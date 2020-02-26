Orezone Gold: Still Can't Catch A Bid Despite A Surging Gold Price

The company's next-door neighbor, West African Resources, has seen its own share price of WAF.AX rise ~125% over the last year, as it benefited profoundly from solid execution during the 'golden runway' phase. If Orezone can secure full mine financing and begin construction soon, it too may see its own share price of ORZCF start to re-rate, as the transition from developer -> producer gets underway.

Other companies operating in Burkina Faso have managed to ride the wave up alongside gold, so although the country remains a very risky region to operate in, attributing jurisdiction risks alone to the underperformance of ORZCF is not valid.

As a consequence, despite renewed market interest in gold and other gold stocks, shares of ORZCF have been unable to catch a bid, and are actually down -28.03% ytd.

The gold price has been on a spectacular run over the last year, rising up from ~$1,330/oz to the current level of ~$1,657/oz.

In fact, just before the yellow metal decided to take a breather of sorts, it managed to touch ~$1,688/oz, and for a brief moment, looked like it was poised to challenge $1,700/oz.

A Clear Laggard

As such, speculators interested in the gold sector and who follow the mining stocks might be a bit surprised to learn that certain companies, such as Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF), have thus far been unable to latch on to the emerging bull market in gold.

Over the past year, for example, it's noteworthy to point out the following performance chart.

The gold price is up 23.64% (as of market close on February 21).

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is up 32.63%.

ORZCF is down -10.38%.

Yes, that's right, Orezone Gold has been trending in the "wrong" direction over the last 12 months, and shares of ORE.V (native ticker symbol of ORZCF) are actually trading at a lower price today (C$0.475/share) than when the gold price was ~$320/oz lower (C$0.55/share).

Brief Rise in 2019

I've covered Orezone Gold extensively before in past articles, and even suggested last June that a re-rating might take place if an upcoming Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study (SEFS) lived up to market expectations.

The SEFS, released on June 26, 2019, did not disappoint, as the company demonstrated (on paper) that it's flagship Bomboré Gold Project had the makings of a future gold mine.

Bomboré features an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $361 million and an after-tax IRR of 43.8%, while assuming what now really looks to be a conservative gold price assumption of $1,300/oz.

Source: Orezone Gold June 2019 Feasibility Study

At $1,500/oz gold, Bomboré's after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) rises to a much more impressive $520 million, with an after-tax IRR of 61.4%.

To circle back, shares of ORZCF actually did catch a bid for a few months after my June 2019 article was published, coinciding with the pronounced rise in the gold price that started last summer.

In 2019, shares of ORZCF were up 35.38% from June 24 to September 4, peaking at C$0.88/share.

Current Selling Pressure

Most recently, the company raised ~C$20 million at C$0.54/share (doling out 3 year half-warrants at C$0.80/share) and shares of ORZCF have been unable to catch a sustained bid ever since.

The most recent equity raise was announced earlier this year, back on January 8, and I even wrote an article explaining why I thought it was a disappointing event, at the time.

Granted, the gold price was ~$100/oz lower the last time I covered Orezone Gold, so all things considered, I would still have to say that I am rather surprised to find that shares of ORZCF are now down -28.03% so far in 2020.

In comparison to Orezone's peer group and the GDXJ ETF, the delta in share price performance is immense.

GDXJ is up 6.27%.

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) is up 16.67%.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is up 14.64%.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) is up 23.33%.

The above mentioned individual companies have all done very well so far this year, despite the fact that all have at least one operating mine in Burkina Faso (a region that by consensus is highly risky and unstable, which is also where Orezone's Bomboré Gold Project is located).

So, the Burkina Faso "discount" doesn't seem to be too plausible a reason for explaining the current weakness observed in the share price of ORZCF, and although it's true that the aforementioned companies are all producers (Orezone is a developer), arguably the most noteworthy company to compare Orezone Gold to is its next-door neighbor, West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF).

Similar to Orezone Gold, West African Resources is also currently a developer, and like the former, controls a single flagship asset located in Burkina Faso.

In contrast to shares of ORZCF, though, we can see clearly from the chart below that shares of WAF.AX (native ticker symbol of WFRSF) have had a banner year so far in 2020.

In fact, shares of WAF.AX have now climbed up to A$0.64/share, up ~49% year-to-date, as the stock recently set a fresh new 52 week high (A$0.645/share). At the start of the year, shares of WAF.AX were trading at A$0.43/share.

Over the past 12 months, shares of WAF.AX have risen an astounding ~125% (from A$0.285/share).

