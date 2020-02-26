Awilco Drilling Will Use A Mix Of Debt And Equity To Finance Newbuilds

Awilco will use debt and equity to finance newbuild construction. As the stock trades at low levels, using as little equity as possible is key for shareholder value creation.

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) has just reported its fourth-quarter results. Just like shares of other offshore drillers, the company’s stock has recently found itself under more pressure due to coronavirus-related downside in the oil market. However, Awilco is different from other drillers as most value of the company is in the newbuild orders for two harsh-environment rigs. Thus, the outlook for those rigs and the specifics of financing their construction are much more important for Awilco than near-term oil price fluctuations. Without further ado, let’s look at the contents of the report.

Awilco reported revenue of $8.1 million and a loss of $27 million. The loss was driven by a $23 million impairment of the semi-sub WilHunter, which has been cold stacked for years. Awilco finished the year with $41.2 million of cash. In the first quarter of this year, the company used $10.6 million of cash to fund 25% of the second installment payment for the first newbuild. The company will pay the remaining $31.9 million in June.

The company’s only working rig, semi-sub WilPhoenix, is currently without work but has received two letters of intent. The first one is for a 100-day plug & abandonment program which starts in early May 2020. The dayrate for this work is $138,000 (this letter of intent has been announced before). The second letter of intent is a new development. The rig will work for Serica Energy in UK for 45 – 70 days. The contract value is $7.8 million - $11.9 million, so the dayrate is about $170,000. This is a good development in the light of rather negative commentary on the UK market during this earnings season. As per Awilco’s presentation, the rig has positive outlook for follow-on work beyond secured programs.

The most interesting part of Awilco’s near-term outlook is the company’s method of financing the newbuild rig. Awilco does not have the funds to finance the remaining 75% of the second installment, so it will have to raise money. The company commented: “Additional funding will be required to support this payment and ongoing project related costs and it is planned that either equity will be issued, or debt obtained in support of these funding requirements”. Awilco’s presentation stated that the debt target was 60% but that the financing structure would depend on the term and value of the contract of the newbuild rig.

Of course, equity financing at current levels cannot inspire common shareholders. To get $31.9 million through an equity issue, the company will have to issue about 27 million shares (the company had 54.6 million shares outstanding at the end of 2019). Awilco promises that all equity will be raised on a “when needed” basis, but it will be vitally important to avoid too much dilution.

Source: Awilco Q4 2019 presentation

On the contract side, the company stated that it was in tender process for several term contracts for its newbuilds. The delivery of the first newbuild rig was re-scheduled to April 2021, while the delivery date of the second rig stayed the same – March 2022. The remaining capex for both rigs is $768 million, so Awilco will obviously use debt and equity financing several times to deal with such capex. At current market capitalization (about $70 million), investors assume zero value for the company’s newbuilds.

This is understandable given the negative dynamics of all offshore drilling stocks, but I’d note that Awilco is focused on a very special region, the Norwegian North Sea, where dayrates are already at healthy levels and keep rising. As I mentioned many times before in my Awilco-related articles and comments, anyone willing to make a long-term bet on the company will have to wait for the first newbuild rig to bring cash flow as the market may remain skeptical about Awilco’s prospects until it sees the actual results. At the same time, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the positive dayrate trend in the Norwegian North Sea, as well as from the increasingly tough environmental regulations which will put oil companies on a hunt for the most efficient (modern) rigs. The near-term fate of Awilco shares will mostly depend on oil price dynamics and peer group stock dynamics. I maintain my positive outlook on the company’s longer-term perspectives.

