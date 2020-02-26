Tivity Health Earned Its Plunge

TVTY can't be written off completely, but it's difficult to see how this stock rallies this year.

The Nutrisystem acquisition is an even bigger disaster than feared, and the legacy business is showing signs of stress as well.

Tivity Health (TVTY) fell 45% on Thursday following its fourth quarter earnings release — and truthfully, it could have been worse. TVTY had rallied into the report, gaining 54% from late October lows. Fourth quarter results badly missed Street estimates. 2020 guidance badly disappointed — and is even worse than it looks at first glance.

It's tempting to chalk up the decline to last year's acquisition of Nutrisystem, which looks more disastrous by the day. Certainly, that deal has unfortunately destroyed a staggering amount of shareholder value. But guidance, in particular, raises concerns about the legacy Tivity Health business as well.

With Tivity likely to close the year with net leverage around 5x EBITDA, and margins and profits heading in the wrong direction, it's difficult to make the argument that TVTY is "too cheap" even after the decline. Even if Tivity can find a way to recover, this already looks like a 2021 story less than two months into 2020. Shares did bounce on Monday and Tuesday, gaining over 11% despite the market-wide plunge. Investors shouldn't expect much more.

The Nutrisystem Problem

The Nutrisystem acquisition has been a disaster from the jump. TVTY dropped 32% the day the company announced the deal. Just before the deal closed last February, Nutrisytem's initial outlook for 2019 looked light. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100-$110 million didn't seem that bad against 2018's $104.1 million. But 2018 got off to an awful start during the all-important "diet season" after New Year's. That easy comparison colored the initial outlook — and made what wound up being a $1.1 billion-plus purchase price (as the stock component of the deal came down in value, thanks to TVTY's plunge) look expensive.

But Nutrisystem didn't hit that guidance, or come close. In fact, it became increasingly clear as the year went on that Tivity had a serious problem with the business. Yet the news is even worse than it appeared.

Full-year EBITDA, including the period before the deal closed, came in just above $71 million. Fourth quarter results were disastrous. Revenue declined over 12% year-over-year against the standalone company's results — and missed implied guidance by over seven percentage points. Adjusted EBITDA declined by more than half despite a ~13 point boost from cost synergies.

Tivity expects further weakness in 2020. Relative to pro forma 2019 results, guidance suggests a roughly 7-11% reduction in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of $50-$60 million implies a decline between 16% and 30%. That's with some help from cost synergies: $7 million of a consolidated $9.8 million in savings were applied to Nutrition segment numbers in 2019, while Tivity guided for $30-$35 million in synergies, phased in over three years, when the acquisition was announced.

It's tough to see how this gets fixed. Management has been overhauled: unit head Dawn Zier, who was CEO of Nutrisystem at the time the business was acquired, left in December. Her deputy Keira Krausz took over on an interim basis, but resigned on Feb. 18. (Per interim CEO Robert Greczyn on the Q4 call, Krausz's departure was "not something we sought".) But despite the board asking for the resignation of former CEO Donato Tramuto, there's not a lot of evidence that execution is the problem for Nutrisystem.

That was the explanation management gave in the past, going back to when Nutrisystem was still independent. It was missteps in media buys, notably an overreliance on cable news channels, that supposedly drove the poor diet season in 2018. Nutrisystem then pulled back too far on TV spending last year.

But at this point, the problems don't seem like they can be fixed just through better marketing. Tivity didn't blame this year's diet season on media strategy again, though it hopes for higher digital spend to help starts and margins beginning in the second half of this year. The food itself supposedly is on point. Management repeatedly has said that the current meal plans are fresh and new, with interim unit president Tommy Lewis saying after Q4 that current personalized plans represent "the most innovative approach since Fast 5 launched in 2014".

Rather, Nutrisystem just isn't attracting customers at reasonable price points. New customer revenues were down 16% in the fourth quarter. That category isn't coming back in 2020: Tivity expects reactivation revenue (sales to past customers) to be flat, implying a double-digit full-year decline in new customer revenues. What customers Nutrisystem is acquiring are being captured by aggressive promotions, including a BOGO (buy one, get one) offer that unsurprisingly hits both revenue and margins.

Ancillary channels are struggling as well. Nutrisystem took a low-cost flier ($15 million) on the South Beach Diet in late 2015, but commentary on the Q4 call suggests that business is barely profitable at best. Despite being adjacent to the keto trend (I've personally seen South Beach ads that tie that diet to keto), South Beach hasn't gained enough traction. Retail sales have been a trouble spot for years; Nutrisystem isn't driving growth there. As a result, new management is assessing the options for both businesses.

Heading into Q4, it was clear that the Nutrisystem acquisition was a mistake, at least in terms of the price paid. Coming out of the quarter, the news looks even worse. The business is in decline. There's no apparent easy fix, and little room to see even stabilization until next year's diet season at the earliest. It's fair to argue at this point that Tivity's initial $1.3 billion offer literally was $1 billion too high. 5-6x EBITDA guidance of $50-$60 million values the business now at roughly $300 million.

Margin Concerns In The Legacy Business

Of course, that's priced into TVTY stock to at least some extent. Shares closed above $40 the day before the Nutrisystem deal was announced. Tivity since has lost $1.08 billion in market capitalization — which would seem to account for the value destroyed, and then some.

Indeed, as TVTY dipped below $17 early last year, I made an argument along those lines. To be sure, I had a higher opinion of Nutrisystem than most, as I'd been long the stock at the time it was acquired. That aside, between still-solid performance in Tivity's legacy SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness businesses, and the potential revenue synergies in the combination, there was a case that investors were focusing too much on the price paid for Nutrisystem, and that the deal was pricing into plunging TVTY stock.

