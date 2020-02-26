Sanofi's Diversification Does Not Justify Its Valuation

Sanofi is transitioning from diabetes treatments to a range of other treatments, such as hemophilia, immunology, and particularly cancer.

Sanofi (SNY) has had a mixed run in recent times, and while it is a de facto dividend aristocrat with a few things in the pipeline, the French drugmaker's current valuation is not one that justifies a prospective investor from jumping in at present.

Sanofi has been working to diversify its offerings from the insulin treatments that it offers, such as Lantus which went off-patent in 2015 and has been the subject of some nasty legal squabbling since then. This drive to diversify was behind the 2018 acquisitions of Ablynx for $4.8 billion and Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, firms which develop hemophilia treatments. However, the latter acquisition did have the undesirable consequence of a $2 billion impairment charge on its Eloctate drug which Sanofi took in July.

Sanofi is also branching out into immunology, having partnered with Regeneron (REGN) to develop dermatitis drug Dupixent, which is expected to draw in $2 billion in annual revenues. For Sanofi, this is something that will help enable it to sustain the steady revenue and net income figures going forward that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 34.06 billion 36.77 billion 4.41 billion 4.76 billion 2016 33.82 billion 36.51 billion 4.4 billion 4.75 billion 2017 35.07 billion 37.86 billion 3.77 billion 4.07 billion 2018 34.46 billion 37.21 billion 4.32 billion 4.66 billion 2019 36.13 billion 39.01 billion 2.91 billion 3.14 billion

Figures collated from quarterly and full-year reports available on Sanofi's investor relations page.

Sanofi's profitability, underlined by its 18.70% operating margin, has been beneficial to shareholders too, as the 6.36% return on equity attests. Moreover, Sanofi has been great for shareholders as a reliable income investment: its annual dividend has been consecutively raised for 26 years, a record that makes Sanofi a de facto dividend aristocrat. That streak of consecutively rising dividend payments is likely to continue too, given the payout ratio of 49.07% and free cash flow of €4.96 billion reported in the 2019 full-year results.

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has been rewarding shareholders with dividends for 26 years. Image provided by Pharmaphorum.

Sanofi's balance sheet lends further credence to the contention that the dividend streak will continue, as long-term debt of €21.12 billion ($22.91 billion) is offset by a net worth of €59.62 billion ($64.68 billion) and total current liabilities of €20.38 billion ($22.11 billion) are offset by total current assets of €28.61 billion ($31.04 billion), cash-on-hand worth €9.43 billion ($10.23 billion) and total accounts receivable of €19.18 billion ($20.81 billion).

Going forward, new CEO Paul Hudson, who Sanofi poached from Novartis (NVS) in June, has made clear that Sanofi is transitioning from diabetes treatments to cancer treatments which he sees as offering more in the way of innovation and growth. This is wise, and will reassure current investors that Sanofi is still worth holding on to. However, with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be 7.50%, prospective investors will want a price close to fair value before parking money here.

Currently, Sanofi trades around the $50 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Sanofi's sponsored ADR trades at a share price of $50.85 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 24.29, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.89%. Furthermore, the current P/E is higher than the chemical manufacturing sub-sector average of 35.74 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.38. It seems, then, that Sanofi is trading at a discount to fair value - prompting the question of what fair value for Sanofi is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.69 (40.39 / 15 = 2.69) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $18.90 (50.85 / 2.69 = 18.90). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.66 (40.39 / 24.29 = 1.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $30.63 (50.85 / 1.66 = 30.63).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.14 (3.89 / 3.42 = 1.14) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $44.61 (50.85 / 1.14 = 44.61). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $31.38 (18.90 + 30.63 + 44.61 / 3 = 31.38). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 62% at present.

Sanofi's drive to diversify from diabetes treatment's, and Hudson's specific focus on cancer treatments, will no doubt serve this French drugmaker and its current shareholders well. But no investment should be bought at any price, and with 7.50% EPS growth anticipated, a 62% premium is too much for Sanofi at this time. Consequently, it is a hold, but not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.