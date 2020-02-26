Home Depot: A Winning Stock For Winning Investors

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and team lead at BAD BEAT Investing

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has just reported earnings, and the stock has continued running higher after pulling back to end 2019. In fact, it has approached our price target of $250 by 2020, a call we made in the spring of 2018. We believe that as investors continue to absorb the just announced earnings news, the stock will continue its run higher. This is evidenced by the positive macroeconomic fundamentals and our projections for growth going forward. As the fundamentals continued to improve, we are obviously from a market standpoint held back by the fears over COVID-19. The good news? Unless this becomes a global pandemic, Home Depot simply is not exposed really. The recent market selling stems from fears this could become a pandemic, since there are some outbreaks outside of China now. Still, we discount that possibility that homeowners are going to cease improving their homes and contractors will stop going to work. The name is a winner for the long-term investor, as it will offer both share appreciation and dividend growth.

Is it expensive at $245?

Admittedly the stock is pricey, though growth has long supported this. Home Depot's just-reported earnings were once again strong. That said, the company still has a valuation that is pricing continued growth at nearly 24 times earnings. While this is not a sky-high valuation, it is a touch high. This pricing is justifiable if the growth continues, which, growth is continuing

While the multiple continues to expand, so does performance, generally speaking. That is the power of the Home Depot. We do not think the name is "overvalued" here. One thing the bears may hone in on is management's guidance for only 2% EPS growth. We think they are aiming low to underpromise and overdeliver. We are anticipating $10.50-$10.70 in 2020 EPS, which at the high end puts valuation at ~23X FWD EPS. So, growth is slowing for now and we can see anyone taking some profit and would not fault them. Still, the name is reliable, and the growth is evident.

Revenues push higher

Sales growth has consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. Judging from the performance in Q4, the growth continues, however we have to be clear that the year-over-year comp was complicated by a full extra week in Q4 2018. This led to sales down versus last year, as reported. The company saw Q4 sales of $25.78 billion. This was a 2.7% decrease compared to Q4 2018:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Do not panic. These revenues surpassed our expectations by $30 million. They were in line with consensus. The extra week of business last year added $1.7 billion of sales. If you back that out, sales would have been up $1 billion, of ~5%. Thus, this comparison may not make sense. Therefore we turn to one of the most important indicators we follow, and that is comparable sales.

Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in retail. They give a very clear indication of traffic and total ticket purchases. Well, comparable sales were up nicely. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report. They came in +5.2% in Q4, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +5.2%. We are back above the usually impressive 5% comp growth Home Depot has put out time and again. This continues to be solid growth for a company of this size. Given the lack of a full week of business on this comp, transactions were down 6.4% unsurprisingly. However, average ticket sales were up 4.1% to $68.29, while sales per square foot were up 2.8%.

Earnings growth surprises

With revenues rising minimally, our earnings expectations were slightly missed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.20 per share, and were genuinely surprised with a year-over-year increase following the entire week of sales difference:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here in this report, earnings per share were up 1% year over year. Normally that would be weak, but considering the extra week of sales it really is impressive how well the company managed expenses. Net earnings for Q4 2019 were $2.5 billion, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $2.3 billion, or $2.09 per diluted share, in Q4 2018. The extra week of operations added approximately $0.21 per diluted share to Q4 2018. These results were way above analysts' overall expectations, surpassing them by $0.17. The earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback.

Healthy balance sheet

We should also point out that for a company the size of Home Depot, it can be helpful to look at certain things on the balance sheet, like leverage, capex spending and cash burn. Below are the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

Source: Q4 earnings release

As you can see, a comparison of assets to liabilities shows us no cause real for concern. Leverage is more than acceptable overall. While we would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, of course, it remains manageable. There was a bump from last year's Q4. We will also point out that total cash remains at a solid $2.1 billion, up from Q4 2018 and up from the start of the fiscal year.

Here is a reason to love the power of the Home Depot. With the impressive financial performance, particularly in free cash flow generation, this has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years. Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot as we mentioned above, which is quietly a strength and is underappreciated by the market in our opinion. Further, the inventory turnover ratio should be mentioned. The company bumped its dividend by 10%, and now pays $6.00 per year per share, or $1.50 quarterly. This is on top of buying back stock.

Our 2020 expectations

Right now the pace of sales and earnings increases is taking a breather. There is continued growth in comparable sales. We think 5% may be lofty to maintain, but are looking for 3.75% to 4.25% growth in comps in 2020. Above we mentioned expectations for $10.50 to $10.70 in EPS. This stems from operating margins of 15%, a few new store openings, a strong sales growth of 4-5%, and a tax rate in the 22-25% range. If the stock pulls back again another, consider doing some buying.

If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process on HD? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.