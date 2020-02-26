Berkshire Hathaway Is Selling Apple, But I'm Not (Yet)

It’s always fun when Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A)(BRK.B) 13-f’s come out. I’m a big fan of Warren Buffett and his work and he’s one of the few “whales” that I track on a quarterly basis. The value oriented (and oftentimes, income focused) principles that the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is based upon are similar to my own (or at least, I’d like to think they are). So much of what I know about markets and investing comes from the school of Warren Buffett. As I’ve said many times before, I don’t have a formal education in the finance. I studied the humanities. When I realized that I had a passion for portfolio management, Buffett’s writings, and more specifically, his annual letters to shareholders played a large role in my sort of “school of hard knocks” education. I’ve enjoyed watching as his investing strategy and philosophy has evolved over the years. And, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look to his trades in the present for guidance and inspiration. So, with that in mind, I want to discuss the fact that Berkshire has now trimmed (albeit slightly) its Apple (AAPL) stake in two consecutive quarters now. This makes me wonder if I should be doing the same in my portfolio (and I have a funny feeling that I’m not along in this regard).

First and foremost, I think it’s probably fair to start by saying that it might not have been Mr. Buffett who sold at all (update: in his recent CNBC interview with Becky Quick, Buffett continued to be very bullish on Apple, saying that it was one of the best companies in the world). His two lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, were famous for starting to introduce more technology into the Berkshire portfolio and while these two men certainly aren’t responsible for the enormous size of Berkshire’s current Apple position, one of them could be responsible for the relatively small, recent sales.

My point here is that Buffett’s bullish stance with regard to Apple may not have changed at all. According to this Seeking Alpha headline, Berkshire still owns roughly 5.6% of Apple shares. Apple remains one of the largest individual positions within the Berkshire equity portfolio, meaning that regardless of the recent trims, the investors Omaha are still bullish on the company in Cupertino.

So, what happened exactly?

Berkshire’s 13-f was released last Friday after the bell and we saw that BRK’s Apple stake was reduced from 248.84m shares a quarter ago, to 245.15m shares at the end of the most recent quarter. In other words, the company reduced its stake by roughly 3m shares, locking in large profits by trimming a position with an overall cost basis in the $140/share range. Being that Apple shares were worth well north of $300/share when Berkshire trimmed, it appears that the company is locking in 100%+ profits. By any account, I think you could call this a prudent decision.

The reason that the Berkshire sales during the recent Apple run up caught my eye is because I’m been going back and forth myself, as to whether or not I should be trimming back on my very overweight Apple stake (currently, Apple is by far my largest position, making up roughly 11.7% of my portfolio).

Being that most positions in my portfolio fall in the 1-2% range, this nearly 12% weighting results in a fairly high degree of single stock risk for me. Generally speaking, this is something that I try to avoid. Yet, I think that Apple is a special company due to its massive cash flows and the incredible shareholder return numbers that Apple has produced since Tim Cook took over as CEO. Apple offers just about everything that I want to see from a company when making an investment. That’s why I bought so many shares in the first place. Yet, the stock’s massive run over the past year or so has created a problem for me, that is admittedly a fairly good one to have on my hands: what to do with these shares that have run-up so much in such a short period of time?

Because of my overweight position, it’s been awhile since I’ve bought Apple shares. Actually, the last AAPL trades I made were sales, in early 2019. Here’s what I wrote about those trades in April of last year:

“I suppose that a lot of it had to do with the fact that when I made my two most recent AAPL purchases I told myself that the shares I was purchasing wouldn’t be long-term investments. I said that because I knew I already was heavily invested in AAPL. I’ve always tried to stay disciplined when it comes to diversification. However, when AAPL sold off in late 2018/early 2019, I also couldn’t ignore the value that I saw. After AAPL shares hit all-time highs above $230 and began to sell off, I made a comprise with myself, which resulted in two purchases on the way down at $186.50 and $142.10. I decided to increase exposure to AAPL, but only as short-term trades. I tend to keep a handful of trades on at all times.

I separate these funds from my DGI portfolio mentally. I believe that being an active investor keeps me on my toes. Admittedly, dividend growth investing (if done right) is a fairly boring row to hoe. I chose to pursue financial freedom via the dividend growth investing path because of its boring, predictable, and reliable nature. However, giving myself a treat in the form of a trade or two not only helps me to stay up to date on macro events and monitor the rest of my holdings more closely, but I’ve also found that doing so helps me to avoid too much speculation elsewhere in my portfolio. In short, it kills two birds with one stone. Historically speaking, it has resulted in profits as well, so I suppose I should say that it kills three.

So much about portfolio management comes down to expectations. Expectations regulate emotions. And being that the market is ruled by fear and greed (for the most part, anyway), I think it’s incredibly important to have a firm grasp on what’s realistic and what isn’t, because without that, it’s easy to be carried away by either of these two driving forces of our flawed human nature. In other words, expectations help to determine acceptable risk. And since it was my expectation to avoid greed by making a value-oriented trade, when I sold those two recently purchased AAPL positions for strong profits (I sold the shares that I bought at $142.10 for $193.11, locking in 35.9% profits and I sold the shares that I bought at $186.50 for $209.38, locking in 12.2% profits) those expectations were met I felt a sense of accomplishment (and even relief).”

