Where Is The Inflation? Question Answered, And It's Not Pretty

Here I will try to explain how inflation became "stuck" in global stock and bond markets, and why it could escape into consumer prices any time now, pushing inflation much higher in only a year.

The second answer looks more accurate, but it is also insufficient because it doesn't explain why or how this has happened, or how inflation escapes back into consumer prices from here.

The first answer is insufficient because even if marginally true, there has been no panic out of dollars as the hard money crowd has been expecting for nearly 12 years.

Their answer has invariably been either that 1) The CPI is manipulated and can't be trusted, or 2) Inflation is somehow "stuck" in the capital goods and debt markets.

Where is the inflation? This has been an incessant and incredibly frustrating question among gold bugs and assorted hard money enthusiasts since the Toxic Assets Relief Program of 2008 and the associated $16 trillion global bailout program revealed in the first ever partial audit of the Federal Reserve.

The hackneyed and dry answers from the gold bug community over the last 12 years have mostly consisted of blithe accusations of goal-seeking manipulation of the consumer price index and other government-calculated price inflation statistics. This may be true to a certain extent but even if it is, the question remains. Even if the CPI is manipulated, still the “real” price inflation whatever it may be has been low enough that there has been no global panic out of the US dollar. Complain as loudly as we want, it simply has not happened.

The other so-so explanation offered by the hard money crowd has been that price inflation does exist and is rampant, simply that it has been “stuck” in the bond and equity markets. This explanation looks to be true and all you have to do is look at stock and bond markets around the world. Stocks are at record highs and bond markets are so high that it doesn’t even make any logical sense at all. $13 trillion worth of debt carries guaranteed loss, and that’s only nominally. The entire yield curve in the United States is negative in real terms, and we are now pluming new record lows. All treasuries at all maturities are yielding less than the current government-sanctioned CPI inflation rate.

Now, while the explanation “the inflation is stuck in bonds and equities” may actually be true, the explanation itself is still very lacking because of its extremely broad strokes approach in trying to answer the question? It’s not satisfying How does money get “stuck” in bonds and equities exactly? What does this really mean, what are the mechanics of it, and what can those mechanics tell us about the possible route of escape of this money back into the consumer sector, if that can even happen?

In this article I will try to answer these questions, using the reasoning of Alasdair MacLeod, head of research at Goldmoney. His three recent articles have helped clarify and hone these issues. Here I will try to distill his answers a bit more and separate out the layers with a bit of history.

Two Ways Price Inflation Can Progress

According to MacLeod’s reasoning, there are two basic ways price inflation can become obvious. Excluding patently corrupt and completely dysfunctional countries like Zimbabwe or Venezuela, the first model is the classic Weimar, Germany experience where inflationary financing of government spending ends up directly in bank deposits owed to individual consumers. As consumers spend this money, consumer prices gradually rise until the public catches on and starts to dump the currency for anything that might retain its value more effectively. The currency then becomes worthless. In Weimar this process took 9 years from the beginning of the inflationary financing for World War I, until the final collapse of the currency in November 1923. It was a gradual process of snowballing that took about a decade.

A more modern example of the Weimar model in a developed country that is almost never mentioned is the case of Israel, which experienced a process of hyperinflation that also took a similar amount of time to complete. This was from October 1970 when Israel’s inflation rate began to break the double digit barrier consistently, until the final collapse in 1984-1985 with the inflation rate peaking at 486%. The whole process took about 15 years and two currencies died in the process – the Lira and the Shekel. Israel’s currency today is the New Shekel.

However, gradual snowballing consumer-level hyperinflation is not the only way a currency can die. There is a different kind of price inflation that is quick and brutal, more like a hurricane hitting all of a sudden out of nowhere. It is preceded by a long period of consistent low price inflation coupled with speculative fervor in the capital markets. When that fervor dies, capital prices collapse, the new money moves over to the consumer sector and we see rapid consumer price inflation in the space of only a year or two.

MacLeod explains:

[T]here are differences between the European hyperinflations of nearly a hundred years ago and the situation today. In America and Britain as well as in some Eurozone countries, the majority of bank deposits are not owed to individuals, because consumer credit predominates. With eighty per cent of employees in these countries typically living from paycheck to paycheck and credit card borrowing being the norm, there is a greater weighting of institutional deposits in today’s banking system than in the past. In the case of the US dollar, total checking and savings accounts of $12.15 trillion includes about $4 trillion of foreign-owned deposits through correspondent banks. Credit card issuers and other finance companies accumulate significant cash flows, and therefore deposits. Financial speculators, such as hedge funds in the interest arbitrage business also maintain significant balances as repo collateral.…They are not in the business of spending [new money] on goods and do not make relative value judgments in this basic sense. They are more likely to be spooked by purely financial developments.

This is the meaning of inflation being “stuck” in the debt and equity markets, rather than the consumer sector. Institutions buy and sell capital to one another. They don’t bid up the price of food at the grocery store. When the new money being issued by central banks in exchange for buying bonds is used to bid up equities, the inflation gets “stuck” there. The vast majority of new government debt is not bought by individual consumers looking to make a return on their savings. That would be crazy, since real rates are negative across the board. So who is buying it? Let’s take a look:

Source

From this chart going up to Q2 2019, we see that individuals are only a tiny fraction of investors in Treasury bonds. In 1996 they comprised about 25% of global holders. The chart above excludes intergovernmental holdings. If we include those, individuals only hold less than 9% of total issuance. The rest are institutional investors, which don’t influence consumer prices directly.

