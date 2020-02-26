Altria - Grab A Secure Long-Term Yield Of >7%

Going forward, Altria will continue increasing its dividends and EPS along with using its $1 billion in additional capital each year to reward shareholders.

The company has made a number of investments recently. The company is rapidly diversifying its business and I expect that this diversification will help the company.

Altria offers investors the opportunity to grab a secure dividend yield of more than 7%. The company has increased its dividends 54 times in the past 50 years.

Altria (NYSE: MO) is the second largest publicly traded tobacco company in the world. The company has a market cap of more than $85 billion, with a $12 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the largest alcohol company in the world. The company is a traditional “sin” stock, versus “new age” oil and gas sin stocks. As we’ll see throughout this article, Altria’s financial performance and strength mean it has a secure long-term yield of >7% for investors.

Altria - Commonwealth Center For Advanced Manufacturing

Tobacco Market Positioning

Altria has a unique concentration risk - the company only operates (outside of its investments in other companies) - in the United States. That means it is susceptible to changes in FDA / US tobacco policy and declines.

Market Declines - Altria Investor Presentation

Overall, tobacco volume has dropped in recent years, and will continue to drop for a substantial number of years. Over the past 5 years, tobacco volumes have declined at roughly 0.9% annualized. That decline is due to the substantial and rapid growth of E-Vapor, cigarette declines have been much more substantial. That decline is the reason why Altria felt the need to buy a substantial stake in Juul.

On the flip side, it’s worth noting that that stake value and subsequent write downs have forced an SEC investigation - so it’s important to consider both sides here.

Youth Smoking Declines - Altria Investor Presentation

Now the above graph is more interesting, it shows the rapid decline in youth smoking rates. Youth smoking peaked in the late-1990s, and since then it has declined dramatically. This is incredibly important to pay attention to, generally adults are trusted to make their own decisions, even for deadly hobbies like drinking alcohol. The U.S. generally leaves people alone. We, for obvious reasons, don’t trust our youth.

However, the rapid drop in youth smoking means that politicians will slowly pay less attention to smoking. However, on the flip side, it means that unless the number of people smoking in their 20s increases, long-term smoking rates will decline. This will negatively impact the company’s target markets, something that’s been in secure decline for decades already.

Cigarette users and youth smoking being in secular decline is nothing surprising. However, investors in any company should always have the latest information about the wider market they’re investing in.

Altria Shareholder Return History

However, even in a declining market, one that peaked decades ago, Altria has a strong history of shareholder returns.

Shareholder Returns - Altria Investor Presentation

I want to start by highlighting that, over the past 5 years, Altria’s share price is actually down almost 20% as a result of investor fears about a secular decline in tobacco, along with investors chasing growth. However, in that time, the company has returned a staggering $32 billion to shareholders, or almost 38% of its current market capitalization. That comes out to ~3% annualized, even counting share price declines.

It’s not perfect, but it shows Altria’s ability to continue generating returns even in a difficult environment. The company has paid out $25 billion in dividends and repurchases $7 billion in shares. It’s grown dividends rapidly at more than 10% annualized.

Altria 10 Year Vision

Altria expects it’ll succeed for the next 10 years, with a brand new vision. The company’s brand new vision revolves around moving tobacco users from combustible to non combustible products, thereby cementing its long-term customer base and position.

Altria 10 Year Vision - Altria Investor Presentation

The above image shows Altria’s goals. Effectively, the company is focused on working with the FDA and other regulatory agencies to turn tobacco and nicotine into alcohol. Something that users can utilize on a day-by-day basis to support their enjoyment of a “vice”, while simultaneously not putting their health at significant risk. Nicotine will still be addictive, but not being deadly will be beneficial.

The company is working to build a diverse portfolio of noncombustible products, while using minimal investments to balance its combustible portfolio. This 10 year plan for Altria will allow the company to remain a secure company that rewards shareholders for decades to come.

Altria Non-Combustible Category

One of the key aspects of the 10-year vision is the focus on an impressive non-combustible category. That focus on the e-vapor category is one of the things that will help support the company for the long-term, while diversifying its risks from the combustible category. Especially exciting here is the ability of assets in the category, like Juul, to expand internationally. That helps diversify Altria from its U.S. based risk.

Altria E-Vapor - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria, through Juul, has an incredibly strong e-vapor category investment. Juul went, from a negligible percentage of the category in 2015 and 2016, to roughly half of the category in 2018-2019. Juul has shown no signs of slowing down, in the e-vapor category it is the best known and most popular product. That popularity, and Altria’s ownership of it, helps to diversify the company.

Past Juul, roughly 40% of adult smokers have tried but rejected e-vapor products. Altria, through products like IQOS, has the ability to expand past just e-vapor and also reach these customers in its non-combustible category.