I’ve said it many times throughout my investing career and I continue to believe it: no one ever went broke taking a profit, and with this in mind, you’ll never hear me criticize a profitable trade. Ultimately, we’re all here to make money, aren’t we?

With this in mind, I don’t regret my decision to trim some in the $209 area. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, I could now know that I could have made an even better short-term trade with those non-core Apple shares, but in my book, a 36% profit is a success in that area of my portfolio.

Granted, I also recognize that the simplest and probably best way for most investors to generate wealth and potentially use the stock market as a means to climb the social ladder and/or reach long-term financial goals is to buy and hold stock of high quality companies.

Timing the market is incredibly hard. I’d even go as far as to say that attempting to do so is a fool’s errand. With that in mind, once I sold off the shares that I bought as trading positions, I haven’t touched the rest of my core Apple position. I’ve certainly been tempted to because of the high single stock exposure, but I’ve repeated the buy and hold mantra to myself, over and over again, every time that I’ve considered reducing that core stake.

In January, I wrote this piece, titled: “Why I’m No Selling My Apple Shares”. At the time, I recognized that Apple was trading well above my fair value estimate. Shares were trading for $315 then and I thought they were roughly 25% overvalued. That piece highlights the strength of Apple’s run over the past year and dives into the stock’s fundamentals. Rather than provide a similar fundamental breakdown here, I’ll simply refer you to that recent piece in an effort to reduce word count here. Today, they’re trading for nearly $325/share, meaning that shares are still carrying a steep premium price relative to my personal fair value estimate.

What’s more, Apple’s short-term fundamental outlook has gotten worse since then (although the company hasn’t posed earnings since I wrote my past piece, management did recently come out with warnings regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China and the negative impacts that it is likely to have on its upcoming quarterly results). This is the main difference between the market’s fundamental outlook today compared to the outlook that it had a month or so ago. However, until Apple posts its March quarter figures and potentially updates 2020 guidance figures, there’s no way to know for sure how big of an impact the coronavirus has had on the company and I’d rather not speculate.

On the bright side, management did note that the weakness has been fairly isolated within the Chinese region, saying, "Outside of China, customer demand across our product and service categories has been strong to date and in line with our expectations."

Generally speaking, I wouldn’t be interested in trading out of a stock because of such short-term concerns. While I acknowledge the potential strength of the coronavirus as a potential headwind for global economic growth, I ultimately view it as an isolated incidence. The impact of the disease is likely to be significant in the short-term. If anything, I think the market has been fairly complacent in this regard. Yet, I don’t see the coronavirus as a systemic threat to Apple’s operations and therefore, I’d tend to view any significant weakness created by the outbreak to represent a buying opportunity.

However, due to the current weight of my Apple position, I’m not in a position to be adding shares even if they experienced a significant dip. This plays a role the temptations that I have to trim. I’d love to free up some cash and essentially ear-mark it for a later purchase of AAPL shares, hoping for the opportunity to add at a lower price. Yet, hope is not an investment strategy. However likely I think it may be that Apple’s share price suffers in the short-term because of missed guidance and/or overvaluation concerns, I always have to weigh the opportunity cost of selling my shares and watching them (and the safe and growing dividend that they provide) run away from me. And, being that Apple’s quality is unique, that cost is high.

Admittedly, a lot of the faith that I have in long-term, buy and hold investing, comes from Mr. Buffett himself. Obviously he’s not a 100% strict buy and hold guy. Every quarter there are sales made in the Berkshire portfolio. Yet, for the most part, he’s proven to be a very patient investor who has stayed true to his words regarding the importance of partnering with high quality companies. But now that Berkshire is beginning to lighten its Apple load, I can’t help but wonder if I should be doing the same thing myself?

When it comes to Apple’s valuation, I can see both sides of the bull/bear debate. As previously noted, I think shares are a bit pricey here, trading for more than 25x ttm earnings and roughly 23x current analyst consensus for 2020 forward estimates. To me, I think a mid-20’s P/E ratio is only justified by a company that has a strong likelihood of producing 15%+ growth. In other words, I’m happy to place a ~1.5x PEG ratio of a fast growing blue chip dividend growth name. Yet, Apple’s growth has proven to be much more cyclical in recent years. Sure, the company has produced some stellar EPS growth figures during the last decade, but there have been others years, like 2019, for instance, when the company’s bottom-line results were flat or even negative.

Because of the somewhat cyclical nature of these earnings, I’m more comfortable placing a lower, ~18x multiple on forward earnings when it comes to my fair value estimate. This is still well above recent historical average multiples that have been placed on Apple shares. Because of the company’s continued focus on the reliable, reoccurring, high margin services segment, I’ve been willing to expand my fair value multiple. As services make up a bigger and bigger slice of Apple’s revenue pie, I’m sure that I’ll come around to the idea of a 20x+ (or even a 25x+) fair value target. Yet, for the time being, this is a company that still relies heavily on hardware sales.

