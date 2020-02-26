Palo Alto Networks - Growth Is Slowing Down, As Realistic Margins Are The Issue

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) had a negative surprise at hand for its investors as despite great growth prospects the company is seeing a real slowdown in growth. Quite shocking, I realised that my last written take on the company dates back from the summer of 2015, quite a while ago.

Shares traded around $175 per share at the time as the company appeared to be a great business, yet offered little appeal to investors after a great momentum run seen in its shares already. I noted that the business was very well positioned to benefit from increased demand for cyber security solutions, yet a lot of the good future was priced into the shares already at the time.

The Past Thesis

In the summer of 2015 Palo Alto just reported its third quarter results with sales up 55% year-over-year, with revenues trending at a rate of around a billion a year. The company had already achieved profitability on a non-GAAP basis, although the same could not be said in terms of GAAP accounting, due to stock-based compensation costs of course.

With revenues trending at $1 billion at the time, the billings number already came in at $1.2 billion a year, adding to the backlog of deferred revenue which surpassed $600 million. With a valuation around $15 billion at the time at around $175, the company was trading at 15 times sales, while sales were growing 40-50% per year.

I noted that the ultimate appeal depends on the pace and longevity of future growth and uncertain margin improvements, both being highly uncertain of course. In fact I noted that if 30-40% growth could be achieved for 5 years, Palo Alto might become a $4-5 billion business in 2020. With steep 40% operating margins, that might imply that shares trade at just 12-15 times 2020 earnings, although both the growth trajectory and margins being anticipated are very upbeat of course.

With shares having more than doubled in the year ahead of the summer of 2015, valuations had become too steep for me, as the future growth achievements require a lot of improvements, not to mention the continued dilution of the shareholder base anticipated in the meantime.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding to September of 2019, Palo Alto reported its 2019 results. The company reported a 27% increase in sales to $2.90 billion, although billings already totalled $3.5 billion. This makes the $4-5 billion number for 2020, at least in terms of billings already achievable. While sales growth has been a great achievement, the same can not be said for margins as the company reported a small GAAP operating loss, although just minimal in relation to sales.

So while billings have essentially tripled in a 4 year time window, shares are up just 10%, dramatically underperforming the wider market. Trading at $200, the equity valuation comes in at $19 billion, for a roughly $17 billion enterprise valuation, largely in line with the valuation in 2015. This means that multiples have come down a great deal, with multiples having contracted to around 5 times billings. While this marks dramatic valuation multiple compression, this might not be such a surprise as the company is not profitable just yet and growth rates have slowed down quite a bit. While the company reports actually profits of half a billion on an adjusted basis, this methodology excludes $591 million in stock-based compensation, very real expenses for investors of course.

The issue is now that second quarter results are a bit soft. Revenue growth slowed down to 15% with revenues coming in at $817 million, while billings were up 17% to $999 million. For the year the company now sees sales at a midpoint of $3.37 billion and $4.10 billion in billings. Non-GAAP earnings are seen at a midpoint of $4.60 per share, although share based compensation alone will result in a net loss based on GAAP accounting. Note that the new full year outlook marks a reduction of $90 million from the full year revenue guidance, with billings now seen $35 million lower. The earnings guidance has taken a $0.35 per share cut in the meantime.

With shares plunging to $200 following the release of the second quarter results, the enterprise value drops towards $17 billion again. This makes that multiples contract to just 4 times billings and rough 5 times sales. The issue is simply that GAAP losses still run around $200 million a year and are not really coming down.

What Now?

We have seen a ton of valuation contraction in the past year which is actually compelling, although not for the holders of the shares over the past few years of course. With growth slowing down substantially, the much more reasonable sales multiples might not be compelling enough, although I like what I see here.

With sales multiples much more under control, the question is what the long term margin potential of the business could become. Assuming a 20% GAAP operating margin, which looks reasonable given the space in which the company operates, this could over time yield a billion in profits. That could over time result in real GAAP earnings of $7-8 per share which excluding a decent net cash position works down to about a market multiple. That said, 20% margins is far from the negative numbers reported currently as the company has really not made that much progress in terms of boosting margins over the past few years.

In fact, the company is already posting non-GAAP operating margins of 20%, but that of course excludes stock-based compensation, as this huge gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is not just worrying, it is also an issue that the focus is so heavily on adjusted metrics and not the GAAP metrics.

Given this wrong focus I am not enticed to buy the dip just yet based on modest forward sales multiples, recognising that the company has a focus on adjusted earnings instead of real earnings, and that focus should really be on actual operating expense leverage, something which the company has failed to do so in recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.