Waiting for Financing

So, if the "deep discount" penalty for owning a gold project located in Burkina Faso isn't entirely to blame for the severe weakness felt in the share price action of ORZCF (occurring under the backdrop of a soaring gold price environment), what is?

Although there still might be strong selling pressure coming from certain shareholders looking to get out of ORZCF shares post-equity financing, likely, the primary reason why the share price is so weak right now is due to mine financing.

Let's not forget, the Bomboré Gold Project is a very advanced-stage one (fully permitted) and is now basically well entrenched in the 'Orphan Period' phase of the life cycle of a junior explorer chart, shown below.

Source: Google Image Search

As such, for all intents and purposes, the project advancement of Bomboré has been deemed by the market to have entered a "halted" state, and until the entire mine financing requirement can be satisfied/obtained (from the SEFS, the initial CAPEX bill for Bomboré Stage 1 is projected to be $153 million) everyone knows that full-blown mine construction cannot proceed.

In the gold mining business (bull market or otherwise), it's really not too uncommon to locate past data points of previous developers-turned-producers, who also had to navigate their way through the dreaded 'Orphan Period'.

Turning our attention back to next-door neighbor West African Resources, we can see that as recently as December 2018, a major equity raise had to be performed at what now looks (based on today's share price of A$0.61/share) to be a very "bad" price of just A$0.25/share.

Source: West African Resources December 2018 Press Release

However, with the benefit of hindsight, we can now see that West African Resources' decision to go ahead and "bite the bullet" and issue out new shares at less than an ideal price was indeed the right one, as their Sanbrado Gold Project is now ramping up for its first gold pour (Sanbrado is currently tracking ahead of schedule and on budget).

Looking back, for West African Resources, the most important news piece that was produced in recent memory was also announced in December 2018, when they let the market know that they had secured a $200 million debt facility from Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd (Taurus).

Source: West African Resources December 2018 Press Release

West African Resources was successful in locking down $200 million to finance their Sanbrado Gold Project, and was able to do so while landing what is arguably considered a very solid interest rate of 7.75% per annum.

Source: West African Resources December 2018 Press Release

Also, as noted above, the selection process took five months for West African Resources to complete.

Moving back to Orezone Gold, the company has published the following timeline, which shows that their current intentions are to put the Bomboré Gold Project into production beginning sometime in Q4 of 2021.

Source: Orezone Gold February 2020 Corporate Presentation

For a mining project to go through the entire construction phase and get to first gold pour in less than two years really isn't too long, so it would sort of imply that if Orezone Gold wants to meet their outlined schedule, they will need to secure 100% mine financing in relatively short order.

Final Thoughts

To date so far this year (as well as over the past year), Orezone Gold has been a clear laggard in the universe of gold mining stocks, as shares of ORZCF have significantly underperformed both the gold price and the broader GDXJ ETF.

For Orezone Gold, the most recent financing completed this past January, unfortunately, has contributed more to the selling pressure, which has done much to cap the rise in the share price of ORZCF during this latest surge in the gold price that has taken the yellow metal to north of $1,650/oz.

However, with a market cap of only ~C$120 million (not to mention ~C$30 million in the treasury with zero debt), it's obvious to many speculators that shares of ORZCF are cheap, as there exists quite a large discount from the stock's market cap relative to Bomboré's project NPV, as outlined in the SEFS.

Speculators most interested in the Orezone Gold may want to consider picking up some shares way down here in the dumps (perhaps adding 1/2 position), but caution is advised at this time from getting too aggressive, since again, the company still needs to secure full mine financing.

Clearly, the uncertainty of if/when a financing package will be struck to green light Bomboré to become Burkina Faso's next producing gold mine is keeping a lid on the share price of ORZCF from rapidly advancing in conjunction with a bullish sentiment towards gold.

Although there are no guarantees, if Orezone can eventually secure debt financing on very solid terms similar to what its next-door neighbor West African Resources was able to get for their Sanbrado Gold Project, there's no reason to believe why a pathway wouldn't be created for a meaningful share price re-rating, as the company tries to make the transition from developer -> producer.

Paying slightly more after the fact (perhaps adding another 1/2 position, assuming final financing terms are solid) could still work out splendidly well for speculators, as there is a very popular strategy out there called the 'golden runway' that tends to open up once the construction phase kicks off for a given gold project.

With gold now blasting off to new heights not seen in many years, there's really no reason why the share price of ORZCF shouldn't be benefiting greatly from such a strong move.

Burkina Faso and all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORZCF, EDVMF, WFRSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.