Ayala Land: All Eyes On REIT Listing

Regulatory and political risks for Ayala Land are not to be ignored, with the authorities recently investigating one of Ayala Land's property leases.

Headwinds for Ayala Land in 1Q2020 include the current coronavirus outbreak, an earthquake in Davao in December 2019 and the Taal volcano eruption in southern Luzon in January 2020.

There are positive signs of recovery for Ayala Land's residential property segment in 4Q2019 with a +8% QoQ increase in residential revenue and a +12% YoY growth in pre-sales.

Ayala Land announced it had filed its application for a REIT listing on February 7, 2020, paving the way for active capital recycling in the future.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Philippines-listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM], the largest residential property developer in the Philippines. Ayala Land announced that the company has filed its application for a REIT listing on February 7, 2020, paving the way for active capital recycling in the future. There are positive signs of recovery for Ayala Land's residential property segment in 4Q2019 with a +8% QoQ increase in residential revenue and a +12% YoY growth in pre-sales.

On the flip side, Ayala Land is likely to face headwinds in 1Q2020, due to the negative impact of the current coronavirus outbreak, an earthquake in Davao in December 2019 and the Taal volcano eruption in southern Luzon in January 2020. Regulatory and political risks for Ayala Land are also not to be ignored, with the authorities recently investigating one of Ayala Land's property leases. As a result, a "Neutral" rating is warranted for Ayala Land.

Please refer to my prior update on Ayala Land published on December 2, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Ayala Land's share price declined by -7% from PHP44.70 as of November 28, 2019 to PHP41.40 as of February 24, 2020 since my last update. Ayala Land currently trades at 15.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 20.8 times and 23.5 times respectively. But Ayala Land is valued by the market at a significant premium to its smaller Philippines-listed property peers. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Ayala Land shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker ALI:PM where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $11 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

The First REIT In The Philippines

In my initiation article on Ayala Land published on September 30, 2019, I had highlighted that Ayala Land had plans to spin-off its mature office properties in Makati, Manila's Central Business District, as a REIT, with a planned listing or IPO in the first quarter of 2020.

On February 7, 2020, Ayala Land announced that the company has filed its application for a REIT listing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines, referred to as AREIT based on the ticker symbol. If AREIT lists on the Philippines Stock Exchange in end-March as planned, this will be the first REIT in the Philippines. Ayala Land is expected to retain a 51% equity interest in AREIT post-IPO.

According to a February 10, 2020 news article titled "Ayala Land to test local REIT market" published in The Inquirer, AREIT will include four properties, namely Ayala North Exchange (two office towers), Solaris One and McKinley Exchange with a total Gross Lettable Area of approximately 153,000 sq m.

Based on the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 14, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), the independent valuers have valued AREIT's properties based on a capitalization rate of 5.0%-5.5%. The relatively low capitalization rate is likely due to the location of AREIT's properties in Makati, Manila's Central Business District, and the fact that all four properties are Grade A PEZA-accredited properties (accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority which gives tenants access to certain tax incentives) with a high average portfolio occupancy rate of 98%.

Ayala Land plans to offer approximately 507.57 million shares in the REIT priced at PHP30.05 per share as part of the planned IPO, of which 430.775 million are secondary shares and 47.864 million are primary shares, with an option for an additional issuance of 23.93 million shares.

This implies that Ayala Land will raise approximately PHP13 billion from the AREIT IPO, and AREIT will have an estimated market capitalization of PHP31 billion. These numbers are relatively small compared to Ayala Land's market capitalization of above PHP600 billion.

However, the REIT spin-off is significant from a strategic perspective, as it opens up the door for Ayala Land to do active capital recycling in the future. Proceeds from further asset injections into AREIT or other new REIT listings in the future could help to fund Ayala Land's investments to expand the company's recurring income property portfolio and other capital expenditure needs.

Ayala Land derived approximately 34% of its earnings from recurring income sources such as malls, offices and property management services in FY2019. The company also disclosed at its 4Q2019 earnings call on February 14, 2020 that it expects capital expenditures for 2020 to be at a similar level as 2019 (PHP108.7 billion).

In other words, AREIT's planned IPO is expected to be positive for Ayala Land in the medium to long term, but with a limited impact on the company's earnings in the near term.

Positive Signs Of Recovery For The Residential Segment

In my prior update on Ayala Land published on December 2, 2019, I mentioned that the residential segment had been a drag for the company in 9M2019. Ayala Land's property development revenue declined -9% YoY in 9M2019, and reservation sales or pre-sales, a forward-looking indicator of future residential property development revenue, were flat YoY in the same period.

