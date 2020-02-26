Microsoft - Emotions = Overvaluation

But, comparable valuation through multiples gives results devoid of the influence of subjective opinion.

But not everything is so simple, because you can always find a dozen of multiples pointing to the undervaluation of a company, and the same number of multiples pointing to its overvaluation. But still there are models that for a long time more or less successfully determine the balanced price of a company. And I will show you such models in the case of Microsoft (MSFT).

Let's start with simple P/E. In this case, the implied price is lower than the actual price:

But the most interesting thing is that over the last year, until recently, the implied price had been corresponding to the actual price. This means that this multiple of Microsoft had almost always been corresponding to the median on my list. However, the situation has changed since February:

But maybe this doesn’t tell the whole story, because the mentioned multiple is based on the historical data. And an investor usually invests not in what the company has now, but in what, in his opinion, it will have in the future.

Therefore, let's now compare Microsoft through the forward P/E multiple. In this case the implied price is also lower than the actual price:

It is noteworthy that prior to the publication of the results for the last quarter, the implied price based on this multiple was close to Microsoft’s actual stock price. As in the previous case, the situation has changed since February:

Moving on.

If asked which driver has the greatest impact on multiples, investors are very likely to answer "growth." OK, let's do similar calculations using the forward P/E multiple divided by the expected annual growth rates of earnings and we will see that Microsoft is overvalued by 80%:

This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Microsoft’s earnings in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies in my sample.

Now let's look at more familiar, historical-priced multiples. This is what we get analyzing the EV/EBITDA multiple:

Comparing Microsoft through the EV/FCF multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

Let's look at the more specific EV/Invested Capital multiple:

All the same result - Microsoft is overvalued...

Bottom line

No matter how you compare, whether in terms of the actual multiples or in terms of the forward ones, now Microsoft is clearly overvalued relative to the main blue chips on Nasdaq. But more importantly, judging by the multiples, this overvaluation has appeared only recently. And I think the market has not yet responded to this.

