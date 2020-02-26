Investing In Intangible Assets

Photo Source

Intangible assets are nothing new. Some, including goodwill and branding, have been represented on company balance sheets for decades. However, beyond the most obvious and established, the scope of what is covered in those balance sheet figures is limited. This is due in part to accounting conventions, but is also due to the inability to accurately measure the value of truly abstract assets. Like traditional tangible assets, intangible assets consist of anything that can create income and value for a company, but unlike tangible assets lack a physical presence.

These assets can include goodwill and branding as mentioned above, as well as software, patents, copyrights, and recipes. More abstract examples include organizational structure, logistics systems, and data. It’s the data that are probably the most valuable and also the fastest-growing category. In fact, every year, we create and store more data than the aggregate amount previously created throughout human history. As you’re likely aware, this data includes information about your health, consumption habits, likes, dislikes, travel, relationships, and countless other metrics, both personal and professional.

The raw data collected constantly on each one of us is not in itself an asset until it is fed into statistical models using algorithms that are designed to tease out relationships across data points that sometimes appear to anticipate our every craving, desire, or movement. This output can then be used to populate ads on web pages and social media platforms, and this ability to tailor ads to specific individuals and specific preferences makes them more effective, and therefore, more valuable.

What is interesting is that the means by which companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) collect these data on us is virtually free to them. We all knowingly and willingly (mostly) hand over this information. Furthermore, these companies and their peers have engineers working to improve the algorithms and to build out various platforms, but those costs are treated as an expense, not capital expenditures. The result of these engineers’ efforts is not placed on the balance sheet because of this. But what is the true value of the platforms and the systems and the time and effort expended by engineers to gather and sell this data? It’s difficult to estimate a value, and companies have no reporting requirements to even attempt such an estimation.

As a result, there are significant intangible assets that are left out of the valuation of businesses altogether. Despite this accounting deficiency, the price-to-book ratio for Alphabet, for example, has been relatively stable since the market bottom in 2009. This is incredible considering this includes only assets measured by traditional accounting standards. What would Alphabet’s price-to-book ratio be if all the data collected by the company on each of us were included in book value? The same ratio for Amazon has crept materially higher of the last 11 years, but again, what would it look like if all assets were included in the calculation? Or is this an indication that the market is valuing these assets even though they are not measured on the balance sheet?

Identifying Intangible Assets

Intangible assets, including data, have several characteristics in common. Four among the most important are discussed at length by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake in the book they co-wrote, Capitalism without Capital: The Rise of the Intangible Economy. These four characteristics of intangible assets include scalability, sunk costs, synergies, and spillovers.

The platforms, systems, and processes created by technology firms are certainly scalable. Facebook (FB) currently has somewhere north of 2.5 billion monthly active users, Twitter (TWTR) has 330 million, and LinkedIn (MSFT) has more than 600 million. These are just a few of the social media sites in the United States. Other large sites owned by other companies or popular outside the U.S. include YouTube, WhatsApp, WeChat, Instagram, and QQ. Think about the scalability of streaming content across platforms like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime, and now Disney+ (DIS). All very scalable, as is any web-based software.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) provide their products through their respective websites, allowing virtually countless users to download and use their products. The idea of scalability through leveraging an intangible asset also applies to somewhat unexpected and long-standing businesses. McDonald’s (MCD) has recipes and cooking processes that have been invaluable to that company’s success, but you won’t find either on its balance sheet. Likewise, the logistics, people-in-place, and expertise that allows Coca-Cola (KO) to deliver a consistent product profitably to all reaches of the Earth have allowed the company to be a truly global brand, but again, you won’t find a line item for logistical systems and processes on its balance sheet.

Intangible assets are certainly not without shortcomings and risks. While investing in these systems, processes, products, and platforms can be exceptionally profitable, if they turn out to be a dud, then they can represent massive sunk costs that turn into massive losses. The R&D that goes into a new operating system that is unpopular, the research and market testing of a new recipe that falls flat, or the time and effort to develop new organizational training tools only to see that new division shuttered before it’s profitable are all examples of sunk costs that resulted in losses. Not all investments in intangible assets are profitable, and if not, it can be nearly impossible to recover any of the invested value.

