Energy Transfer: The Operating Fundamentals Remain Robust

Between Energy Transfer's 10.1% yield, likely annual DCF growth of 2.0-3.0%, and 2.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer are likely to easily exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

Energy Transfer's unit performance in recent months and strong operating results are allowing it to trade at what I believe to be a 24% discount to fair value.

This is despite the fact that Energy Transfer reported record operating and financial results in FY 2019, which appear poised to continue in 2020.

Energy Transfer's total returns of 4% have lagged the S&P 500's total returns of 8% since my last article on the company.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As a "hybrid" dividend investor, I place nearly as much emphasis on high yielding, despised investments as I do on classic dividend growth investments.

Using the filter illustrated above where I specify for a yield of greater than 10%, 3 year EBITDA growth of greater than 10%, and a payout ratio of less than 60%, I am able to narrow down midstream/MLP stocks from 66 potential investments to 1 sustainable, high yielding investment for further review, which is Energy Transfer (ET).

I'll be reexamining Energy Transfer's distribution coverage for FY 2019 since I covered the company last November, reviewing operating fundamentals, re-discussing the company's risks based on its latest 10-K, and determining the fair value of units of Energy Transfer relative to the current unit price.

Energy Transfer's Distribution Is Safer Than Ever Before

When an individual stock's yield is nearly 6 times that of the S&P 500's current 1.74% yield (as of February 23, 2020), it is always wise to examine the stock's underlying payout ratio as a starting point to determine whether the distribution is on stable ground or shaky ground.

In order to do so, I'll be examining Energy Transfer's distribution coverage ratio based on the amount of DCF that the company produced relative to its distribution obligations in FY 2019.

In FY 2019, Energy Transfer generated $6.324 billion in DCF against $3.225 billion in distributions paid to partners, for a distribution coverage ratio of 1.96.

When compared to the distribution coverage ratio of 1.74 in FY 2018, it's clear that Energy Transfer's distribution is even safer than it was a year ago, and the distribution is basically covered two times over.

Without even accounting for additional growth in DCF in 2020 as a result of additional projects coming online and the SemGroup acquisition being reflected in the company's results, Energy Transfer will retain over $3 billion of DCF to fund the $3.9-$4.1 billion in anticipated capital expenditures for FY 2020.

Given the information above, it should come as little surprise that I view Energy Transfer's distribution as rather safe going forward.

Although the company's quarterly distribution has been frozen at $0.305/unit since the merger between Energy Transfer Equity and Energy Transfer Partners, I do believe that Energy Transfer is likely to deliver 2-3% annual distribution growth over the long-term given that the company isn't far off of covering its capital expenditures solely with retained DCF.

I expect Energy Transfer to begin delivering low to mid-single digit distribution increases in the near future.

Energy Transfer's Operating Fundamentals Are As Strong As Ever And Remain Promising In 2020 And Beyond

Image Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

Energy Transfer reported strong financial results last week to close out a record 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 17.9% from $9.510 billion in FY 2018 to $11.214 billion in FY 2019.

Furthermore, DCF increased 17.2% from $5.395 billion in FY 2018 to $6.324 billion in FY 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2019 managed to advance 5% to $2.810 billion from $2.672 billion in Q4 2018.

DCF in Q4 2019 increased 2% to $1.546 billion from $1.516 billion in Q4 2018.

Driving these strong financial results in FY 2019, was undoubtedly, the record operating results.

Starting with the Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment, the natural gas transported soared 11.9% from 11,708 BBtu/d in Q4 2018 to 13,098 BBtu/d in Q4 2019.

Interstate Transportation and Storage volumes transported increased 5.0% from 11,062 BBtu/d in Q4 2018 to 11,620 BBtu/d in Q4 2019.

Moving to Midstream, gathered volumes increased 9.1% from 12,827 BBtu/d in Q4 2018 to 14,000 BBtu/d in Q4 2019 while NGLs produced advanced 4.5% from 558 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 583 MBbls/d in Q4 2019.

Turning my attention next to the NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services segment, NGL transportation volumes soared 18.8% from 1,115 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 1,325 MBbls/d in Q4 2019, Refined products transportation volumes declined 11.0% from 601 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 535 MBbls/d in Q4 2019, NGL and refined products terminal volumes increased 4.1% from 898 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 935 MBbls/d in Q4 2019, and NGL fractionation volumes skyrocketed 23.6% from 594 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 734 MBbls/d in Q4 2019.

Wrapping it up with the Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment, crude transportation volumes advanced 9.3% from 4,330 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 4,734 MBbls/d in Q4 2019, and crude terminals volumes declined 12.7% from 2,202 MBbls/d in Q4 2018 to 1,923 MBbls/d in Q4 2019.

Overall, Energy Transfer managed to increase volumes in each segment, which supports the argument that crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, and refined products remain in demand throughout much of the world.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

Looking at 2020, Energy Transfer expects adjusted EBITDA to remain roughly the same as it was in 2019 based upon the midpoint adjusted EBITDA figure of $11.2 billion.

