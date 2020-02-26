Reviewing Sardar Biglari's 20-Year Long-Term Returns

Even with the poor performance over the last five years, Biglari's 20-year record is still better than the market.

Over the past five years Biglari Holdings' stock performance can only be described as atrocious, particularly compared to the broad market.

Just over five years ago, I penned my first Seeking Alpha article, highlighting Sardar Biglari's long term record of value creation. At the time, Biglari Holdings (BH) was in the midst of a proxy contest between Sardar Biglari and Groveland Capital. Biglari won that contest, and over the last five years took steps to cement full control of the company.

The last five years have not been enjoyable for most shareholders. The stock is down over 50% while the S&P 500 is up 75%. Operating results at Steak 'n Shake, the company's largest holding, have deteriorated significantly over the past three years. Many of the people invested in the company five years ago have thrown in the towel for various reasons, and some of them actively despise and feel that he is only interested in creating value for himself. They believe that shareholders will never end up benefiting from any of the value being created.

While events over the past five years certainly seem to lend credence to the above train of thought, I disagree with their thesis. I strongly believe that patient investors are going to be handsomely rewarded moving forward. There are three key reasons for my thinking, but first lets look back.

A Quick Review of Biglari's Updated 20-Year Returns

Three years ago, Biglari was outperforming the market by an average of 12.5% annually. The last three years have been spectacularly awful on a relative basis, as the stock has under-performed the index by at least 30% each year.

Even after the awful recent performance, Biglari's overall record has still beaten the S&P 500 by 3% annually. What's particularly interesting about this is that he has still managed to beat the S&P over 20 years, even as the S&P is at all time highs, while Biglari Holdings is down nearly 70% from its all time highs and trading at an extremely depressed valuation.

Net shares outstanding are the equivalent total B Shares outstanding for EPS calculation purposes and have been adjusted in previous years to account for the recent dual class structure. Year end stock price is also equivalent B-Share price and has been adjusted in past years as needed.

Having followed this company so closely for a decade at this point, its both mind-blowing and not surprising that the shares are trading where they are trading, at literally 33 cents on a consistently growing dollar.

Since taking over Steak 'n Shake over a decade ago, Biglari has delivered over 10% annual book value per share gains, while the stock price has only averaged 4%. Over the past 5 years, book value growth has slowed, but it was still almost 7%, and yet shares have averaged a 15% decline annually! The value is there staring at anyone willing to bend over and pick it up out of the gutter, but at this point it seems that no one is even looking down in the first place anymore.

Conclusion: The Future is Bright

Biglari Holdings released the annual letter and report as I was in the middle of writing this piece. I still need to make my way through the full report, but this was the best annual letter in years. Not only did we learn a bit more about the company's oil company purchase, but we found out that BH is finally buying another insurance company.

I feel very confident that the 2020s and beyond will be a complete 180-degree swing compared to what shareholders have seen over the past half decade.

Biglari is more aligned with shareholders today than at any point in the past. He has purchased a significant amount of shares over the past five years, particularly over the last 1.5 years at prices significantly below book value. He currently owns almost 15% of the A shares and close to 6% of the B shares. That's a total of about 8.7% of the total economic shares of the company. Given that Biglari Holdings self owns about 50% of the shares via their stakes in the Lion Funds, Biglari technically owns over 17% of the economic value of the shares.

The stock is insanely cheap. Its trading at 33% of its net book value for gods sake. And this isn't some melting ice cube or cigarette butt stock with potentially one last puff remaining. The book value has grown at over 10% annually, and I would argue that the book value has actually understated the intrinsic value growth that has occurred.

Finally, there are signs that the negative operating performance from Steak 'n Shake may be turning around. While 2019 operating earnings as a whole were -$18.6M, they improved to a positive $4M during the 4th quarter of 2019. The rest of the operating subsidiaries have all delivered positive operating earnings, so Steak 'n Shake going positive in 2020 should improve investor sentiment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BH, BH.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.