading day by calendar year. Concentrations during the Great Depression, and more recently the Great Recession, show that weak returns tend to congregate.

On Tuesday, we managed to see another 3% sell-off in the S&P 500 (SPY) as the broad stock market gauge fell 3.03% on the day. Let's look at how unique consecutive 3% sell-offs have been historically.

Over 23,000-plus trading days, consecutive declines of 3% have only happened 40 times (0.17% of observations). If sharp sell-offs were uniformly distributed (they are not), we would expect to see this type of sell-off on back-to-back days every 2.5 years or so.

Below is the full list of consecutive -3% returns:

There are some famous stock market crashes on this list. Black Monday, October 28th, 1929, and Black Monday, October 19th, 1987 both made the list. A "Day That Will Live in Infamy", the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, preceded 3%+ sell-offs on the next two trading days. Overall, 25 of the 40 observations are within the Great Depression between 1929 and 1933. Another 5 observations occurred during the onset of the Great Recession in 2008.

While the vast majority of observations were in those two poor economic environments, not all observations are in recessionary periods. The most recent duo of consecutive 3% down days happened during August 2015 when concerns about Chinese growth and a "flash crash" spooked markets. This would prove to be a mid-cycle correction, and stocks would post mid-teens percentage gains over the next year.

Outside of the Great Recession, the market saw -3% down days in July 2002, about 3 months before stocks bottomed during the deflation of the tech bubble. Stocks would rally 23% over the next year, starting a five year expansion.

Similarly, the September 30, 1998 sell-off was driven by market concerns over the then recent bailout of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management and the Russian debt default a month prior. Stocks would rise more than 30% over the next year as fears of a looming financial crisis were soothed.

Even the October 1987 sell-off proved to be a good buying opportunity if you had the liquidity and gumption to return to the market. Over the year after Black Monday, stocks would return 28%. Over the next 10 years, they would average high teens annualized returns.

Most of this list occurs in recessionary periods. Those negative periods that turn out to be mid-cycle corrections (1987, 1998, 2015) or early recovery beacons (2002) turned out to be pretty good times to buy stocks.

What will we say about the 2020 coronavirus scare? It still feels to me like we will look back a few years from now and realize that the coronavirus scare did not have a lasting impact on the value of American businesses. In the short-run, with outcomes uncertain, market participants have taken the opportunity to sell U.S. stocks that were priced with pretty lofty valuations.

