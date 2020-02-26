ENZL: 3 Reasons To Overweight New Zealand Vs. Other International ETFs

We expect ENZL to be relatively insulated from the coronavirus outbreak comparing to other international ETFs.

ENZL's dividend growth is on the right track with solid fundamentals in its top holdings and a stabilized New Zealand dollar.

ENZL's concentration in health care and domestic-oriented sectors bodes well for its performance in a relatively steady economy.

As the coronavirus outbreak ripples across the world, its impact started intensifying with global stock markets (except the U.S.) being decimated over the past month, particularly those that are highly dependent on China and/or crude oil prices. For international ETFs, a strengthening U.S. dollar further exacerbated their downside due to the unhedged currency exposure.

ETF Return Comparison ENZL EWA EWC AAXJ EWJ IEV EWU ILF AFK RSX GULF Country/Region New Zealand Australia Canada Asia ex Japan Japan Europe United Kingdom Latin America Africa Russia Middle East 1-month -4.35% -4.35% -1.61% -5.73% -8.08% -5.02% -6.77% -11.67% -6.02% -5.85% -7.67% YTD -2.86% -3.84% 0.10% -6.15% -7.63% -5.41% -7.98% -13.98% -6.83% -0.72% -6.54% 1-year 16.91% 6.43% 9.66% 0.41% 2.18% 7.63% 0.89% -13.66% -9.84% 27.60% -1.58% 3-year* 13.79% 4.40% 5.56% 6.27% 3.73% 6.55% 3.73% 0.14% -0.36% 10.24% 4.85% 5-year* 11.56% 3.07% 3.62% 3.61% 3.79% 2.47% 0.08% 1.03% -3.50% 10.96% 1.10%

As of 2/25/2020 * annualized

As shown above, aside from Canada (EWC) which is barely flat, all major country/region ETFs have suffered a year-to-date decline thus far. Meanwhile, in the bigger picture, despite being negative this year, New Zealand ETF (ENZL) has been the star performer over the past 5 years with a 11.5% annualized return that excelled its peers. Looking at its price chart, outside of the broader market correction in 2015, ENZL has largely been in a steady linear uptrend since its inception:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Defensive & Health Care Sectors To Outperform In A Virus-Hit Global Economy

Indeed, unlike many of its international peers which have been decimated by concentration in one or more of the following sectors:

Energy: secular decline due to lower oil and natural gas prices Financials: plummeting interest rates leading to subpar profit margins Trade-sensitive sectors: Slowdown in China and virus fears having hurt their earnings growth

ENZL is not only well-diversified, but has bulk of its allocation in domestic-oriented sectors such as utilities and telecom, as well as health care and consumer staples which are expected to weather the storm in a prolonged viral epidemic.

Source: ETF.com

In terms of its domestic economy, despite GDP growth dipping to the lowest level since 2014, the New Zealand economy is still chugging along at a 2+% clip with unemployment rate hovering near all-time lows at 4%:

New Zealand GDP Annual Growth Rate

Source: TradingEconomics.com

New Zealand Unemployment Rate Source: TradingEconomics.com

Solid Earnings & Dividend Growth Picture

Drilling into the top 10 holdings of ENZL, which represent more than 70% of its exposure, we observe that most of them have had healthy dividend payout increases over the past 5 years:

Name Industry % Weight 2014 Dividend Per Share 2016 Dividend Per Share 2018 Dividend Per Share 2019 Dividend Per Share Dividend Growth % 5-Year 3-Year 1-Year Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd Healthcare Equipment and Supplies 14.93% 0.12 0.17 0.21 0.23 91.67% 35.29% 9.52% The a2 Milk Co Ltd Food Products 12.53% 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Spark New Zealand Ltd Diversified Telecommunication Services 9.24% 0.17 0.22 0.22 0.22 29.41% 0.00% 0.00% Auckland International Airport Ltd Transportation Infrastructure 8.60% 0.07 0.18 0.22 0.22 214.29% 22.22% 0.00% Meridian Energy Ltd Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers 4.95% 0.11 0.14 0.14 0.16 45.45% 14.29% 14.29% Ryman Healthcare Ltd Healthcare Providers and Services 4.86% 0.12 0.16 0.20 0.23 91.67% 43.75% 15.00% Contact Energy Ltd Electric Utilities 4.42% 0.26 0.26 0.32 0.39 50.00% 50.00% 21.88% Fletcher Building Ltd Construction Materials 4.30% 0.36 0.39 0.39 0.23 -36.11% -41.03% -41.03% Mercury NZ Ltd Electric Utilities 4.20% 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.16 14.29% 14.29% 6.67% Infratil Ltd Electric Utilities 4.02% 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.17 54.55% 21.43% 0.00% Top 10 72.05% Wtd. Average 62.44% 16.55% 3.25%

