ANSYS: An Expensive Long-Term Growth Story

ANSYS (ANSS) is a technology company with multiple growth drivers. In the last five years, the company’s revenue has increased at a CAGR of 9.07%. I expect revenue will continue to increase around this rate in the next five years. However, the company’s stock is expensive compared to its competitors’ stocks. Long-term investors can buy this stock during pullbacks to maximize their gain.

ANSYS develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The company serves the following end markets: automotive, electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. The company’s products are used by designers, engineers, researchers and students. Image Source: Pixabay

Growth Drivers

ANSYS' simulation platform ANSYS workbench is one of its major growth drivers. On this platform the company’s advanced engineering simulation technologies are built. This platform allows engineers and designers to incorporate the compounding effects of physics into a virtual place of their design. Then the platform allows the users to simulate the operation under real-world conditions. With product architectures becoming more complex, ANSYS is modifying the platform so that it can adjust with real-world environments. The company’s ANSYS ACT allows end users to modify the user interface as required so that the simulation platform remains flexible. According to a report, “The simulation software market predicted to grow from $5.51 Billion in 2016 to $13.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 16.5% during forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017–2022.” ANSYS' simulation software revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate.

The company's structural analysis product suite is its another growth driver. This product suite provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It helps product designers deliver innovative products in less time. For understanding and solving complex design problems, this software suite has capabilities that cover a wide range of analysis types. In addition, the software suite provides a complete simulation workflow for additive manufacturing that can perform reliable 3D printing. According to a report, “The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 11.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR exceeding 14% from 2020 to 2027.” ANSYS' structural analysis product revenue will grow at a similar rate.

The company recently launched a couple of new products, which are its future growth drivers. For the autonomous vehicles market, the company launched ANSYS Autonomy, which allows engineers to develop safer autonomous vehicles. The company also launched ANSYS Minerva, which offers engineers the ability to improve productivity by providing newer capabilities. These newer capabilities include simulation process, data management, process integration and design optimization.

Competition

The market for simulation software is highly competitive and subject to rapid change. ANSYS' competitors include PTC (PTC), Autodesk (ADSK), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) and Synopsys (SNPS).

The software industry has limited barriers to entry, and as a result, competition continues to intensify. ANSYS' competitive advantages include ease of use of its products, flexibility and quality of its products, file compatibility across computer platforms, range of supported computer platforms, and customer service and support. The company strives to increase its competitive strength by investing in research and development, which allows it to bring new products more frequently to the market. Some of its competitors have greater financial, technical, sales and marketing, and other resources, which help them compete favorably with ANSYS.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

For the third quarter of 2019, ANSYS reported non-GAAP revenue of $345.5 million, up 18% YoY. Deferred revenue and backlog grew to $650 million, an increase of 19% YoY. Total operating cash flow came in at $120 million, an increase of 9% YoY. ACV (annual contract value) in constant currency grew 11% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $1.42, up 8.4% YoY. Overall, the company reported strong results, which is impressive. Ajei Gopal, ANSYS President and CEO, said:

Our Pervasive Simulation strategy is working. With a growing market, world-class products, deep customer relationships and robust execution, we continue to make excellent progress towards our goal of $2 billion in ACV by 2022.

In the third quarter, the company closed the acquisitions of Livermore Software Technology Corporation for $779.9 million, and Dynardo for €30.0 million. The acquisition of Livermore will strengthen the automotive segment of ANSYS by combining the simulation technologies of the two companies for autonomous and electric vehicles. The acquisition of Dynardo will strengthen ANSYS’ new product ANSYS Minerva, which will offer customers advanced process integration and design capabilities.

Valuation

ANSYS' competitors include PTC, Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems, Dassault Systèmes and Synopsys. ANSYS' GAAP forward PE ratio is 59.78x, compared to PTC’s 86.23x, Autodesk’s 249.73x, Cadence’s 49.94x, Dassault’s 47.58x and Synopsys’ 43.82x. ANSYS' trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 17.19x, compared to PTC’s 8.10x, Autodesk’s 14.87x, Cadence’s 9.36x, Dassault’s 9.71x and Synopsys’ 7.36x. ANSYS' trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 51.36x, compared to PTC’s 37.63x, Autodesk’s 45.09x, Cadence’s 30.77x, Dassault’s 32.98x and Synopsys’ 30.96x (at the time of writing).

ANSYS is richly valued compared to its competitors. The company has a strong balance sheet with total cash of $732.90 million and total debt of $107.83 million. The company is richly valued because of its growth opportunities. The company is a highly innovative company. Its simulation platform ANSYS workbench coupled with its structural analysis product suite helps engineers and designers develop next generation products. Therefore the demand for the company’s ANSYS workbench and its structural analysis product suite is very high in the market.

In the last five years the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 9.07%, and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 5.78%. I believe revenue will continue to grow around a CAGR of 9% in the next five years. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $1,445.1 million. At a CAGR of 9%, its 2024-end revenue will be $2,223 million, or $25.98 per share. In the last five years, the company’s stock has traded between the price to sales ratio of 9x and 17x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 17x on the company’s 2024-end revenue per share, I get $441.66 as the company’s 2024-end share price. Long-term investors can buy the share during pullbacks to maximize their profit.

Risks

ANSYS belongs to an industry which is characterized by rapidly changing technology and frequent launch of new products. As a result, existing products can become unmarketable sooner than expected. In order to avoid this, the company must be able to anticipate technological changes, and develop new products or product enhancements, or acquire new technologies in a timely manner. If the company fails to do so, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

The company invests substantial amount of money for research and development. However, emergence of new competitors, technological advancements in the industry, the company’s entry into new markets and other such factors may require the company to invest more money for research and development than it currently invests. If the company can not do this, its operating results could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

ANSYS is a medium-growth company. Over the past year, the company's stock has rallied significantly. If the momentum continues, the stock could scale higher even from here. However, the chance is low. I believe the company’s near-term growth opportunities are already built into the price of the stock. Going forward, the stock is expected to stay in a range-bound movement, when long-term investors would get ample opportunities to buy the stock. For the long-term, ANSYS is a good business to own.

