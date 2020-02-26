Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 02/25/2020

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 9/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q4 2019.

Prices are from 02/25/2020 before the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 9/30/2019. Our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We are using the total book value per share under GAAP. It includes intangible assets, but those are relatively rare. The notable inclusions are for AGNC and NYMT, both of which have “Goodwill” from buying a company which was externally managing all, or part, of their portfolio.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that's dramatically different (in some other tool) than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Quick Rating Update

We published a handful of bullish ratings on CHMI during the last eight months. CHMI rallied into our neutral range recently, but we don’t have a public article about it yet. Our public articles usually come out on a delay, but we felt it was important to share this update.

On 2/25/2020 we closed out the last of our position in CHMI. In a note to subscribers we said:

This has been a rough week for mortgage REITs. Plunging Treasury yields combined with falling prices for the stock market indexes are increasing risk.

We’re still up about 37% on CHMI and decided to close the position.

As of submitting this trade alert, the bid on CHMI is at $15.71 and the ask is at $15.74.

We went on to say:

Our index card, used to provide a summary for an individual stock, is shown below: Source: The REIT Forum Remember that the price targets should be used as a guideline rather than an absolute. We would’ve loved to have seen the gains run even higher, but I’m happy to walk away with this level of return. The $100k chart shows how much an investor needed to invest on any given day to have $100,000 as of the most recent close. CHMI has been the single best performer in the sector since our purchase on 8/23/2019: It’s been a great run. We’re closing out the position in our Fidelity account at $15.6739: Source: Fidelity Closed Positions Our closed positions in CHMI are each shown in the following table: We purchased shares on 7/25/2019 and 8/23/2019. We sold the majority of the shares in two transactions on 11/15/2019. As of 2/25/2020, we closed out the rest of the position recording a 37.28% gain. This move helps us as we position the portfolio to withstand lower interest rates. Rates have been falling pretty hard: Source: MBSLive To put that in perspective, this is lower than we witnessed in the big decline of August 2019: Given the way mortgage REIT prices got hammered, I’m happy to just walk away. No one goes broke taking profits of 37%.

Bearish on Many Mortgage REITs

We’re bearish on most of the sector. We dropped our rating on CHMI to neutral, but we still have several bearish outlooks.

The recent drop in interest rates and the increase in spreads between Treasury prices and MBS prices could hammer book values for many mortgage REITs. That could put some fear back into the sector and increase the downside risk. When preparing this piece, many of the mortgage REITs were still trading at 17% to 30% premiums relative to their lowest close in the last 52 weeks. We’re seeing a big drop in mortgage REITs over the last few days, but it isn’t large compared to what we witnessed in summer 2019.

We wouldn’t want to be sitting in any mortgage REIT ETFs right now. So you can take this as a bearish view on REM and MORT.

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 9/30/2019.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs:

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we’ve found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog “is random.” They don’t realize that the sustainable dividend level also is tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn’t turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear “random” at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don’t want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don’t want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step toward the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. We’re thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Neutral on CHMI, Bearish on REM and MORT.