Yet, I can completely understand why other investors look at some of Apple’s largest peers in the tech space who are trading for 30x or even 35x ttm earnings and say that Apple deserves a similar premium. While Apple doesn’t have the same sort of growth history or growth prospects as names like Alphabet (GOOGL) or Facebook (FB), it does provide much better shareholder returns and those need to be factored into the stocks multiple on a relative basis. Apple’s forward looking growth expectations aren’t all that much different than Microsoft’s, yet MSFT trades for 35x ttm earnings compared to AAPL’s 25x figure. MSFT’s high premium is based upon the belief that it is and will continue to be a leader in the highly sought after cloud space. Cloud revenues fall under the services/SaaS category that Apple is still trying to break into, however.

While I think it makes sense to compare names to their peers, I also think it’s worth noting that a name like MSFT appears to be grossly overvalued in the present. I could see an argument to be made for fair value falling much closer to the current share price than my estimate in the $250 range; however, I see no compelling reason for Apple to trade with a premium in that ~35x realm based upon its current and forward looking fundamentals (this multiple would represent a share price of roughly $416/share, which is above the highest analyst estimate on the Street, which current sits at $400 for Apple).

At the end of the day, I’ve been so willing to hold onto my Apple shares, although I believe them to be overvalued (and verging into grossly overvalued territory) because I admit that my conviction when it comes to my fair value multiple is low.

It’s pretty easy to look at the past, present, and future of a name like Coca-Cola (KO) and place a fair value multiple on shares because that company is very mature and not likely to evolve much in the short to medium term. However, the same cannot be said about Apple. The nature of the technology space is to be fast moving. We’ve seen stodgy, old-tech names re-invent themselves entirely in relatively short-periods of time. Apple appears to be trying to do so as it rips off its low-multiple hardware oriented name tag and attempts to slap on a shinier, software oriented moniker.

So, rather than sort of grasp at straws with regard to whether a 15x, an 18x, a 20x, a 22x, or a 25x multiple is right, I’ve been happy to simply hold my shares and defer to my income oriented priorities. In short, so long as Apple continues to provide above average shareholder returns, I’m likely going to be content to hold. I know this is sort of a cop-out type of conclusion to this piece, but being that dividend growth is what’s most important to me, I like using it as a tie-breaker when confronted with complicated value and/or philosophical dilemmas.

Apple’s recent run-up in share price has caused the company’s dividend yield to shrink down to less than 1%. Right now, it’s sitting at 0.97%. I’m happy to own very low yielding shares like this, yet for me to do so, they must provide double digit dividend growth. Apple is a bit different than other DGI names that I follow because of its massive shareholder buyback. I like this as a long-term strategy in terms of capital allocation by management, so I factor the buyback into my decision to buy/sell/hold (in short, shareholder yield is possibly more important than yield + dividend growth to me when it comes to this name).

Management has reduced the size of Apple’s cash hoard significantly in recent years as it attempted to move the balance sheet to a cash neutral position. Most of this has been accomplished with the buyback (for instance, last quarter, Apple returned $20b to shareholders in the form of share repurchases compared to just $3.5b in dividend payments). Apple had $39.7b in cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter (down from $48.8b during prior quarter on a sequential basis). In short, the company is deploying cash quickly and I think we’re getting to the point that shareholder returns will be based primarily on cash flows. Moving forward, I suspect the buyback deployments to fall as cash levels fall and then for dividend growth to take over as the main source of shareholder returns, falling in-line with bottom-line growth

With all of that in mind, I will likely be disappointed in another 5% dividend increase. Here’s to hoping for a return to the high single digit-low double digit range in that regard. If that’s the case, then it won’t matter much what Mr. Buffett did and I’ll continue to fight temptation and hold onto all of my AAPL shares. Yet, if the upcoming dividend increase is a disappointment then I may follow in Berkshire’s footprints and lighten up my load a bit. Apple traditionally announces its annual dividend in late April/early May. This means I don’t have too much longer to wait either way.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

(Update: since originally publishing this piece, Apple shares have sold off from the $325 range down to the $290 range, as the coronavirus fears rise. However, my general thesis here still remains intact. I am not buying into this fear and thinking about selling my position. Instead, I'm content to hold onto this blue chip stock until I learn more about the company's dividend growth plans. Right now, Apple trades for roughly 23.5x ttm earnings. This is still well above my fair value target in the 18x-20x range. The sell-off in AAPL has pushed AAPL's dividend yield up above the 1% threshold. Today, shares yield 1.05%. This yield is still relatively small and the slight uptick doesn't change my outlook in the short-term. Apple still needs to produce near double digit annual dividend growth from these low yield levels for me to be really happy to hold such an overweight position.)

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.