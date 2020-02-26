Coronavirus: Selling On Greed And Buying On Fear

We are not in full panic mode at this stage, but fear is rapidly rising, so investors should start looking for opportunities to buy slowly as the market declines.

Investors systematically exaggerate in times of panic, so the right thing to do is consistently selling on market greed and buying on market fear.

The coronavirus will obviously have a material impact on the global economy, but there is always a real uncertainty driver behind every market correction.

If you have raised cash, now is a good time to start looking for candidates to slowly buy over time as the market declines.

A correction was to be expected with or without the coronavirus crisis, since the market was too overbought in January and early February.

We have been expecting a correction of 5%-10% for quite some time, and it looks like we are finally getting one as the coronavirus spreads globally and fear keeps rising across markets.

Since we have been expecting the correction, we have almost 50% in cash in the Data-Driven Portfolio, and we are putting that money to work if prices keep declining in the near term. It is still too early to say that the worst is over, so we need to do start buying slowly and gradually, but selling on greed and buying on fear is the right thing to do.

Where We Are Comming From

In order to understand where we are going, it is important to also keep in mind where we are coming from. In my January 13 market outlook assessment, I explained that markets were reaching overbought levels and investor sentiment was getting too optimistic, so a correction was to be expected.

The market is overbought and investor sentiment is optimistic in the short term, so any correction in the coming weeks should be no surprise at all. A 5%-10% pullback would be very reasonable and even to be expected to some degree. But the market the environment still looks favorable for stocks over the next 6 to 12 months. Momentum is pointing in the right direction, the global economy seems to be stabilizing, and central banks all over the world are providing ample liquidity, which is a major driver for prices. How to approach this environment? If you are a long-term investor, meaning that you hold your positions for months and even years, patience is the best strategy. This is not a good time to be aggressively buying stocks, and the ones that are too extended should be particularly avoided. You need to be selective in your purchases and keep some cash at hand in case there are better entry prices in the near term.

As markets continued rallying in January we raised cash in the portfolio to 50% in order to reduce risk exposure in an overbought and vulnerable market.

Having lots of cash not only reduces downside risks when markets are declining, but it also provides more opportunities and flexibility. The lower the market goes, the more valuable the cash becomes in terms of purchasing power.

Where We Stand

Based on closing prices from Monday, the S&P 500 is down by 4.9% from its highs of the year and prices were in the red again on Tuesday. The S&P 500 has now lost all of the gains from 2020.

Source: TOS

To put the numbers in perspective, the correction is not too big so far. Something like 5% is the minimum you can expect in a regular market correction, and things start getting more interesting when prices decline by 10% or more from their highs.

This table from Compound Capital Advisors shows all the corrections of more than 5% since the bull market began in 2009. As we can see, the average correction has averaged 7.9% and, even in years in which the markets performed relatively well, we have seen substantial downside volatility along the way.

Compound Capital Advisors

Some indicators are starting to look quite interesting. I generally like to see the VIX "fear" index above 20 when buying stocks, and it is currently above 25.

Source: TOS

The CNN Fear And Greed Index has retraced from extreme greed levels in January to moderate fear levels now.

I wouldn't say that there is rampant panic in the market, and it can easily keep getting worse. But the excessive optimism is now fully banished, and the current entry point for stocks is better than it has been in the past two months.

Ignore The Noise And Stick To The Plan

Most investors would agree on the fact that you need to buy in times of pessimism and sell in times of optimism. However, impulses and emotions tend to get in the way of rationality when making investment decisions. We all know that an apple is healthier than a piece of chocolate, but I am writing this article while enjoying a big cup of coffee and some delicious dark chocolate.

Since emotions always interfere with rational decision-making, it is of utmost importance to keep things in perspective and have a clear and well-established plan of action.

Market corrections only feel natural and healthy when the market is doing well. When you are in the midst of the correction, chances are that you are going to feel anxious and concerned, and the media is not going to provide any help. Fear sells, and the media is in the business of grabbing attention and selling advertising.

It is in your best interest to ignore the noise and to stick to a solid plan of action through the ups and downs in the market. We don't try to forecast the market, we assess the probabilities for different scenarios and we make portfolio management decisions based on the weight of the evidence regarding those probabilities.

The coronavirus can clearly have a very tangible impact on the global economy, but this is always the case during market corrections. Every time there is a correction, this is because there is some kind of factor causing uncertainty and concern in the market. And still, history shows that the market eventually recovers.

The stock market is a fascinating beast, and it is always changing when it comes to technology, the flow of information and many other aspects. But some things never change: Markets are ultimately driven by humans, and by algorithms programmed by humans, and humans are emotional creatures.

The most important thing you can do as an investor is learning to make emotions work for you and not against you.

Most of the time investors tend to exaggerate when they are feeling panic or euphoria. If everyone is being pessimistic, chances are that the future will not be as bad as feared, and if everyone is optimistic chances are that the future will not be as good as expected.

In simple terms, we need to buy when everyone is feeling fearful and we need to sell when everyone else is feeling euphoric, because the evidence shows this strategy significantly increases our chances of success over the long term.

To put the plan into perspective, this is the exact same text from the January 29 update to members in The Data Driven Investor:

I am not saying that we are entering a new bear market with declines of 25%-30% or so. There is no evidence to say that we have reached the end of the long term bull market. But it wouldn't surprise me at all if we have reached at list some kind of intermediate-term top, with prices pulling back or consolidating sideways for several weeks or months. Please keep in mind that this is not about making market predictions, the most important thing is assessing the probabilities for different scenarios and managing risk exposure and potential reward accordingly. The September-November period was a good time to add exposure to stocks because everyone was excessively bearish and these kinds of environments produce buying opportunities more often than not. Now the markets are much higher and everyone seems to have realized that the recession fears were exaggerated, the Trade War with China has apparently been paused until after the elections, and some economic indicators are pointing towards a pickup in manufacturing, which has been the main week spot in the US economy over the past several months. The coronavirus fears have made some impact in the short term, but the market is still quite close to historical highs, so this is still a good time to raise cash levels if you are inclined to do so. In plain English: We have to be aggressive when everyone es is pessimistic and we have to be cautious when everyone else is optimistic. That is why we raised market exposure through the fourth quarter of 2019 and why we are also reducing exposure now.

This has always been the plan, and I see no reason to change the plan based on the coronavirus developments. The coronavirus is going to affect the economy and financial markets, of course it will, but there is always a real reason behind market corrections, and this is no different.

We bought stocks during times of fear in September-November 2019, then we sold during times of optimism in January of 2020. If markets keep pulling back and fear continues rising again, I am going to start buying again.

If you have lots of cash in your portfolio, a good rule of thumb is buying 10% of your portfolio for every 5% drop in the market. Although you may still want to leave some room for discretionary in order to accelerate or slow down the purchases depending on how the situation evolves.

There is a time for everything in the market, January was a good time to take profits and to raise cash levels in the portfolio in order to reduce risk. Now is a good time to make a shopping list to start buying stocks slowly as the market declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I replicate the Data Driven Portfolio with my personal money.