Altria IQOS - Altria Investor Presentation

IQOS, as a heated but not burn product, offers customers the ability to experience tobacco, but still have additional safety versus regular tobacco. It provides safety benefits for those who have tried e-vapor but determined that it wasn’t for them. And the importance of it is in the fact that once again, it enables Altria to diversify out its portfolio.

Altria Investment Portfolio

On top of the company’s strong history and portfolio of assets, the company also has a respectable investment portfolio of assets outside the company.

Altria Investments - Altria Investor Presentation

AbInBev is the company’s largest investment outside of the company itself. The company has an almost 10% stake in the company, worth $120 billion and a dividend of 2.8%. Altria’s stake in the company is worth $12 billion and provides annual dividends of more than $300 million annually. That stake in the company is worth 14% of Altria.

Additionally, Altria owns Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. We don’t know all the details about the deal, however, in 2017, it provided more than $700 million in annual revenue with an operating margin of more than 20%. It’s fairly conceivable that it has since grown to be closer to $1 billion in revenue, which with the corresponding several hundred $ million in profits is almost equivalent to the dividends of Anheuser-Busch.

We’ve also already discussed the company’s investments in Juul, a business that’s difficult to evaluate. The company paid $12.8 billion but has since written that down to $4.2 billion. I personally think it’s actually worth more, however, that the company has been conservative with write-downs as a result of its originally high purchase price.

Altria Cronos Group - Altria Investor Presentation

It’s also worth discussing that Altria has recently made a significant investment in Cronos Group, effectively buying a controlling interest. Cannabis is arguably the most exciting opportunity for the company, one that potentially makes it a growth stock. The market is expected to grow at more than 18% annually to a market size of $73.6 billion by 2027.

Altria, as makes sense, is working towards attempting to legalize marijuana. The idea seems to be growing in popularity, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen soon. When it does happen, Altria, with its regulatory prowess and expertise, will be well positioned to take advantage of the newfound market.

Altria Future Returns

Putting this all together, Altria has the ability to generate significant shareholder returns, while supporting its dividend of more than 7%.

Altria Investments - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria is focused on its investment grade credit rating, and without additional investments, will likely maintain that credit rating. The company has historically used an 80% dividend payout ratio, and has increased its dividend an astounding 54 times in the past 50 years. The company’s Net Debt to EBITDA of 2.3x and 4.3% weighted average coupon highlight its financial strength.

More importantly, Altria has historically had ~$1 billion in annual cash in excess of its dividend payments. The company has historically put that into share repurchases. Some would like to see the company pay off debt from its investments, however, with a 4.2% weighted coupon, paying off debt isn’t something the company necessarily has to do right away.

Going into 2020, Altria is expecting ~$4.22 in EPS. That represents 4 to 7% growth over 2019, mid-single digit growth that’s especially exciting in a declining market. At the same time, that EPS means the company is trading at a P/E ratio of less than 11. That’s an incredibly low P/E ratio and its why the company can pay its significant dividend while buyback >1% of shares / year if it chooses too.

I expect the company to continue its shareholder returns going forward, making the company a strong investment.

Altria Risks

Despite the company’s significant potential, Altria does have three risks worth paying attention to. That’s a risk of government regulation, the risk of upstart competitors, and the risk of new markets.

The company’s risk of government regulation is significant. The company operates primarily in the United States, and the United States has a new presidential candidate every 4 years who can change things. That change in presidential candidate means that every 4 years Altria could face a new competitive threat. That competitive threat is something worth shareholders knowing.

The second risk for the company is the risk of potential upstart competitors. Juul is evidence of the fact that an upstart company can rapidly dominate the market. Juul, at its peak valuation, was worth almost half as much as Altria. Cannabis is another market with significant upstart competition. Altria is focused on more regulation to control the industry, but it’s a risk worth looking at.

Altria’s last risk is the risk of new markets. This is part of the second risk, but traditional tobacco usage is shifting to non-combustible products and marijuana. That shift in usage could negatively impact Altria, the company’s position in the established market is much more dominant. However, despite that, the company’s risks aren’t overwhelming and are manageable.

Conclusion

Overall, Altria has an incredible history of shareholder returns with its market capitalization of roughly $85 billion. The company has a secure dividend of more than 7%, with roughly $1 billion in annual cash flow past this dividend. The company has increased its dividend 54 times in the past 50 years, and I expect that these dividend increases will continue going forward.

Altria expects EPS to grow roughly 4 to 7% from 2019 to 2020. I expect that growth to continue going forward, potentially even more, as the company continues to invest in new markets. Altria is a great investment for every single portfolio and I recommend investing in Altria for the long run. I take advantage of dips in the share price to buy new shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.