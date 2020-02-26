A Semi-Awesome Dividend Stock

While I do not believe we are going to get sudden capital gains, I think this stock is a great long-term buy at lower prices.

I have been looking forward to writing this article and finally putting this stock on my watchlist. Apple Hospitality (APLE) seems to be a perfect REIT investment. The company pays an 8% annual dividend yield on a monthly basis, has very low debt levels, a low valuation, and a solid business model. As awesome as this sounds, the stock is still underperforming the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) by 1400 basis points since the start of the year and 2700 basis points compared to one year ago. The problems Apple Hospitality is facing are outperforming hotel rooms supply, rising operating costs and increasing fears regarding the coronavirus. While this is causing mid-term worries, I am going to be a buyer as soon as the coronavirus fears are fading. I believe in the company's long-term potential and think an even better valuation will sweeten the deal even more.

Source: Apple Hospitality

What's Apple Hospitality?

Let's start by mentioning that Apple Hospitality is one of the largest listed hotel REITs in the United States. The company has a market cap of $3.4 billion and IPOed in 2015. As of the end of 2019, the company has 235 hotels in its portfolio, 30,101 guest rooms, is servicing 34 states, 87 markets through 13 brands. The company is 99% room-focused meaning the emphasis is on renting rooms instead of hosting events, entertainment options or gaming/gambling. As I am here just listing things I found on the third slide of the investor presentation, I have to say that there is much more to it.

First of all, the core benefit Apple Hospitality offers its investors is a focus on rooms only as I already briefly mentioned. The company has less square footage to manage, less need for staff, lower maintenance expenses and less complex and volatile operations. Meanwhile, rising consumer demand is immediately impacting the business and rooms are easily renovated. As you can see below, companies operating in a room-focus only segment have higher operating margins on average compared to full-service and combined operators.

Source: Apple Hospitality Investor Presentation (Q4/2019)

Apple Hospitality also benefits from well-known tenants. The company has three major customers: Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton. These customers operate a number of different brands. These 13 brands include names like Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Courtyard, and many more. These tenants are not only well-known operators, but they also give Apple Hospitality a lot of safety. For example, the company has an average weighted TripAdvisor rating of 4.3/5. The company's large scale also allows for access to performance data to enhance operations. The company benefits from a large sample size in its research and is able to provide unique solutions for its properties. Economies of scale also allow for purchasing discounts and fixed cost efficiencies. In addition to that, the company is diversifying risks hotels are spread across the entire country.

All of this said, here are some of the results:

Sales Are Fine, But There Are Issues

As the company has only been public for a few years, there is just a limited amount of historical data. Nonetheless, the data of the past six years shows indeed that sales have been growing steadily to $1.27 billion on a TTM basis. Unfortunately, net income has plateaued as the operating margin has declined by more than 200 basis points compared to 2017. Note that all of these numbers are displayed on a GAAP basis.

Data by YCharts

For the quarter ending September 30, 2019, the company reported an improvement of 1.1% in revenue per available room (RevPAR). Total revenue improved 1.6% while adjusted hotel EBITDA inched up 0.3%. The adjusted hotel EBITDA margin fell by 50 basis points. In the first three quarters of 2019, adjusted EBITDA declined by 40 basis points.

All of this being said, I want to mention another factor. Below, you can see a quote from the company's third-quarter earnings call. While input costs are an issue as I just showed you, there is another headwind. In the quote below, it's only briefly mentioned, but it's the pressure from supply.

We remain diligently focused on maximizing profitability and are pleased to report Comparable Hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin of approximately 38% for the quarter and year-to-date despite ongoing cost and supply pressures.

While I knew the company was offering a high dividend yield and had great operations, I wanted to find why the company was underperforming the market so much. Unfortunately (and at least for now), it's undesirable industry fundamentals. As you can see below, hotel supply is outperforming demand growth in every single segment except for cheaper 'economy' rooms. According to PwC, supply growth will remain at 2.0% in 2020 while demand growth will remain 10 basis points lower at 1.9%. RevPAR is expected to slow by 20 basis points to 0.50%

Source: Apple Hospitality Investor Presentation (Q4/2019)

As much as I hate to say it, but upscale and upper-midscale supply growth is expected to remain high in both the top 25 and non-top 25 markets for the foreseeable future.

Source: Apple Hospitality Investor Presentation (Q4/2019)

It looks like the company will continue to trade in a sideways range as not even a 10-year government yield plunge to new multi-year highs is able to give this stock a break. While this might sound bad, let's not forget that this company pays its investors almost 8% just to hold its shares. Also, here is a quote that combines the tough supply situation and the company's product portfolio (brands):

Although new supply presents challenges in some of our markets, our consistent reinvestment, the strength of our brands, our locations within markets, and the quality of our onsite management teams position us to remain competitive over the long-term.