There are positive signs of recovery for Ayala Land's residential property segment in 4Q2019. The company's residential property development revenue was down -5% YoY, but up +8% QoQ at PHP25,328 million for 4Q2019, compared with PHP23,387 million in 3Q2019. This implies a faster pace of residential revenue recognition for Ayala Land in 4Q2019 vis-a-vis 3Q2019, in line with the construction progress for its residential property development projects.

More importantly, Ayala Land has unbooked revenues amounting to PHP152 billion (1.29 times the company's FY2019 property development revenue) as at end-2019, which the company expects to "be recognized in the next three to four years, based on our percentage of completion" as disclosed at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 14, 2020.

Also, Ayala Land's pre-sales grew +12% YoY to PHP37.4 billion in 4Q2019, compared with flat YoY pre-sales growth for 9M2019. This was largely due to Ayala Land accelerating the pace of project launches in 4Q2019.

The company launched 16 projects in 4Q2019 with a total value of PHP99.5 billion, which accounted for approximately 63% of the total value of project launches for full-year FY2019 at PHP158.9 billion. Project launches for 9M2019 were below expectations, due to a delay in the issuance of permits due to mid-term elections. Looking ahead, Ayala Land is targeting project launches with a value of PHP125 billion for FY2020.

Notably, Ayala Land's pre-sales from Chinese buyers was down -22% YoY at PHP8.3 billion for FY2019, which implies possibly weakening demand. The downside risk pertaining to lower demand from Chinese buyers is partly mitigated by the fact that local Filipinos and Overseas Filipino workers also known as OFWs account for the bulk or 84% of Ayala Land's FY2019 pre-sales.

Also, although a high level of project launches is needed to sustain Ayala Land's future pre-sales, this could raise oversupply concerns. A sell-side report (not publicly available) by UBS Group (UBS) titled "UBS Evidence Lab inside: Poised amid risks and pressures" published on October 14, 2019 highlighted that "residential units could potentially be in oversupply in metro Manila" in 2020. The report cited data suggesting that revenue growth for Philippine property developers in the past few years has been driven mostly by price increases, rather than an increase in units sold in terms of square footage. Ayala Land's residential inventory level as at end-December 2019 was relatively high at approximately 16.6 months, according to the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 14, 2020.

Headwinds In 1Q2020

Ayala Land is expected to face headwinds pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak and other natural disasters in the first quarter of 2020.

At the time of writing, there are three confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the Philippines with a single death. Travelers from the Greater China region were denied entry to the Philippines for two weeks starting in mid-February 2020. Ayala Land's shopping malls and hotels & resorts, which accounted for 13% and 5% of the company's FY2019 revenue, could be adversely impacted by lower tourist arrivals and locals staying indoors.

Separately, the Philippines was also hurt by natural disasters recently, which included a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Davao in December 2019 and the Taal volcano eruption in southern Luzon in January 2020. Ayala Land's residential project launches and pre-sales in these regions are likely to have been affected.

Regulatory And Political Risks Are Not To Be Ignored

Bloomberg published an article on January 28, 2020 that suggested that the Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte is "cracking down on some of the Philippines’ biggest businesses, pushing a populist agenda that’s endearing him to his supporters" and the companies targeted included Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corporation (OTCPK:AYALY) (OTCPK:AYYLF) [AC:PM].

Ayala Land's parent is Ayala Corporation, which owns a 46.7% equity interest in the company. Ayala Land's share price declined from PHP43.55 on January 17, 2020 to a one-year low of PHP39.40 on January 22, 2020, after it was disclosed that the Philippine government has alleged that Ayala Land is paying below market rental rates for its 25-year lease of the Technohub property in Quezon City and is investigating the matter. Ayala Land subsequently issued a statement to deny such claims on January 20, 2020.

While the Technohub property in Quezon City is estimated to contribute only a low single-digit percentage of Ayala Land's revenue, the negative share price reaction suggests that regulatory and political risks for Ayala Land are in the spotlight.

Valuation

Ayala Land trades at 15.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 14.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of PHP41.40 as of February 24, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 20.8 times and 23.5 times respectively.

Ayala Land is valued by the market at a significant premium to its smaller Philippines-listed property peers like Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] and Megaworld Corporation (OTCPK:MGAWY) (OTC:MGAWF) [MEG:PM], which trade at 12.7 times and 6.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E respectively. But Ayala Land still trades at a discount to SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], the largest shopping mall operator in the Philippines, which is valued at 27.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Ayala Land offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.7% and 1.9% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Ayala Land include a delay or even cancellation of the company's REIT listing, oversupply in the Philippine residential market, and regulatory & political risks.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.