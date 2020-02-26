Exxon Mobil And The Two Cs: Coronavirus And Climate Change

While Coronavirus is having a severe impact on the market generally (XOM isn’t protected), a longer term threat comes from Climate Change as this targets XOM’s business model.

Coronavirus which causes COVID-19. Source Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins CDC. The disease caused by the new coronavirus has been recently named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation.

There is nothing like a crisis to focus an investor’s mind. Currently we have a surfeit of crises, so I thought it might be instructive for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) investors to compare and contrast two starting with the letter “C”: “coronavirus” and “climate change”. I suggest that coronavirus or COVID-19, which is looking like becoming a pandemic, will have a sharper but generic effect on XOM, while climate change is a slower burn but more lethal, as it strikes specifically at the heart of XOM’s business model.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on XOM

There is little doubt that the 4.7% fall in XOM share price to $56.36 yesterday, and a further fall of 3.8% today to $54.20, was strongly influenced by fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is soon to become described as a global pandemic.

Current actions concerning the coronavirus outbreaks, including shutting down cities, closing factories and restricting travel will have a major impact on oil and gas consumption. So the impact on XOM is not small. But these dramatic developments lead to a general effect on most investments. How long and deep the impact will be depends on how effective containment measures become and how soon a vaccine becomes available.

At the moment it seems possible that Chinese infections are plateauing, but this could change as more information becomes available. Things are beginning to focus outside of China on infections and how they are being contained in other countries, including parts of South Korea (763), Japan (144), Italy (124), Singapore (89), Iran (43), Thailand (35), USA (35). The numbers in brackets refer to infected individuals. A 24 February update from the World Health Organisation (54 days after the first notification of a problem in Wuhan city) gives a flavour as to how the COVID-19 issue is developing. China has reported 77,262 cases, including 2,595 deaths. In the rest of the world there are 2,069 COVID-19 infections in 29 countries, with 23 deaths. The concerning thing about infections outside China is that some of them have no direct link to Chinese travel or a confirmed infection.

Notwithstanding that 80% of patients have a mild infection, the remaining 20% (mostly elderly) have severe or critical disease (shortness of breath, septic shock and even multi-organ failure) which puts a big strain on critical medical support. Countries with weaker health systems will be particularly challenged, and those with lots of travel with China are vulnerable. If the spread isn’t limited, 60% of the world’s population could become infected. If 2% died this could amount to ~80 million people (more potent than the 1918 Spanish Flu).

The situation is clearly fluid and the XOM share price is likely to be impacted further in the near future. Shutdowns experienced in China earlier this year could to be replicated around the world as outbreaks look like gaining strength. The IEA has taken the view that the hit on global oil demand is likely to be worse than was at first expected. Of course this drag on oil and gas majors is a general effect and XOM is not the only large oil company affected. Furthermore the impact of the COVID-19 is economy-wide. So while XOM is dramatically affected (down 8.5% in the past 2 days), I suggest that this crisis is a generic one and once an effective vaccine is found or the (likely) pandemic peters out, there will be a corresponding recovery in most stocks.

Countries, territories and areas with reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 February 2020 Source WHO.

Climate change and XOM

The difference between COVID-19 and climate change is that COVID-19 isn’t targeting XOM specifically, while climate change is. Climate change is a specific and direct threat to XOM’s core business. I’ve written several articles explaining that the need to contain global warming means that global emissions must fall dramatically by ~50% in the next decade. XOM is in the process of dramatically increasing oil and gas production which will drive a 35% increase in emissions as a result of the company’s activities. I’ve covered various aspects of this issue here, here and here.

Very recently there have been further global actions that relate to the need to decarbonize. For example, despite objections from the US, for the first time finance ministers and central bank governors in the G20 have raised risks posed by climate change to the global financial system. The watered down section of the report is as follows:

Mobilizing sustainable finance and strengthening financial inclusion are important for global growth and stability. The FSB is examining the financial stability implications of climate change.

This language hides concerns of a $1 trillion hit to global financial services if climate change isn’t addressed with some urgency. Before the recent G20 talks International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said the following:

We should not hide away from what is going on. The climate crisis is upon us.

The G20 stance by the US mirrors different positions beginning to be held by European (eg BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT)) versus US oil and gas majors (Exxon Mobil and Chevron (NYSE:CVX)). This is beginning to play out with a recent announcement by BP about targeting net zero emissions by 2050, and the European companies considering their membership of US oil and gas lobby groups. BP will set out its strategy, which will include near-term plans, in September. This is a dramatically different position to that still being argued by XOM, to dramatically expand the emissions which result from its activities.

Expect to see more of a recent claim that oil and gas companies have a much worse emissions record than has been accepted previously.

The above new factors concerning climate change and their impact on XOM reinforce my contention that XOM is now becoming the most exposed of the oil and gas majors. The CEO of XOM refuses to even consider any pullback in the dramatic expansion of oil and gas production. If I'm wrong about this, then the actions of BP in planning net zero emissions by 2050 won't make much sense.

What are Seeking Alpha writers saying about XOM?

Above I’ve addressed two major factors that are currently influencing XOM’s business in a big way. COVID-19 is an acute economy-wide problem that may or may not be short lived. I’ve argued that climate change is also a short term issue by providing new information relevant to this issue. But I emphasise that, unlike coronavirus, climate change is going to force XOM to change its business dramatically with long term consequences.

The positive articles seem to be coming thick and fast, see here, and here, and here and here and here, but they mostly repeat themes that are timeless and don’t necessarily relate to investment in XOM today. There is generally an assumption that the oil and gas industry is not under threat in the long term.

To summarise much of the current excitement about investing in XOM:

1. XOM is a dividend champion with 37 consecutive years and yields approaching 6%. (Not acknowledged is that for the past 10 years XOM has paid out ~$60 billion in supporting a dividend that exceeds its free cash flow.)

2. XOM is on a major investment spree which will substantially increase its oil & gas production. (This ignores XOM’s own acknowledgement that the world needs to dramatically reduce fossil fuel exploitation.)

3. Fossil fuels are here to stay. There is no chance that the world will decarbonize. (This ignores XOM’s membership of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) whose goal it is to reduce net emissions to zero in the second half of this century.)

4. The dividend is safe and there is a strong chance of share price increase.(There is no basis for either the maintenance of the dividend, nor share price increase.)

The above commentary rings hollow for me in the light of coronavirus and climate change issues described in this article.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil’s share price continues to crash. In my view anyone getting excited about the possible increase in percentage dividend yield as a result of the falling share price is tracking the wrong metrics. It is a dangerous time to be invested in XOM. One hopes that the coronavirus emergency will abate and take some pressure off the share price. However I don’t see that the climate issues are going away any time soon. XOM needs to change its business model and until that happens I remain bearish about investment in the company.

Author Note: I am not a financial advisor but I do track qualitative changes that have the capacity to dramatically influence share price. I also follow closely the need to decarbonize the world economy. If my comments are helpful for you and your investment advisor in deciding about your investment in XOM, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.