Dividend Payout Is Great - And Likely To Stay That Way

Great, another historical chart that goes all the way back to 2016... While I had hoped to give you more data, it's still a good sign that the current dividend yield is one of the highest 'ever'. The company is currently paying 7.95%. This is up almost 200 basis points from the 2016-2018 lows when the stock was hovering around $19.50.

Data by YCharts

While the recent stock price decline did cause the yield to rise, it's not the only reason why the yield is juicy. On an annual basis, both net income and common dividends paid have done well. In 2018, the company raised its dividends by 3.0% after a hike of 16.6% in 2017.

Source: TIKR.com

As good as this sounds, the fundamental lecture I just gave you did impact the results significantly after the 3% hike in 2018. Since then, both net income and dividends paid have not gone anywhere. Note that the graph below shows quarterly data while the graph above displayed annual data.

Source: TIKR.com

While some might think this is negative, I am not too worried about it. While it is certainly not what I had hoped for, the company has a conservative approach. After net income peaked, the company adjusted its payments accordingly. As a result, the payout rate has peaked at roughly 68% of operating cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Note that changes in net cash have been steady over the past couple of years despite ongoing investments in new hotels and general business improvements.

Source: TIKR.com

Moving over to the next topic: valuation.

No, You Are Not Paying A Premium

At this point, you probably guessed it already, but you are not paying a premium when you buy Apple Hospitality. The stock is currently trading at 9.3x operating cash flow. In 2017, the valuation was a few points higher at 13.50. Even back then, the valuation was 'low' as a lot of successful REITs in other sectors were valued around 20-25x operating cash flow.

Data by YCharts

In this case, Apple Hospitality is not the only stock valued at what one might call attractive levels. Two of the company's largest competitors, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) are also valued at similar levels. While Park Hotels & Resorts has only been stock listed for a few years, Host Hotels & Resorts is displaying a similar trend of a declining valuation despite a global downtrend in rates. In other words, investors wanted yield, just not THIS yield.

Data by YCharts

In addition to all that has been said, let's take a look at the company's debt levels.

Debt Levels Are Very Satisfying

First and foremost, the company has total assets worth $5.0 billion. 97.5% of this consists of real estate investments worth $4.9 billion or 97.5% of total assets. The remaining assets are assets held for sale, restricted cash-furniture and fixtures as well as cash due from third-party managers. The company's liabilities worth $1.7 billion mainly consist of net debt valued at $1.3 billion. Total debt has been reduced by $72 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 and is structured following a very favorable maturity profile as you can see below. The company does not have any significant bond maturities until 2024.

Source: Apple Hospitality Investor Presentation (Q4/2019)

Moreover, the company's total liabilities are just 50% of net equity. This gives Apple Hospitality one of the strongest balance sheets in its industry.

Risks

Just like most stocks, Apple Hospitality is prone to a number of risk factors. The most obvious is a general economic deterioration that is strong enough to damage businesses and consumers in a way that causes hotel stays to significantly decline to result in further outperforming hotel room supply and lower RevPAR. Another risk is a rapidly improving economy. While this would almost certainly guarantee that the company's fundamentals are strengthening, it would mean that higher bond yields would reduce the need for 'yield trades' like REITs in general. While this would not hurt the long-term picture, it would likely cause a significant stock price underperformance. A more realistic risk that is currently happening, however, is a combination of outperforming supply and the ongoing coronavirus. While it is impossible to say how the coronavirus situation will end, it does significantly increase uncertainties in travel/hospitality industries and makes a further underperformance likely.

Takeaway

All things considered, I think Apple Hospitality is a great long-term stock. The company offers a high dividend, a solid payout ratio, and an attractive valuation without being exposed to unsustainable leverage levels. Unless something dramatic happens to the global economy, I do not believe the company's RevPAR and total revenue numbers are going to collapse or even weaken significantly.

Unfortunately, the attractive valuation has a reason as hotel REITs, in general, are being pressured by outperforming supply growth. While this is not something that could pose a long-term threat to Apple Hospitality, it does cause investors to give this niche market a lower valuation as growth prospects are simply lower. Additionally, the company is seeing rising operating costs - this is something a lot of REITs are witnessing.

Source: FINVIZ

I expect Apple Hospitality to go sideways for the time being. I don't see the stock attempting to break out above $17 anytime soon. Especially as the coronavirus could do more short-term damage.

Nonetheless, I will likely buy if the stock drops lower. I like the 8% yield and the long-term prospects of owning a strong hotel REIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.