Synergies and spillovers involve combining intangible assets with other intangible or tangible assets within the company that creates them or by other companies in the same business. Synergies occur when intangible assets are complementary to other assets. For example, Amazon’s Alexa software is much more valuable when paired with their Echo hardware. Or when they purchase the rights to, or create, a new series that can easily be disseminated through their Prime Video platform, all assets involved become more valuable to the user and therefore, the company.

Spillovers occur when intangible assets leak out of the exclusive use by the company that created them, allowing other companies to profit from the first company’s investment. This can happen for numerous reasons including hiring from the same talent pool (training, expertise, and processes move with employees from one company to the next), reverse engineering (companies see the success of a competitor’s product and reproduce it for themselves), or weak intellectual property protections (e.g. patent infringement or copyright violation.)

Finding Opportunities

Because intangible assets are increasingly more difficult to track and to value, companies that are rich in intangible assets and invest heavily in them will understate their profitability and their book value by following GAAP accounting conventions. But despite being difficult to track and value, it would be a significant mistake to ignore the value of intangible assets. They are increasingly more important to the viability and profitability of companies of many varieties.

The companies growing their base of intangible assets as well as those helping to facilitate that process have been, and are likely to continue to be, the beneficiaries of this growth trend. Certain hardware makers are therefore also likely to benefit. Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) build hardware that has an ever-increasing ability to process and store the vast quantity of data generated daily, and benefit from the synergies created by pairing this powerful hardware and data. Their technologies enable their customers’ businesses, as well as their own, to leverage the power of data, of new software, and of increased complexity driven by algorithms and A.I. to create value for investors and end-users alike.

Investors wanting to take advantage of the growing importance of intangible assets may need to be patient as the market may be slow to recognize the value of these assets over time. While the names discussed above have been and will likely continue to be at the forefront of the transformation of the business world from being anchored to tangible assets to the relative flexibility of intangible assets, they will not be immune to threats from competition, new technology, regulation, or other unforeseen factors.

These negative factors increase the exposure of some of these companies to idiosyncratic risks for which investors face the prospect of permanent loss of capital. To avoid this pitfall, taking a more diversified approach to gain exposure to these and other similar names may make sense. This can be done by constructing a portfolio of individual names while managing position sizes, or by buying a fund that focuses on the types of businesses benefiting from the growth of intangibles. Two such ETFs are the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO).

Both strategies focus on disruptive technologies that are powered in large part by data collection, artificial intelligence, and other intangible value creators. The ARK Innovation ETF costs 75 basis points and its relatively concentrated portfolio consists of about 40 individual names with Tesla (TSLA) the largest single position. ARK also offers three other ETFs within this realm, each with its own focus, but the Innovation ETF strategy is intended to be a portfolio of best ideas from those strategies. The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF is more expensive at 95 basis points, and is more tightly focused on robotics and automation-related technology companies, as its name implies. Its portfolio consists of around 100 individual holdings and is diversified across geographies, company sizes and styles, but is concentrated within the technology, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

Final Thoughts

Intangible assets are here to stay and will become increasingly more important to the value and profitability of companies over time. Regardless of their treatment by traditional accounting standards, investors would be well-served to better understand these assets and the long-term impact they can have on the viability of companies, their profitability, their growth rates, and ultimately how well investments in those companies will perform over the long term. The companies benefiting from this shift are likely to continue to do so given the size and scope of their business lines and resources. However, the scalability of intangible assets also allows new firms to arise and cause disruption quickly, permanently, and for a reasonably low investment in some cases.

The ideas I described above can be interpreted as being tactical given the suggestions to add to specific styles and sectors. Using the above strategies should be looked at within the broader context of the global financial markets and sized appropriately. These suggestions are intended to be incremental moves that tilt the complexion of portfolio assets in a way that may improve investment outcomes. Any overweight or underweight position to an asset class, sector, equity style, or individual stock needs to be considered carefully to understand its impact on long-term total returns. I look forward to your feedback and answering your questions in the comment section below.

