Agenus A Buy For Cancer Therapy Pipeline

Agenus (AGEN) is a pharmaceutical company that has long studied the immune system and worked to create therapies for infectious diseases and cancers. Its QS-21 Stimulon is one of the ingredients in GSK's Shingrix vaccine, which has been a big success. The main future value of Agenus, however, lies in its pipeline of cancer immunotherapies. Agenus could apply to the FDA later this year for potential commercial approval of two of those, balstilimab and zalifrelimab.

To understand the potential value of these new therapies, it is important to see where they fit in the current cancer-treatment paradigm. Balstilimab is an anti-PD-1 antibody, and so could be dismissed as a knock-off of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo or Merck's Keytruda. Zalifrelimab is an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, so it is similar to BMY's Yervoy. Note, however, that the Agenus drugs are not biosimilars to the earlier drugs, but instead proprietary antibodies that have the same targets. If approved by the FDA, they would become competitors for those well-established drugs.

Agenus stock has been very volatile, not just recently, but for years. Most recently it ran up before the February 20 Investor Day, then dropped on the news, then fell with the coronavirus panic. My analysis should be considered in light of the price the stock can be bought or sold for. At the price as I write, $2.98 per share, I am very bullish.

The good news: likely FDA approval and revenue in 2021

Interim data from the Phase 2 trial for balstilimab and zalifrelimab, in combination, for second-line cervical cancer was summarized in the Agenus February 20, 2020 press release. The analysis of 34 patients had an overall response rate (ORR) of 20.6%, and a complete response rate (CR) of 8.8%. If approved by the FDA, the combination of balstilimab and zalifrelimab would make Agenus the second company to have its own PD-1 and CTLA-4 combination.

Balstilimab alone, as monotherapy, for 44 patients, had an ORR of 11.4%. It is important to note that Opdivo and Keytruda have been tested against many cancer types, with varying degrees of success. Agenus characterizes its trial results as "comparable to other agents in these therapeutic classes." That would be comparable for second-line cervical cancer.

Much more detail was given in the Investor Day presentation and slide show. There are results from the nivolumab (Opdivo) with ipilimumab (Yervoy) combination study for cervical cancer on slide 14, with slightly differing dose regimens giving ORRs of 23.1% and 36.4%. Those are better than the Agenus trial ORR, which may have led to investor disappointment. However, the patient characteristics were not exact, and both studies had small sample sizes, so I think that they are in the same ballpark.

Slide 19 is of particular interest. It shows ORR for a variety of cancer types, comparing the combination therapy to the PD-1 therapy alone. Certain tumors benefit from the combination much more than others, notably bladder, ovarian, prostate, gastric and cervical cancer. Slides 22 and 23 show the Agenus combination update had 3 CR and 4 PR (partial responses), which is better than the BMY results. All the results are compared on Slide 22. Comparing the 24 patient Agenus combo trial to the 26 patient BMS trial, BMS did have a slightly better ORR and 19.2% PR to Agenus's 11.8%, but Agenus won on CR, at 8.8% v. 3.8%. And CR is what you really want, if you are a patient.

The main point for Agenus claiming its antibodies are better-engineered than the earlier Bristol ones is the Adverse Event rate. Bristol's combo had 28.9% AEs Grade 3 or higher, whereas Agenus's combo had just a 14.6% rate. This will be important to doctors and patients. The slide also compares balstilimab to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Balstilimab has very similar ORR, CR, PR, and Adverse Event rates.

Agenus presents it conclusions on Slide 25. Cervical cancer has a high unmet medical need. The FDA has established accelerated approval from small single-arm clinical trials as a pathway. Given the known data, accelerated approval of balstilimab as monotherapy, and in combination therapy with zalifrelimab, is likely for relapsing or metastatic cervical cancer. So later in the year BLAs will be submitted to the FDA, and we can await the usual binary decisions that could radically alter Agenus's stock price.

The reinforcement: Agenus second generation anti CTLA-4

AGEN1181 is a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 agent, which hopefully will make a better combination partner with balstilimab than zalifrelimab. Early clinical data, also reported in the February 20 press release, from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study included a confirmed CR (complete response) in a patient with a difficult-to-treat, PD-L1 negative, microsatellite stable, endometrial cancer. The patient was treated with a low dose of AGEN1181 (1 mg/kg) after having failed prior treatment with a PD-1 inhibitor. Stable disease was noted in the majority of patients treated and the drug was well-tolerated.

The difference for 1181 would be in the direction of the ideal CTLA-4 antibody described in Slide 47. It would have a high affinity for CTLA-4; be optimized to enhance Treg depletion; enhance T Cell activation and memory; and have reasonable tolerability. Slide 49 shows how much better 1181 is than other antibodies for Treg depletion. Slide 50 shows improved T Cell activation. Slide 51 shows it is better at enhancing PD-1 blockade than the prior generation.

The human body, and cancer, are very complicated, so preclinical studies do not always equate to clinical success. The initial clinical feedback is good from a combination trial with balstilimab that began in December 2019. With just 20 patients treated there is already a CR and the majority of patients achieved disease stabilization.

If these results hold up, AGEN1181 would be considerably better than Yervoy. It is worth noting that Yervoy sales by Bristol-Myers were $385 million in Q4 2019. Opdivo sales were $1.76 billion in the quarter.

The mystery antibody: GS-1423

I own Gilead Sciences (GILD) stock as well as Agenus, so I can note that Gilead has not talked much about GS-1423 since acquiring the rights from Agenus in late 2018, which included a $150 million upfront cash payment. A Phase 1 trial was initiated in Q2 2019, but no data has come out yet. Because of potential milestone payments and royalties, GS-1423 is very important to Agenus, which provided more information than I had seen before, starting with this slide:

Source: Agenus slideshow

Instead of going into the roles of CD73 and TGF-beta, I will skip to the preclinical results: 1423 enhances tumor cell killing, even in a suppressive tumor environment, both alone and in combination with an anti-PD-1 agent. This could be big, but we will just have to wait for Gilead to announce Phase 1 results.

Cash Concerns

For years Agenus has scraped by on relatively little cash, and that continues to be a concern. At the end of Q3 2019 Agenus was down to $93 million. It is not unlikely that Agenus will need to issue stock to raise cash at some point. However, Agenus has been successful getting upfront payments from companies like Gilead, Incyte (INCY) and Merck (MRK) for its innovative antibodies. The hope is that milestone payments will be generated in time to continue to meet cash flow needs. Royalties, however, seem to be a more distant prospect. First revenue from balstilimab and zalifrelimab might be possible late in 2021 on an accelerated approval timeline.

Conclusion

I think Agenus has very good prospects, but they are dependent on successful binary decisions to be made by the FDA. So it is not a stock for the risk-averse. A positive decision for the combination therapy in cervical cancer would open the door to label expansions in other forms of cancer. There is also the possibility of substantial milestone payments and royalties from Gilead, Incyte, and Merck. With the market meltdown from the coronavirus scare, the price is right to accumulate this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.