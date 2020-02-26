Is EBITDA Flawed And Misleading For U.S. Cannabis Companies?

The article highlight pitfalls of using EBITDA-based analysis (for all US cannabis companies) and how to overcome it.

This atypical tax treatment undermines the traditional meaning and evaluation abilities of EBITDA to the point that it is misleading for equity and debt analysis.

US cannabis companies are subject to a 1982 US tax code - Section 280E, which was put in place to ensure cocaine dealers are unable to use standard tax deductions.

Is EBITDA flawed and misleading for US cannabis companies?

Cannabis investments has garnered a lot of attention; initially, for valuations and share prices raising sky high, and later, for those share prices coming down to earth. As this industry moves from the startup phase to growth phase, a number of these companies start to generate positive ‘Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization’ (EBITDA).

EBITDA based equity valuation (Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiples) and debt analysis (for analyzing a company’s ability to borrow and service debt) have been around for many decades. One wouldn’t think twice before applying this metric on US cannabis companies. However, there is the catch - there is a 1982 US tax law amendment called Section 280E that was put in place to ensure cocaine dealers are unable to use standard tax deductions. Unfortunately, the US tax agency - Internal Revenue Service (IRS) applies Section 280E to all US cannabis companies because cannabis is federally illegal. This atypical tax treatment undermines the traditional meaning and evaluation abilities of EBITDA to the point that it is misleading for equity and debt analysis.

How 280E effects US cannabis companies

Section 280E effectively mandates that US cannabis companies are taxed on Gross Profits and not on Earnings Before Taxes (which is the standard for every other industry). As a result, operating expenses (such as, sales, marketing, rent and administrative expenses), depreciation & amortization and interest expense are NOT tax deductible.

These result in even loss-making cannabis companies to have tax expenses and profitable ones being much less profitable than it appears. For instance, US cannabis companies, such as GTI, Curaleaf and Cresco Labs reported losses, yet they have current income tax expenses that are not insignificant.

Two items stand out of cannabis companies’ financial statement - agricultural accounting and effect of 280E. The above example and rest of this article has been adjusted for factors relating to agricultural accounting, such as biological asset accounting and ‘deferred’ taxes associated with it. The focus is exclusively on the impact of 280E and resulting ‘current’ taxes.

Pitfalls with equity valuation and comparisons

Section 280E’s tax treatment contradicts traditional assumptions and impacts both intrinsic valuations (Discount Cash Flow - DCF) and multiples-based valuation.

When using DCF, investors should bear in mind that US cannabis companies do not have interest tax-deductions (called interest tax-shield), impacting both cash flow and discount rate calculations.

For multiples-based valuation, Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple are not impacted by this tax code. But given ‘adjusted’, trailing earnings are negative for almost all cannabis companies, investors tend to use EBITDA and hence this cautionary note. When using EV/EBITDA, comparison across geographies and sub-sectors will be inconsistent. For instance, an US$10MM EBITDA, US cannabis company and US$10MM EBITDA, Canadian cannabis company will have very different financial profiles. Likewise comparing EBITDA for US cannabis vs hemp/CBD companies will also not be an apple to apple comparison.

Impact on debt analysis

Generally, a misleading EBITDA calculation has much greater impact on debt analysis than equity analysis. Assume a debt lender advances $40MM to an US cannabis company with $10MM EBITDA based on a traditional 4x debt/EBITDA ratio.

In a regular company, this $10MM (EBITDA) is considered to be available for debt service (paying interest and amortized principal) and taxes are calculated only AFTER interest payments are made. This is not the case for US Cannabis companies, where taxes are calculated BEFORE making interest payments. Given that 280E taxes are calculated on Gross Profits (and NOT on Earnings Before Taxes), almost all companies are bound to have taxes when applying this unremarkable tax section.

Coming back to the above example, assume that Company’s 280E taxes are $8MM. As taxes rank ahead of interest expenses, taxes need to be paid first and subtracted from the usable/serviceable portion of EBITDA. This implies that the effective amount available for debt service (call it ‘280E Adjusted EBITDA’) is not $10MM, but $10MM minus $8MM (280E taxes) = $2MM. Suddenly, the debt/EBITDA ratio shoots up from 4x to 20x (debt of $40MM/’280E Adjusted EBITDA’ of $2MM); and the credit is probably under risk of default.

If lenders do not factor these additional and higher priority 280E taxes, they will be disappointed when the tax authorities move to collect their portion, leaving much less income and cash flows to service the debt.

Reconciling the differences.

The building blocks of this analysis is that US cannabis companies pay additional taxes due to an unusual tax Section. These additional taxes are calculated very differently and hence affects the cash flow hierarchy of the income statement unlike any other industry. Once investors understand this, it’s easy to apply the new hierarchy to either adjust traditional EBITDA calculations, or just use Net Income and Free Cash Flows for equity and debt analysis.

In the long run, US cannabis companies may not be subject to Section 280E and taxed like every other industry. Until that point, it is always better for investors to factor in the right amount of risk.

