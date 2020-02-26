Far East Hospitality Trust: Relatively More Resilient

Far East Hospitality Trust currently trades at 0.73 times P/B, which is on par with its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples which were 0.76 times and 0.73 times respectively.

Asset enhancements, muted industry supply and relief measures help to mitigate the downside relating to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Far East Hospitality Trust generates all of its revenue from Singapore, it is relatively more resilient than other pure-play hospitality trusts, hotel owners and hotel operators.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating for Singapore-listed hotel & serviced residences hospitality trust Far East Hospitality Trust (OTC:FHOSY) [FEHT:SP]. Far East Hospitality Trust is relatively more resilient than other pure-play hospitality trusts, hotel owners and hotel operators, due to its high fixed-rent component and significant revenue contribution from serviced residences and commercial spaces (versus hotels). However, Far East Hospitality Trust's high gearing and lack of geographical diversification are still key negatives for the trust, so a "Neutral" rating is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article on Far East Hospitality Trust published on October 4, 2019. Far East Hospitality Trust's unit price (not adjusted for distributions) has declined by -7% from S$0.680 as of October 2, 2019 to S$0.63 as of February 24, 2020. Far East Hospitality Trust currently trades at 0.73 times P/B, which is on par with its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples which were 0.76 times and 0.73 times respectively. The trust also offers a consensus forward FY2020 distribution yield of 5.5%. Far East Hospitality Trust trades at a discount to its Singapore-listed hospitality REIT peers based on P/B multiples, but it is relatively less attractive in terms of distribution yield.

Readers are advised to trade in Far East Hospitality Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker FEHT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $1 million and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Relatively More Resilient

In my most recent article on Singapore-listed hospitality trust CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTC:CDHSF) (OTC:CDHSY) [CDREIT:SP] published on February 4, 2020, I had written about the negative impact of travel restrictions and weak travel sentiment resulting from the current coronavirus outbreak on the Singapore hospitality sector. Subsequent to my article, Singapore Tourism Board published a press release on February 11, 2020, highlighting that visitor arrivals in Singapore are expected to "fall by about 25 to 30 percent" in 2020. At the time of writing, Singapore had 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, with 53 of them already discharged.

Although Far East Hospitality Trust generates all of its revenue from its home market, Singapore, it is relatively more resilient than other pure-play hospitality trusts, hotel owners and hotel operators due to a few key factors.

Firstly, fixed rent (rent component unaffected by actual performance of the hospitality properties) accounted for approximately 72% of Far East Hospitality Trust's FY2019 master lease rental revenue from the trust's hotels and serviced residences in its property portfolio. If rent from office and retail properties were included, the fixed rent component contributed 58% of Far East Hospitality Trust's gross revenue for FY2019.

This is due to the favorable master lease agreements that Far East Hospitality Trust has signed with its master lessees, the subsidiaries of its parent Far East Organization. Far East Hospitality Trust earns between S$1.5 million and S$10 million in fixed rent per year for each hospitality property, which adds up to a total of S$67 million in fixed rent per annum.

This implies that Far East Hospitality Trust's total revenue (including both fixed and variable rent) from its hospitality assets will decline by a smaller extent compared with hotel owners and hospitality trusts with a lower fixed rent component, in the current challenging operating environment.

Secondly, Far East Hospitality Trust's hospitality property portfolio does not just include hotels, but also serviced residences. Serviced residences contributed 11.8% of the trust's FY2019 gross revenue, while hotels still account for the majority or 69.2% of Far East Hospitality Trust's gross revenue for FY2019.

In the trust's February 2020 Investor Presentation, Far East Hospitality Trust noted that "serviced residences are not significantly impacted by cancellations, as bulk of business is from long staying corporate guests." Far East Hospitality Trust's statement is easy to understand, once one compares the revenue mix of the trust's hotels and serviced residences.

Leisure or independent travelers and corporate travelers accounted for 67.3% and 32.7% of Far East Hospitality Trust's revenue from hotels in 4Q2019 respectively. In contrast, leisure or independent travelers contributed 30.5% of Far East Hospitality Trust's 4Q2019 revenue from serviced residences, while corporate travelers accounted for 69.5% of the trust's revenue from serviced residences in the most recent quarter. There is also diversification with respect to the trust's mix of corporate travelers, with no single industry contributing more than 22% of its 4Q2019 serviced residences revenue of corporate travelers.

According to the trust's IPO prospectus published in August 2012, Far East Hospitality Trust had a 21% market share of the Singapore serviced residences market.