But a key problem with the Q4 release is that the legacy business disappointed as well. The troubles aren't immediately apparent. In terms of lives and visits, both SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness are doing reasonably well. Tivity had guided for 16-16.5 million lives covered by SilverSneakers in 2020, and said after Q4 the year-end target was 16.4 million. The Prime Fitness subscriber count rose 15% in 2019, per the Q4 call.

As a result, top-line performance looks solid. The Healthcare segment outperformed implied revenue guidance for Q4 by over a point, driven by a strong performance in Prime Fitness. For 2020, Tivity is guiding for a roughly 8-10% increase in segment revenue, driven by mid- to high double-digit growth at Prime and a high-single-digit increase in SilverSneakers.

But margins now are a significant issue. Adjusted EBITDA was solid in Q4, coming in at the high end of the implied range. For 2020, however, Tivity sees basically flat Adjusted EBITDA, a repeat of the 2019 performance.

The problem appears to be higher costs per visit that Tivity pays to fitness centers. Those costs are increasing at a "more significant" rate relative to prior years, as CFO Adam Holland put it on the Q4 call.

New multiyear agreements with four national chains — which combined comprise over 20% of the network for Prime and SilverSneakers — appear to be the culprit. Tivity traded higher near-term costs for longer-term visibility.

The catch, however, is that the cost per visit inflation (and the corresponding impact on margins) does not appear to be a one-time issue, even though Holland did on occasion frame it that way on the Q4 call. In the Q&A, he told an analyst that "I'm not saying that we're not going to continue to see gym cost pressures." Later, Holland noted the ability to cut costs elsewhere to mitigate those pressures, a strategy which would suggest the CFO is resigned to continued cost inflation going forward.

And Holland didn't sound all that optimistic in terms of combating that issue. Tivity can push subscribers to lower-cost gyms, which takes time. It can market to "hybrid" SilverSneakers members — for whom Tivity gets paid per visit, unlike flat-rate 'PMPM' subscribers — to try and get them to fitness centers. But as Holland himself noted, that's "not a quick process".

Cost inflation is a significant problem for the Healthcare segment. Again, Adjusted EBITDA now is headed for a second year of stagnant performance, at least based on guidance. At the midpoint of that outlook, segment margins should compress ~270 bps in two years, including a ~180 bps decline in 2020. There's not a lot of reason, based on post-Q4 commentary, to see expansion coming back any time soon. If revenue growth continues, Tivity could eke out some profit growth on the Healthcare side. But even though TVTY looks cheap from one perspective, I'm skeptical modest Healthcare growth is yet priced in.

Valuation and the Bull Case

As disappointing as Q4 was on both sides of the business, there's still a case to be made for TVTY. Fundamentally, the stock looks cheap. Shares above $13 still trade at less than 9x implied EPS guidance (~$1.50 by my calculations). Free cash flow is guided to $60-$75 million, actually an improvement from 2019. That figure includes an unspecified amount of one-time costs, including restructuring and CEO transition expenses. At the midpoint of guidance, TVTY trades at less than 10x FCF, and on a normalized basis the multiple likely is lower.

Again, the collapse in Nutrisystem seems priced in by the steep decline in the stock. Despite the fact that Tivity clearly overpaid, management continues to push the strategic initiative for the tie-up, with positive early returns on Wisely Well, the company's meal delivery plan for seniors.

Prime is growing nicely, and scored a big win with Walmart (WMT) that is showing early returns. The model on the healthcare side more broadly should be reasonably defensive, and enjoys demographic tailwinds (more seniors for SilverSneakers, more active customers for Prime). It's certainly possible to believe that the Nutrisystem acquisition was a disaster and yet, looking forward, TVTY is too cheap.

There's another perspective, however, which actually sounds like a rather solid short case. This is a business whose EBITDA is declining in 2020 on a consolidated pro forma basis. It's levered over 5x at the midpoint of this year's outlook. Nutrisystem has a long history of taking years to bottom out. The Healthcare business has significant margin concerns.

This can get ugly in a hurry. Bear in mind that Tivity in the last two decade has lost two significant customers: Cigna (CI) in 2011 and a large chunk of its UnitedHealth (UNH) business more recently. Leverage is such that another loss would be crippling to free cash flow and net income. Indeed, TVTY had about 29% of its float sold short heading into earnings. And I'm actually more sympathetic to that case at this point than I am trying to time the bottom. There just isn't enough to like here about either business at the moment, and "the stock is too cheap" has not been a sufficient argument in this market.

I'd go back to a quote from the Q3 call that I called out in November, a quote that has more import after 2020 guidance for the Healthcare segment. Former CEO Tramuto was specifically asked about rising gym costs. As part of a long answer, he told the analyst:

And you asked a question, can you pass that [ie, those higher network reimbursements] on to health plans. I believe we can, as long as we can start to demonstrate that what we're passed on to them is not coming out of their profit bucket. That what we're passing on to them is coming out of their medical loss ratio bucket that we're really able to demonstrate reduction in hospital visits, improve the number of healthy days, reduce the number of unhealthy days.

What Tramuto was saying is that if Tivity could materially change health outcomes, it would have pricing power with health plans. What Q4 commentary and 2020 guidance say is that Tivity doesn't seem to have that power, at least not yet. Holland was specifically asked after Q4 if Tivity could negotiate higher rates for new contracts amid gym cost inflation. He did not sound optimistic.

Without that pricing power, Tivity is left with a core business with margin compression, another in decline, and a 5x+ leveraged balance sheet. That's not an attractive combination. Rather, it's a dangerous one. And with catalysts not on the way for either business until 2021 at the earliest, it's a combination investors should avoid.

