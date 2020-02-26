Frontier Communications: It's Earnings Time

Investors should closely monitor its churn rate, its revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures, its subscriber losses, and management's comments on how they plan to transform the business.

Frontier Communications (FTR) is expected to report its Q4 earnings any day now. The beleaguered telecom firm has been on a downward spiral, posting deteriorating results for several quarters straight. So, in its upcoming results, investors should closely monitor items such as its subscriber losses, churn rate, adjusted EBITDA, and revenue figures for the period. These items would determine if the company is starting to turn around or if the pain for its shareholders will continue. Let’s take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

Operational Performance

Let me start by saying that Frontier Communications has been losing subscribers at an alarming rate for the past several years now. One would expect that its rate of subscriber losses would slow down due to its shrinking subscriber base, but unfortunately, for its shareholders at least, that hasn’t happened yet. In fact, Frontier’s broadband and DISH subscriber losses accelerated in the last two quarters.

It would be unreasonable of us to expect that Frontier will start posting subscriber growth all of a sudden in just one quarter, when it hasn’t been able to do that in any of its last 12 quarters. But if the troubled telecom firm manages to even reduce the rate of its net subscriber losses, then it would be perceived as good news. It’ll signal that there’s still hope for Frontier and that its terminal decline has slowed down.

Next, also monitor Frontier's churn rate for the quarter. It’s essentially the rate of Frontier’s customer abandonments, before factoring in the impact of subscriber additions. This metric essentially highlights the dissatisfaction rate among Frontier’s customers, so, ideally, a lower churn rate is better.

Again, we can’t expect Frontier’s churn rate to drop down to its 2018 levels in just one or two quarters. The company would have to reorganize its customer support teams, overhaul its network lines and deploy more FTTH lines to convert dissatisfied customers into satisfied customers. Doing all this takes several months and even years for sizable businesses.

So, as far as its Q4 is concerned, readers and investors should closely monitor Frontier's churn rate. Any material improvement in the metric would suggest that Frontier is performing well operationally. On the other hand, if the metric continues to stay at its elevated levels or deteriorates further, then this will just signal that Frontier’s turnaround is still not in sight.

Financial Items

Moving on, Frontier Communications has been able to mitigate the financial impact of rampant subscriber losses by cutting down on its operational costs and hiking its ARPUs in its past few quarters. But I’ve said this before, and I’ll maintain that this isn’t a sustainable way to grow revenue and profitability.

I say this because there’s a ceiling to cutting costs. Going beyond a particular threshold might translate into cutting down on vital expenditures required to keep the operations going. Similarly, customers, too, have a tolerance limit for price hikes. Raising prices beyond a particular threshold might just encourage customers to abandon Frontier and look for cheaper alternatives.

So, closely monitor Frontier’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures. These items will highlight the troubled telecom firm’s financial performance. A meaningful deterioration in these figures would just mean that Frontier’s downward spiral is continuing. On the other hand, a stabilization in these figures while Frontier’s subscriber losses continue would mean that the company is mitigating financial decline by way of hiking ARPUs and cutting down on costs.

If the second scenario plays out, we’ll have to assess if that’s a sustainable financial stabilization or if the company is merely milking its customers before they eventually leave.

But having said that, analysts are expecting Frontier’s Q4 FY19 revenues to come in at $1.99 billion which would mark a year over year decline of about 6.3%. It’s unclear if the company’s management will issue guidance for Q1 FY20, since they didn’t issue one in the last conference call. At the time of this writing, analysts are expecting its Q1 FY20 revenue to sequentially drop down to $1.95 billion.

Other Items

Frontier Communications has stopped hosting its Q&A sessions since its Q1 FY19 earnings. I had explained in a prior article that this probably happened because its management was in advanced talks to restructure debt and didn’t want to be cornered into divulging sensitive information. Or, alternatively, they just don’t have answers and felt it was best to not invite any questions. Either way, with Frontier’s limited information disclosure, it’s going to be hard to read between the lines.

But having said that, Frontier did issue a press release earlier this month noting that “Mike Shippey has been appointed Senior Vice President, Wholesale Services, effective immediately.”

The press release sported the title “Frontier Communications Further Strengthens Management Team”. So, it would be interesting to hear management’s prepared remarks on how exactly they are planning to transform and turn around the business, now that their team has been “strengthened.” Is it going to be business as usual or are they planning to reorganize their sales effort to drive more sales?

Concluding Remarks

I’ve been bearish on Frontier Communications since 2017, primarily because its rampant subscriber losses continued and its management wasn’t able to take control of the issue. From my article published in 2017:

Don't be mistaken by Frontier's earnings beat or an artificial decline in churn rate...Merely posting a higher-than-projected EBITDA figure due to cost-cutting efforts doesn’t change the underlying fact that Frontier’s churn rate is still quite high and users are still abandoning its network.

It’s unfortunate that we’re still having the same discussion three years down the line. This is, in fact, sufficient time for any competent management to understand where their service is lacking, identify inefficiencies in their business process, learn from mistakes and stage a turnaround.

But as far as Frontier's Q4 results are concerned, readers and investors should closely monitor Frontier’s revenue, adjusted EBITDA, its churn rate and its subscriber losses figures to ascertain if the business is turning around or if the company’s downward spiral is continuing. Good Luck!