Thirdly, Far East Hospitality Trust also has a considerable non-hospitality component as part of its overall property portfolio. This relates to retail and office spaces that are located within Far East Hospitality Trust's hospitality properties. The office & retail component of the trust's property portfolio contributed a significant 19.0% of its FY2019 gross revenue.

The average occupancy rates for Far East Hospitality Trust's retail and office spaces were healthy at 90.1% and 90.5% respectively as at end-2019. Given the multi-year lease terms (typically three years) for such retail and office spaces, rental revenue contribution from Far East Hospitality Trust's retail and office space is unlikely to be affected in the short term.

Factors Mitigating Downside Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Asset enhancements, muted industry supply and relief measures are among the factors that could help to mitigate the downside for Far East Hospitality Trust relating to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Far East Hospitality Trust could potentially capitalize on the current "lull period" to accelerate its asset enhancement initiatives. In FY2019, the trust carried out asset enhancement works on four of its hospitality properties, namely, The Elizabeth Hotel, Village Hotel Albert Court, Village Hotel Bugis and Orchard Rendezvous Hotel.

Asset enhancement is an ongoing process, and Far East Hospitality Trust's Orchard Rendezvous Hotel is one good example. The trust upgraded Orchard Rendezvous Hotel's swimming pool, and renovated the hotel's reception area and function rooms in 2016. This was followed by the refurbishment of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel's guest rooms and club lounge in 2018. In end-2019, Far East Hospitality Trust continued with the enhancement of the hotel's facade.

In January 2020, Far East Hospitality Trust's focus was on the asset enhancement works relating to Orchard Rendezvous Hotel's office podium, as per the pictures below.

Orchard Rendezvous Hotel's Asset Enhancement Works In January 2020

Source: Far East Hospitality Trust's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Also, while hospitality demand is expected to be a big question mark in the coming months, it is comforting that the supply of new hotel rooms in Singapore is benign in the next two years, as per the chart below. A projected +1.2% increase in new hotel room supply in Singapore this year is relatively low in contrast to the mid-to-high single-digit annual hotel room supply growth between 2013 and 2017.

Singapore Hotel Room Supply

Source: Far East Hospitality Trust's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Furthermore, the Singapore government announced the Singapore Budget 2020 on February 18, 2020, which includes certain relief measures that are supportive of the Singapore hospitality industry.

Far East Hospitality Trust will enjoy a 30% property tax rebate relating to the accommodation and function room components of hotels and serviced residences for 2020. In addition, asset owners are encouraged to invest to lay the foundation for future growth, with the authorities providing "an option to accelerate the deduction of expenses incurred on renovation and refurbishment" for tax accounting purposes. This provides a greater incentive for Far East Hospitality Trust to accelerate the pace of its asset enhancement works in 2020.

High Gearing And Lack Of Geographical Diversification Are Still Negatives

In my initiation article on Far East Hospitality Trust published on October 4, 2019, I highlighted that the trust is trading below book value which is "justified in part by a high gearing and a lack of geographical diversification." These two factors remain key negatives for the trust.

Far East Hospitality's gearing remained high at 39.2% as at end-4Q2019, which is close to the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore-listed REITs, implying limited debt headroom. This also increases the risk of future equity fundraising, which could potentially dilute the shareholding interests of current unit holders. Also, Far East Hospitality's lack of geographical diversification means that it will be negatively impacted by any potential headwinds for the Singapore hospitality market.

Valuation

Far East Hospitality Trust trades at 0.73 times P/B based on its unit price of S$0.63 as of February 24, 2020 and net asset value per unit of S$0.8618 as of December 31, 2019. In comparison, the trust's historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 0.76 times and 0.73 times respectively.

The trust offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 distribution yields of 5.5% and 6.2% respectively.

Far East Hospitality Trust is valued by the market at a discount to its Singapore-listed hospitality REIT peers based on P/B multiples, but the trust is relatively less attractive in terms of distribution yield.

Singapore-listed Hospitality REIT Peer Comparison

REIT P/B Consensus Forward One-Year Distribution Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Distribution Yield CDL Hospitality Trusts 0.98 6.0% 6.3% Frasers Hospitality Trust 0.89 6.5% 6.6%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Far East Hospitality Trust are weaker-than-expected hospitality demand due to a further spread of the coronavirus, overpaying for future acquisitions, future equity fundraising that dilutes the shareholding interests of current unit holders, and lower-than-expected distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.