The sources of the adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year are anticipated to remain roughly the same as FY 2019 as well, with 85-90% being fee-based margin, which means that as long as Energy Transfer's customers are able to pay their contracted amounts, the vast majority of the company's EBITDA is predictable.

This means that the remaining 10-15% of Energy Transfer's EBITDA is more variable and is dependent upon commodity prices and spreads.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

Compared to my last article on Energy Transfer, the company's 2020 growth capital figures of $3.9-$4.1 billion remain unchanged, with the capital being allocated to the Lone Star Express Pipeline, Mariner East System completion (ME2 and ME2X), Nederland LPG facilities, Fractionation plants (VII and VIII), multiple other NGL and Refined Products projects with expected costs under $50 million, and Orbit export facilities (Nederland and Mt. Belvieu) in the NGL & Refined Products segments.

The Midstream segment is expected to have a number of projects in 2020 that are focused primarily in West Texas to deliver volumes to Energy Transfer's downstream systems, which are mostly secured with integrated and investment grade customers.

Concluding the capital spending expected in 2020, the Crude Oil segment will be focused on optimizing the Bakken pipeline, building the Ted Collins Pipeline, and a variety of other smaller projects expected to cost less than $50 million each.

Astute readers will note that due to the acquisition of SemGroup last year, Energy Transfer's 2021E+ backlog of projects grew from $1.5 billion the last time I covered the company to $1.8 billion as of February 2020.

One final promising development is that management believes that the long-term capex run rate will result in positive free cash flow beginning next year, which doesn't appear to be just management painting a rosy picture.

When I take into consideration that CFO Tom Long indicated in the Q4 2019 earnings call, that Energy Transfer's long-term capex run rate will likely be in the neighborhood of $2-$2.5 billion in 2021 and beyond (due to both higher return thresholds on the part of Energy Transfer and a decelerating production growth rate for US E&Ps) and that the company retained $3.1 billion in DCF in FY 2019, this expectation is entirely reasonable in my opinion.

This is especially welcome news because it means that Energy Transfer can begin to pay down its $51 billion in consolidated debt and eventually pursue unit buybacks should the unit prices continue to be significantly depressed and undervalued.

When I factor in Energy Transfer's strong operating fundamentals, the record financial results produced in FY 2019, Energy Transfer's future growth projects, and the fact that the company will soon be cash flow positive to deleverage to its target leverage ratios, I believe Energy Transfer is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Energy Transfer's fundamentals are continuing to improve and it is making tremendous strides in establishing itself as a blue-chip within the midstream industry, there are still several key risks that both potential and current investors must be aware of and occasionally monitor.

The first key risk to Energy Transfer is a risk that is inherent to the structure of the company, which is the fact that Energy Transfer's cash flows are dependent on the cash distributions received from Energy Transfer Operating, Sunoco LP, and USAC, including the incentive distribution rights or IDRs in Sunoco LP (pages 34-35 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

Should Energy Transfer's partnership interests encounter any difficulties, such as increases in costs related to litigation and regulatory compliance matters, an inability to access capital markets, restrictions contained in their respective debt agreements, or an increase in competition from other midstream, transportation and storage and retail marketing companies and other energy providers, this could adversely impact Energy Transfer's cash flows at any given time.

Although interest rates are expected to remain stable through at least this year, it is worth noting that $7.97 billion of Energy Transfer's consolidated debt as of year end 2019 bears interest at variable rates (page 38 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

Should interest rates at any time in the near future increase, this could materially impact Energy Transfer's interest expenses, potentially compromising cash flows and the company's financial position. While Energy Transfer does manage a portion of its interest rate exposures by utilizing interest rate swaps, this may prove to not be enough to hedge against potential interest rate increases.

While on the issue of debt, it is also worth mentioning that Energy Transfer had approximately $51 billion of consolidated debt at year end, excluding the debt of its unconsolidated ventures (pages 39-40 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

Although Energy Transfer generated adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 billion in FY 2019, the company's debt load is over its target of 4.5 times EBITDA, which is well above its best in class peer, Enterprise's Products Partners' (EPD) leverage ratio of ~3.25.

Energy Transfer still maintains an investment grade Baa3 rating from Moody's on a stable outlook, but its balance sheet faces more risk than Enterprise.

Adding to the risk of Energy Transfer's okay but not great balance sheet situation, is the risk that environmental activism may continue to grow in its prevalence and have a disruptive impact on the company's growth prospects and the industry as a whole, possibly even impacting Energy Transfer's ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating in the long-term.

An example of the detrimental impact that environmental activism can have on a midstream company that I discussed in my recent article on Enterprise Products Partners, was the case of EQM Midstream's Mountain Valley Pipeline (EQM).

