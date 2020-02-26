Chaparral Energy: 2023 Note Maturity May Be An Insurmountable Obstacle

Alta Mesa's low sale price also is a negative point for Chaparral's valuation, given the proximity of its acreage.

Chaparral may be able to minimize cash burn and keep afloat for several years, but that note maturity looks like a tough obstacle.

Chaparral's unsecured notes were only at 75 cents on the dollar in April 2019, when oil was in the mid-$60s, pointing to the low chances of refinancing them.

Chaparral Energy (CHAP) appears to have a high chance of eventually restructuring again, after having previously emerged from bankruptcy in 2017. This is reflected by its bonds dropping under 30 cents on the dollar. Chaparral's unsecured bonds still were significantly under par (and yielding 17% to maturity) when spot oil prices reached the mid-$60s in April 2019, so it will have major challenges refinancing those 2023 bonds.

Chaparral may be able to keep cash burn to a minimal level going forward, allowing it to survive for a while longer. However, without a massive improvement in oil prices it seems unlikely to be able to deal with its 2023 bonds.

Updated 2020 Outlook

I've updated my 2020 model for Chaparral based on current strip prices (including roughly $52 WTI oil). Chaparral would now end up with around $249 million in revenue after hedges in 2020, with its oil hedges providing slightly negative value, but its natural gas hedges providing over $4 million in value.

Source: Chaparral Energy

Chaparral is fully exposed to 2021 natural gas prices though, while it has some oil hedges at a very low price ($46.24 per barrel).

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,175,000 $50.00 $159 NGLs 3,175,000 $13.00 $41 Gas 25,410,000 $1.50 $38 Sublease Revenue $5 Hedge Value $5 Total $248

This results in a projection of $22 million in cash burn for Chaparral in this scenario, with $125 million in estimated capex to end up with 29,000 BOEPD (30% oil) production in 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $51 Transportation and Processing $26 Production Taxes $12 G&A $25 Interest $31 Capex $125 Total $270

Chaparral's cash burn may not be huge, but with $410 million in debt outstanding at the end of Q3 2019, the cash burn would bring its debt up to 3.3x unhedged EBITDAX by the end of 2020. This would still be fairly high for a company with top quality assets, but I think this is probably insurmountable for Chaparral given investor attitudes towards the shallow STACK.

Bond Values

To highlight Chaparral's issues, its unsecured notes due 2023 recently traded at 28 cents on the dollar, yielding 61% to maturity. These notes still yielded 17% to maturity in late April 2019, when spot WTI oil prices were in the mid-$60s and 2020 WTI futures were above $60s. Thus it would appear that only a massive increase in oil prices (perhaps with futures in the $70s) would allow Chaparral to refinance its unsecured notes.

Chaparral doesn't appear to be in imminent danger of restructuring, since it has a significant amount of credit facility availability, and should be able to minimize its cash burn (depending on what it does with production). However, the 2023 unsecured note maturity appears to be a formidable obstacle.

Alta Mesa's bankruptcy and subsequent $320 million sale points to the limited value of shallow STACK assets. Alta Mesa sold for an estimated 2.5x 2020 EBITDAX. The EBITDAX calculation also assumed that Alta Mesa's 2020 production declined significantly from 2019. Alta Mesa's position is adjacent to Chaparral's Garfield and Kingfisher County acreage.

Source: Chaparral Energy

Chaparral's debt (at par value) is estimated at 3.3x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX, assuming that its production is kept at or slightly above estimated Q4 2019 levels.

Conclusion

Chaparral Energy has $300 million in unsecured bonds coming due in 2023. It seems quite unlikely to be able to deal with those bonds given that they are trading at under 30 cents on the dollar. Even when oil prices were fairly strong in April 2019, those bonds were still only trading at around 75 cents on the dollar.

Chaparral may be able to survive for a while longer if it minimizes cash burn. However, that 2023 note maturity appears quite difficult to deal with. Chaparral's common stock appears likely to trend towards zero towards that note maturity date as another restructuring looms.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.