Source: TIKR.com

Although ENZL's dividend payout has curiously been flat over the past decade, it can be attributed to the New Zealand dollar's depreciation vs. the USD, especially the -30% plunge during 2014-2015. If measured in NZD, the dividend growth picture has been positive for the most part:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, rising return-on-equity as well as subdued net debt / EBITDA ratios likewise suggest robust fundamentals on ENZL's top holdings. As below illustrates, ROE has been on an uptrend for most of the top 10 names in the past 5 years. In particular, the 2nd largest holding, The a2 Milk Co Ltd, is a quality growth stock that boosts a 42% ROE even though it does not pay dividends:

Symbol Name Industry % Weight 2014 ROE 2016 ROE 2019 ROE FPH Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd Healthcare Equipment and Supplies 14.93% 24.90% 28.30% 25.00% A2M The a2 Milk Co Ltd Food Products 12.53% 0.00% 31.80% 42.80% SPK Spark New Zealand Ltd Diversified Telecommunication Services 9.24% 20.70% 21.40% 27.70% AIA Auckland International Airport Ltd Transportation Infrastructure 8.60% 8.00% 7.60% 8.90% MEL Meridian Energy Ltd Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers 4.95% 4.90% 3.80% 6.60% RYM Ryman Healthcare Ltd Healthcare Providers and Services 4.86% 23.50% 25.10% 15.90% CEN Contact Energy Ltd Electric Utilities 4.42% 6.60% -2.20% 6.20% FBU Fletcher Building Ltd Construction Materials 4.30% 10.00% 12.70% 6.20% MCY Mercury NZ Ltd Electric Utilities 4.20% 6.60% 4.80% 10.40% IFT Infratil Ltd Electric Utilities 4.02% 18.40% 2.10% 2.20% Top 10 72.05% 13.10% 18.02% 20.24%

Source: TIKR.com

Furthermore, it is worthwhile to point out that the net debt of ENZL's top 2 holdings, FPH and A2M, is actually negative, which is a sign of rock-solid financial stability in terms of liquidity and leverage. On aggregate, the leverage ratios are considerably low on majority of the top 10 names:

Stabilized New Zealand Dollar

After years of consolidation, there is reason to believe NZD will remain steady and eventually retrace higher given Reserve Bank of New Zealand's unexpectedly hawkish stance. To wit from ING:

A surprising hawkish tilt by the central bank doesn’t just give a short-term respite to the battered New Zealand dollar, but also paves the way for a sustained recovery once virus-related fears dissipate

NZD/USD Since 2008

Source: Investing.com

Although NZD/USD remains vulnerable to short-term shocks caused by the coronavirus outbreak, we expect downside to be limited considering New Zealand's relatively stable domestic economy, as well as the fact New Zealand exports primarily consumer staples products :

New Zealand Top 10 Exports During 2019Dairy, eggs, honey: US$10.7 billion (27.9% of total exports)Meat: $5.3 billion (13.9%)Wood: $3.3 billion (8.7%)Fruits, nuts: $2.2 billion (5.9%)Cereal/milk preparations: $1.5 billion (3.9%)Beverages, spirits, vinegar: $1.4 billion (3.7%)Fish: $1.2 billion (3.2%)Machinery including computers: $1 billion (2.6%)Miscellaneous food preparations: $886.9 million (2.3%)Modified starches, glues, enzymes: $815.5 million (2.1%)Source: World's Top Exports

To conclude, we anticipate ENZL to remain an outperformer relative to its international peers going forward, considering its heavy allocation in health care and domestic-oriented sectors which have exhibited solid earnings growth and are expected to be largely insulated from the coronavirus fallout. A stable New Zealand dollar expected to appreciate over time also bodes well for ENZL's performance in the long-run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.