One thing to note about the graph above is that the recent jump in individual holdings of Treasuries around 2017 probably shouldn’t be taken as an indication of individual investor interest in holding Treasuries. The jump is likely the tail end of speculative fervor in short term trading of Treasuries for capital growth rather than holding them to maturity or at least intending to make some income off the interest payments.

In any case it is nevertheless true that consumers can get a meager drip of this inflation by going into debt thanks to lower and lower artificial interest rates, but consumers are constrained by their ever-diminishing power to stay above water and can only bid up consumer prices so far and so fast. But at some point, it won’t be consumers bidding up consumer prices. It will be institutions bidding up commodities as the prices of financial assets collapse.

Is there historical precedent for this? Indeed there is. As MacLeod points out, it’s the John Law Mississippi Bubble of 1719-1720. The collapse of that bubble began in December 1719 and was completed by November of 1720, exactly 300 years ago. It did not take long, and saw the collapse in value of shares in the Mississippi Company together with the collapse in the value of the French currency at the time, the Livre.

What Caused the Mississippi Bubble And Its Collapse

The Mississippi Bubble came about as a result of one man’s monopoly over the French money supply. John Law, a fugitive from England wanted for murder, fled to France and made use of his connections with the ruling French regent after the death of King Louis XIV. Law created a scheme where he would issue shares in the French Mississippi Company, which would pay dividends out of the trade profits from the Mississippi valley in Louisiana. Further, these shares would themselves circulate as money. This effectively linked the value of the equity with the value of the French currency itself, tying their fates together from the outset.

I won’t go into the whole story here, but those interested can read a fuller account from and Austrian School perspective in the book Early Speculative Bubbles and Increases in the Supply of Money by Douglas French. As French (the author) shows, the value of Mississippi shares collapsed from 10,100 livres in December 1719, all the way down to 3,300 in December 1720. During that time, price inflation skyrocketed as well.

These two charts from French’s book show the extent of the currency collapse in 1720 and how it was concurrent with the collapse in equity in the Mississippi venture:

As we can see, commodity prices jumped 75% from July 1719 to September 1720 in Paris, while real wages fell 33%. The Livre in that time fell 70% against the hard-backed British pound.

Similarities to Today

Today the fulcrum point of financial asset values is not quite equity as it was in the Mississippi Bubble, but debt itself. The value of the dollar is therefore entirely dependent on the value of US Treasuries. If one falls, the other will, too. Equities would be merely caught in the middle of this tango, collateral damage as it were.

If and when this happens, all the newly-printed money since the 2008 bailouts does not just disappear. It would have to find some place to go. It would most likely storm the consumer sector in a torrent as speculators would bid up the price of real assets in the commodity sector. When the bond bubble bursts, the only one buying debt would be the Fed itself, and sellers would hit the Fed’s bid. The Fed may be able to keep rates nominally low with enormous quantitative easing, but all the money the Fed would print in order to keep rates nominally where they are, would be used to further pump up real assets and the commodity markets. If the Fed prints, it will then directly flood into consumer prices at that point.

The problem today is that consumers are so indebted they won’t be able to protect themselves from any of this once it happens.

Further, unlike Law’s scheme which tied together the value of Mississippi Company equity with the Livre, today’s debt-based scheme is a much more tangled web, with the values of all fiat currencies linked and welded to the dollar, which is in turn welded to the value of US Treasuries. If the latter falls, all fiat currencies collapse with it. It’s the Mississippi Bubble on steroids, with consumers left with nothing but debt.

The only question becomes which commodities climb the fastest? Since this would be a monetary tragedy first and foremost, my belief is that gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) will climb faster than anything else, protecting current holders from the worst of what will be global consumer price inflation that will come on like a hurricane. Except this time, it won’t be confined to just a few cities in France. It will be felt throughout the dollar-based world.

The Trigger

What triggers it? It is impossible to know for sure, and I don’t pretend to know. But all speculative bubbles pop when triggered by something. There is always something. What we do know at this point is that China’s economy, the biggest manufacturer by far in the world, has effectively been shut down since January 25. The coronavirus has also now infected Italy, Europe’s most indebted country. The global debt pyramid is absolutely dependent on continuous economic growth to pay the interest to keep it going. If that falters even a little bit, the whole pyramid could quickly collapse.

Conclusion: Watch The Money Supply

In order to see if this is actually happening, I will be tracking money supply statistics, specifically at the turn of each month. If growth is really slowing, then we should see a dramatic slowdown in the growth of the money supply pretty soon. The preliminary danger zone for the beginning of the collapse is August/September as usual, when seasonally, money supply growth stalls anyway. If we can get past that point without a significant slowdown in monetary expansion, then we can perhaps get through another year without a collapse. But if monetary growth slows down significantly this year, it would mean that the global economy is stalling and the credit cycle may finally turn, after 12 long years, from the biggest and longest financial asset boom ever, to the biggest bust and currency collapse ever seen.

Stay tuned. More on what I will be looking for in the money supply statistics in my next article.

