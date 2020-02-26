The High Stakes Sirius Minerals End Game

Anglo need not raise their offer, they can just wait and buy out of bankruptcy instead.

There's a possibility that this isn't so but it's a high risk game of Mexican Chicken being played here.

We had all thought that the Anglo American takeover of Sirius Minerals was a depressing but done deal.

The basic Sirius Minerals problem

Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) is trying to open a new mine in Yorkshire. The product, polyhalide, is an interesting one and has a likely market. The problem is that the ambition is too large for the capital base. They simply cannot finance the operation.

(Sirius Mining share price 20 Feb 2020, from London Stock Exchange)

A larger company could, in theory, finance that operation - that is, there's nothing wrong with the project per se, it simply needs a larger capital base applied to it to be able to bring it to fruition. Thus there's the opportunity for a larger company to buy Sirius and bring the mine to completion. This might seem a bit unfair and all that but capitalism is what it is.

What isn't going to happen is that the company, as an independent, can bring the project to fruition. It simply doesn't have the capital and doesn't have the investor base to be able to raise it. There are two, and only two, possible options here. A takeover by a company that can finance it, or the cancellation of the project and thus the bankruptcy of the company.

The potential unfairness being that the potential larger company, Anglo American, isn't offering all that much money - 5.5 pence a share at present. This is substantially below the level most bought in at. But given the capital requirements of bringing the project to completion it may well be fair enough.

No one else out there is offering anything and without the takeover the likely end game is bankruptcy - ie a share price of zero.

Crispin Odey intervenes.

We've now an entry into the argument from Sir Crispin Odey, one of the UK's larger hedge fund managers.

Odey Asset Management said that Anglo’s 5.5p-a-share offer “does not represent fair value for shareholders in Sirius” and claimed that the FTSE 100 mining group “would be willing to bid substantially more” for the North Yorkshire fertiliser mine developer. The fund said that it had acquired a 1.3 per cent economic interest in Sirius this week and would vote against Anglo’s offer unless it was declared “final”. In an attempt to elicit a better offer, it committed to vote in favour of any bid priced at 7p a share or higher.

This is an attempt to do one of two things. Either of them, Odey won't mind which happens. Either, to scare out of the bushes some other bidder who is willing to trump Anglo. My view is that such a bidder doesn't exist - this game has been going on long enough that if one did they'd already have an offer on the table. Or, to perhaps shame Anglo into offering a sweetner to the bid. Which is also something I think unlikely.

There's risk here though

Odey is starting to argue that perhaps shareholders should vote against the takeover. That this will prompt the introduction of a higher offer.

It is possible for the public shareholders to vote down the deal - it relies upon the majority of the number of people who vote and also 75% of the value of the stock. So, a large number of private shareholders (it was a popular small investors stock, 80,000 and more people) could actually vote down the deal.

The calculation is that if it is voted down then Anglo, seeing what a good deal it's getting, would raise the offer.

The risk there is that it doesn't have to. If the deal is voted down Anglo can just wait for bankruptcy and then buy the mine out from the administrator. Sure, there would be complications but each penny on the stock prices costs Anglo shareholders near £100 million. That would pay for quite a lot of complications.

The risk calculation

So, for anyone thinking of going into this stock there's that possibility - probability unknown - of getting perhaps 7 p on the current 5 and a bit purchase price. There's also that possibility - probability unknown - of getting zero in bankruptcy.

Or, obviously enough, the deal does get voted through and Anglo pays the 5.5 pence they've currently got on the table.

So, why's Odey doing it?

The thing to note is that Odey is into this not through stock purchases but contracts for difference. This is what this stock market announcement is all about. There are several others making much the same point. He's got an interest in near 1,5% of the company through CFDs.

The thing to note being that he's bought in at a discount to the Anglo offer. I'm not going to bother to properly weight purchases and prices but it looks like something between 5,1 and 5,2 pence - recall, the offer is at 5,5 pence. There being about 5 weeks before the decision is known.

Sure, three tenths of a penny doesn't look all that great as a possible return. But by using CfDs Odey doesn't have to put up all that much capital to try to earn that. Plus, there's that possibility of a higher, say 7 pence, return at that risk of a zero outcome through bankruptcy.

That is, if the deal goes through there's a nice little return upon capital. And there's always that possibility of a really rather good return on capital so far invested in the CfDs.

That's a pretty good arbitrage move in fact. But it's perhaps a good arbitrage for a hedge fund rather than a private sector investor.

Except, except.....this is a bet that can be replicated

My view

Odey has spotted a potentially nice little piece of takeover arbitrage. Because of the risk that the deal will be voted down the stock is trading well below the true value of that offer. It's a cash offer, doesn't depend upon variations in the Anglo price. There's a few tenths of a penny in there - 5% and more perhaps. 5% over a month isn't to be sniffed at.

Of course, returns on capital can be increased by using CfDs, just as Odey is doing.

There is, however, that downside risk that it will be voted down and that bankruptcy will happen. This is thus something only for the brave - or for some small amount of gambling money.

Previously, when the market price was above the offer one, I said sell into the market. Now there might be that nice arbitrage margin to pluck.

The investor view

My opinion is that if that gap between market and the takeover offer widens then it becomes rather attractive. I significantly doubt that it'll widen out as far as a whole penny but it might well go over half of one.

Thus gamblers - this very definitely not being a widows and orphans trade - might want to think about setting up a CfD or other leveraged trade. Attempt to buy in at 4.9 pence, 5 pence, if the stock ever hits such prices, then hold to gain the Anglo takeover offer of 5.5 pence.

The greater risk is of course that the deal is voted down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.