EQM's MVP was initially expected to come online by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion using the initial cost estimate provided by the company in February 2018, but last October, the pipeline's completion was delayed to late 2020 and the estimated cost of the project was raised once again from $4.8-$5.0 billion to $5.3-$5.5 billion.

The final key risk to Energy Transfer is once again, a long-term risk to the midstream industry as a whole.

Because Energy Transfer's business is transporting and storing crude oil, refined products, natural gas and NGLs, the company's entire investment thesis hinges on continued demand for fossil fuels (pages 47-48 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

Though I don't believe the demand for crude oil will decline in the next 10 years and there will always be a demand for refined products in many of the consumer products that are demanded in developed economies, any significant advancements in renewable energy in the years ahead could result in decreased production of the products that Energy Transfer transports and stores.

As a result of the decreased production of fossil fuels and overbuilt energy infrastructure, this would likely force Energy Transfer's hand in lowering the rates on its future contracts in an attempt to maintain customers, which may or may not be successful, and could significantly impact the company's long-term financial results.

While I have discussed several key risks that are capable of breaking the investment thesis in Energy Transfer, I haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in Energy Transfer for the sake of conciseness.

For a more complete discussion of the risks facing Energy Transfer, I would refer interested readers to my previous article on the company and pages 33-71 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K.

Unfounded Pessimism Is A Long-Term Investor's Best Friend

Now that I have discussed the risks associated with an investment in Energy Transfer, I'll be comparing the company's unit price to what I believe to be its fair value.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of units of Energy Transfer is the price to EBITDA to historical price to EBITDA.

Assuming a reversion in Energy Transfer's price to EBITDA to its historical norm and a fair value of $15.11 a unit, Energy Transfer is trading at a 19.7% discount to fair value and offers 24.5% upside from the current price of $12.14 a unit (as of February 23, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for units of Energy Transfer is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above, Energy Transfer's yield of 10.05% is 63.9% higher than its historical yield of 6.13%.

While a reversion to a yield of 6.13% may not be a realistic expectation of fair value for units of Energy Transfer, I believe that roughly splitting the difference at a fair value yield of 7.50% is a reasonable assumption of Energy Transfer's fair value, should the midstream industry remain hated.

In relative terms, Enterprise is arguably the best of class in midstream and it sports a near 7% yield. While Energy Transfer's past history of 2 effective distribution cuts weighs on its reputation, the company is objectively not that far behind Enterprise in terms of overall quality.

Assuming a fair value yield of 7.50% and a fair value of $16.27 a unit, units of Energy Transfer are priced at a 25.4% discount to fair value and offer 34.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation method that I will use to assign a fair value to units of Energy Transfer is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized distribution per unit. In the case of Energy Transfer, that amount is currently $1.22.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While the required rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I personally require a 10% rate of return because I believe this adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term distribution growth rate or long-term DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs of the DDM that are relatively simple to plug in, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to remain the same, contract, or expand over time), future DCF growth in the case of Energy Transfer, the strength of a company's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in Energy Transfer's distribution coverage of nearly 2 and the fact that the company is able to cover nearly all of its capital expenditures with retained DCF, I believe Energy Transfer's distribution growth will slightly exceed whatever DCF growth it is able to deliver over the long-term. That is again because Energy Transfer's long-term target distribution coverage ratio is 1.7-1.9.

I believe conservative 2-3% annual DCF growth will allow Energy Transfer to raise its distribution near the upper end of the aforementioned annual DCF growth that I'm predicting.

It's for this reason that I am using a 2.5% long-term DGR in the case of Energy Transfer.

Upon plugging in the above inputs, I again arrive at a fair value of $16.27 a unit.

This implies that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 25.4% discount to fair value and offer 34.0% upside from the current unit price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $15.88 a unit, which indicates that units of Energy Transfer are priced at a 23.6% discount to fair value and offer 30.8% of capital appreciation from the current unit price.

Summary: Energy Transfer's Sustainable Yield Alone Almost Meets My 10% Total Return Target

When a yield alone is capable of meeting my 10% total return target, it often means that a stock's dividend or distribution isn't well covered and is, in fact, unsustainable. The fact that Energy Transfer's distribution is nearly covered twice is one of the factors that makes it such an attractive investment opportunity.

Bolstering the case for an investment in Energy Transfer, is the notion that the company's operating fundamentals are as strong as they ever have been. Energy Transfer's distribution coverage continues to improve and at the rate the company is going with bringing major projects into service, distribution increases are in the near future.

What's more, Energy Transfer is unjustly trading at a 24% discount to fair value as a result of the despised midstream industry that it operates in.

Between Energy Transfer's 10.1% yield, likely annual DCF growth of 2.0-3.0%, and 2.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer are likely to easily exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

It is for these reasons, Energy Transfer is the 5th largest non-mutual fund weighting in my portfolio and the largest non-mutual fund holding in my portfolio in terms of distribution income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.