Always Wanted To Be A VC?  Virgin Galactic Offers You That Opportunity

We think the company is making real progress. We're still at Neutral, but we're contemplating moving to Buy in the near future.

Instead the call was a lot like a VC-backed company board meeting - that, we believe, is how to interpret the company's earnings calls for a while going forward.

As there is no real revenue, modestly negative earnings and no huge cash burn, there wasn't much conventional earnings call stuff to talk about.

Background

We've covered Virgin Galactic (SPCE) for some time here on SeekingAlpha, and we've owned the stock personally from the get-go. You can read our prior notes here.

We're very excited about the future of SPCE. We think it can be a game-changer. We think it has a strong, NASA-schooled CEO, core investors with a track record of multiple successes, and a deliverable business plan. Speaking personally we have high hopes for our investment in the stock going forward - even though like everybody else that invested on day one, we're already up big. We think there can be a lot more gains ahead.

But if you are a shareholder in SPCE or plan on becoming one, you ought to consider how to consider that investment. It's not like buying Microsoft (MSFT) or Wal-Mart (WMT) stock.

How Did We Get Here?

The public company itself started life as a listed cash shell or "special purpose acquisition company" (SPAC) called Social Capital Hedosophia, with the then-ticker IPOA. If you're not familiar, a SPAC is a way of having a tradeable stock that consists of nothing but cash, the ability to raise more cash, and a mandate to invest in or acquire companies outright. This SPAC was formed by a former senior Facebook executive, Chamath Palihipitiya, in essence as a way of running a venture capital fund. If you want to see Palihipitiya in person, he'll be on CNBC today, Feb 26.

In July last year, towards the end of the permitted period for acquisitions / investments by the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia announced that it would acquire a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic, then a privately owned, lossmaking, early-stage, essentially pre-revenue company controlled by various Richard Branson investment companies. In October last year that investment completed, ie. the money flowed in one direction and the shares in another. Structured as a reverse merger, the operating company Virgin Galactic "reversed into" the listed Social Capital. The public company was renamed Virgin Galactic and the ticker changed to SPCE.

So if you own shares in SPCE, as we do on a personal account basis, you own shares in a vehicle that owns shares in an early stage business with very grand ambitions indeed.

You have in fact become a venture capitalist. Congratulations!

Venture Capital Investing Isn't Like Public Markets Investing

Most things about SPCE look strange to public market investors, which is what prompts the extreme reactions in one direction or another. It has no revenue to speak of, no sign of positive earnings, doesn't have enough money to fund itself forever, has ambitions that are literally out of this world, and has put major efforts into developing both its marketing to potential customers and its marketing to the market (a.k.a. "capital markets marketing", a.k.a. "developing the equity story").

There is in our view no point trying to calculate next quarter's earnings, no point wondering about next year's revenue, nor any of the other stuff one normally does with company fundamentals. If you're trying to do that with SPCE you're expending energy in the wrong direction in our opinion. And that's coming from us, a space sector equity research business normally laser-focused on company fundamentals.

Here, the things that matter are:

Cash in the bank versus monthly and quarterly cash usage ("burn rate" in VC parlance - an appropriate pun in this case)

Growth in leading indicators of future revenue - website enquiries by potential customers, formal expressions of interest in tickets, refundable deposits, staged payments, visits to the commercial astronaut training facility.

Growth in the marketing reach across social media and other landscapes. Degree of impact of influencers, status of those influencers, virality of the company's own posts, etc.

Progress in operating goals - certification of the first spacecraft, build stages of the second spacecraft, etc.

Number of and degree of success of partnerships with other leading brands - clothing deals, co-branding deals, etc.

Because this is a very early stage business. So you can only look at the leading indicators of financial success - you can't look to the company financial statements themselves for much in the way of insight. They are a necessary point of inspection, you need to know that they continue to support the above story, and more than anything else you need to know that there is adequate cash funding. But quarter on quarter revenue growth or change in gross margin - it's all too early for that to impact the stock price. It will matter one day - as we said just yesterday, it will become real - it's just not real yet.

Understanding SPCE's Q4 Earnings Call

Measured by the above yardsticks, yesterday's earnings call was a success in our view. If you tuned into the call - that's what much of a board meeting sounds like at a VC-backed business. Updates on the metrics we list above, and other related matters, and also, the development and repetition of a small number of touchstone topics.

That's why you kept hearing the same phrases on the call.

"Weight on Wheels" tells you that there is progress with second spacecraft development - that tells you that the path toward regular flight cadence is on track.

"Send Richard Branson To Space" tells you a number of things. Firstly, that the founder is fully confident in the operational safety of the business. That's a huge point in this company. Safety is the major risk to the company and the stock, simply by dint of what the company does rather than anything specific to their operations. If a billionaire who can do pretty much what he likes from day to day, doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, won't suffer financially all that much if this business goes under, if that guy is putting his safety in the hands of this company - well, that's a big positive signal in our view. It's why, if you were watching the 5-second candles during the call, anytime that phrase was said, the stock popped a little. Just a little. But it popped. Because it's a sign of confidence.

"Expressions of Interest" and "Re-Opening Ticket Sales" tells you that there is growing interest in selling tickets and that tells you that the revenue can grow from here. They said they have around 8,000 potential customers signed up. Let's say half of them actually buy a ticket and let's say they pay $250k/seat. That's 4,000 * $250k = $1bn revenue in the pipeline already. That's a big number. Even for a big-dreaming VC backed company, that's a big number.

And they said their prices will be going up, not down. That tells you they are supply-constrained, a point we have made before.

They also said they would construct different classes of tickets. Group journeys, couples' packages, charter flights. All high margin stuff in the travel industry.

This was a very positive call. It just didn't deal with normal public company stuff. Because it's not a normal public company. It's a venture capital backed company in public company clothing.

Our View

We've held this stock at Neutral from the get-go, because there are no fundamentals yet and we're a fundamentals-based research firm. We did put our own money in and have said so, loudly, to anyone who would listen and to a few who tried to not listen. We hope that speaks volumes.

We are considering going to Buy on the stock. Because the earnings call told us that good things are coming down the pike. Real things. Fundamental things. Not earnings, yet, but things that are precursors to earnings.

The stock is predictably blowing around in the wind, as it would in any event but in the present market environment we anticipate still more volatility. Just like making a venture capital investment, one should not in our view invest in this stock with the anticipation of a quick and relaxing gain. If you are a shareholder or thinking of becoming one, think like a VC. Your risk of losing money is much more substantial than if you buy MSFT or WMT or similar. But there is a chance, just a chance, of a moon-shot investment return. And that isn't available with regular stocks. So that's in our view how you should approach this stock. Like the VC that you may have just become!

