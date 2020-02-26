Cloudflare: The Bull Case Is Intact

Other investing factors will have to improve for its oversubscribed valuation to remain attractive in the near term.

The investing thesis for Cloudflare (NET) to land customers using its reliability and performance solutions while expanding with security services remains intact.

Cloudflare reported strong results last quarter. Its growth factor was boosted by strong double-digit growth in revenue and customer count. The number of paying and large enterprise customers also grew significantly, and the dollar-based net retention rate came in at 112%. Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of 41%-43%. Cloudflare is a bet of the need for web apps to deliver fast, reliable, and secure services to end-users. While this doesn't directly translate to revenue for customers like the lead generation platform offered by Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (GOOGL), the case can still be made that optimal, reliable, and secure access to web assets drives user experience which results in better customer sales conversion rates for revenue-generating platforms.

This means Cloudflare will continue to grow as long as it delivers on its promises to its growing clients. The recent performance continues to validate the thesis that Cloudflare will continue to play a key role in the current web evolution.

Revenue is now increasingly driven by its security solutions, though the company mostly lands with its reliability and performance offerings. The incentive to cross-sell its security solution is compelling given the capability issues and switching cost of combining various vendors when deploying web assets. This incentive mostly applies to Cloudflare's customers as most companies still go with the full cybersecurity solutions of pure plays like Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT) and new cloud players like CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Zscaler (ZS). As it stands, Cloudflare's strength tilts towards the mid-market. Therefore, its large enterprise-strength narrative will cause its valuation to lead growth in the near term. As a result, I am only comfortable acquiring shares on a volatility-induced correction.

Cloudflare continues to appear more frequently on shortlists for midsize enterprises, or to protect the more static corporate website, or the smaller applications of larger enterprises. The vendor struggles to be one of the last two vendors shortlisted when high-security requirements are weighted more heavily, or in hybrid use cases, when WAF appliances protect public-facing web applications.

Cloudflare has been great at security threats involving vectors like denial of service attacks, botnet attacks, web security certificate attacks, and browser-based threats. This partly informs its recent acquisition of S2 for browser isolation. A lot of cyber plays are investing in browser isolation security solutions. This is due to the shift from desktop-based apps to cloud-based apps which are mostly served via a mobile or desktop browser. This is one of the fastest-growing trends in the software space and the market opportunity can only expand from here. Proofpoint 9PFP() acquired its browser isolation capabilities in 2017 via weblife.io while Zscaler acquired Appsulate last year.

Cloudflare's margins sacrifice continues to reflect its market share acquisition strategy. Value investors will find it tough to make a decision on its lack of profitability. Though the path to profitability appears clear as more free users are converted to paid users. Key global traffic drivers were underplayed to drive demand during the last conference call. This includes large sporting events like the Olympics. Though, the company is guiding to sell more into the Fed space in light of the upcoming US election as parties set up security assets to thwart nation-state attacks.

Cloudflare's balance sheet remains strong after the significant capital raise from its IPO. Going forward, the capital allocation strategy is geared towards the pursuit of more growth, and the case for Cloudflare to acquire more market share in the CDN and security space remains compelling using its freemium/land and expand strategy. The onus rests on the sales team to convert more free to paid customers. The level of competition in the web security space is huge. Therefore, having a foot in the door via its huge customer base is reassuring.

Data by YCharts

I find valuation overheated at a market cap of $6 billion, given its lack of profitability and negative operating cash flow. Compared to most competitors, it is trading at a lofty sales multiple though the potential to continue its strong momentum is compelling given its strong market share acquisition momentum and reach in both the web security and content delivery space. It only has 10% of Fortune 1000 companies as paying customers, which implies the market share expansion opportunity is huge.

Conclusion

I expect Cloudflare to keep outperforming in the near term. The dollar-based net retention rate will be a perfect indicator to measure the near term health of the business. With the huge forward growth guidance for Q1'20, the strong growth factor will continue to attract speculators in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.