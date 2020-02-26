5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus Inc. (OTCPK:FPLSF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 financial results conference call. We will begin with an overview of our business performance and review our financial results, after which we'll begin the question period. Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer. We issued yesterday our financial statements, and we have posted a short presentation on the Investors section of our website.

I would like to draw your attention Slide 2 of the presentation. Information in this presentation and remarks made by the speakers today will contain statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of the risk factors that may affect future result is contained in our management discussion and analysis available on our website and in our public filings.

In the analysis of our quarterly results, you will note that we use and discuss certain non-IFRS measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information, please refer to our management discussion analysis document.

I would now like to turn the conference call to Arjang for the discussion on the business performance and quarter results.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to 5N Plus conference call, and thank you for joining us.

Last night 5N Plus posted results for the last quarter and full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and full year came in at $4.5 million and $22 million compared to $6.9 million and $32.4 million for the same period last year. Return on capital employed registered at 8.2% versus 15.1% for the same period last year. Total revenue for the year reached $196 million versus $218 million in the previous year.

Events of 2019 culminated in what we would call a perfect storm. Some of the challenges were fully anticipated. Others came as a surprise. Last year, we began by declaring 2019 as a staging gear and explain the rationale behind lowering earnings expectation.

For example, we highlighted that some of the contracts at renewable energy sector while providing healthy revenue development in lower margin per unit of output resulting in overall lower earnings from this activity as compared to the previous year.

Also, we mentioned we were positioning our growth business or market introduction in our core businesses with even more competitive. We said throughout this process, we expected some challenges associated with adapting to our new environment and as such expected lower earnings as compared to 2018.

What we and arguably the entire industry did not anticipate where the additional challenges that ensued driven by significant and rapid deterioration of minor metal notations. Bismuth for example, which is the largest metal consumed by 5N Plus lost a third of its value during the year and ended 2019 nearly 40% more than 2015, which is regarded as one of the metals poorest performance gears ever.

Considering these challenges, 5N Plus delivered 11.2% adjusted EBITDA margin on $196 million of sales as compared to 14.9% for 2018. This falls short of our goals for the year. Nevertheless, it highlights a significant positive development since the launch of our strategic plan, 5N21. Since just a few years ago, headwinds of this magnitude would have utterly derailed the company and would have yielded much more punitive outcome.

As you may recall, our strategic plan 5N21 has three key drivers or as we call them, pillars. They have are one development extract value from upstream activities, whether two delivered quality goals from new initiatives, whether three maximize value from global assets and capabilities. So the question is, how we doing with respect to this point.

Well let's start with the first pillar, which is the upstream activity. Since the introduction of the strategic plan, we have made ample progress in procuring the metals - the newly established upstream activities, versus purchasing them as commercial grade metal from the market. This has allowed 5N Plus to access new learning streams. The key priority has been to implement processes, which enable lower treatment costs of the complex feed containing the metals receipt.

When metal prices drop, as was the case in 2019, there are two important impacts. One short-term whereas we refer to a transitory and one longer term. Short-term impact is mainly evident in the downstream product businesses and is caused by temporary margin compression resulting from the difference between the selling price of the product and cost of the product on inventory. This is simply because the product being sold contains metal and the price of this metal adjusts much quicker to market conditions in the inventory cost of the metal.

Our strategic plan has been very effective in reducing this impact with a number of measures including commercial hedging, moving the company further down the value chain and into products with lower content does pass through metal, higher portion of value added activities.

The longer term impact from the tuning metal notations is mainly evident in our upstream business, which extracts immediate metals from complex feed. Profitability of refining and recycling activities which formed the core of the upstream business rely on the net margin between treatment of complex feed and sale of extracted metals.

So when metal prices drop, this margin also drops. Our answer to this challenge has been utilized process technology to continually reduce treatment costs of complex feed. This approach has been effective despite continuous drop in metal notations with the upstream activities remaining surprisingly profitable.

Over the recent years, the contribution from upstream activities have reached 10% to 15% of the company's earning with the roadmap to reach 15% to 20% by the end of the strategic plan. What has been more difficult to anticipate is the situation with our complex feed suppliers, that certainly metal prices approaching historically low levels some of the suppliers have either ceased production or decided to withhold their material citing on favorable market conditions.

Given this in the second half of the year, the input for our recycling and refining plants reach an optimal level impacting the profitability of our upstream activities. We estimate that the total negative impact from metal notations to the company's EBITDA in 2019, this means both the transitory short-term impact to downstream, and the longer term impact to upstream to be about $7 million.

Without implementation of 5N21, we estimate this negative impact would have searched to $16 million to $20 million in EBITDA terms, clearly demonstrating the efficacy of the strategic plan, and reducing earning volatility by more than 50%.

Moving forward, our best indicators show that the key metals we use such as Bismuth and Tellurium remain available with the aggregate global inventory estimated at about two to three years of global demand. This has been augmented by the full release of metals held by the former Fanya exchange in late 2019 in China.

I would speak Fanya was holding business metal stocks equivalent to one and a half to two years of global demand. This entire inventory of business was released into the market in November 2019 at a discount of more than 20% in China. Considering the sheer volume of this transaction, one could arguably assume that the price associated with this transaction establishes a floor for the business metal. In line with this expectation, Bismuth notations have since narrowed their GAAP to about 10% of where Fanya’s stock was sold.

Assuming we're reaching an environment of price stability for Bismuth, downstream businesses should perform better in 2020 even at the current historically low metal notations. We reach this conclusion because of the following four reasons. One, perhaps the most important reason is the fact that much of the transient negative impact on our product business from downward movement of the metal is already behind us. Two, downstream businesses do not need metal price recovery to slide and yield margin expansion. In fact, all is needed for downstream business to do well is stable metal prices.

Three, one can reasonably argue that Fanya inventory was the largest uncertainty Bismuth notations has ever faced and its removal will serve as a formidable stabilizing factor. Four, while upstream business of 5N Plus was envisioned to account for 15% to 20% of the earnings by 2021, downstream businesses have a much larger contribution to the company's profitability, and more stable business metal market along with a strong and growing order books for 5N Plus’s downstream products can only promote margin expansion and improve earnings.

Let's move to pillar two which is delivering quality growth from new initiatives. Fiscal year 2019 started with 5N Plus positioning and number of growth initiatives at various stages of development, let's considers security, aerospace, sensing and imaging.

After securing sizable contracts in this sector, we began 2019 by ramping up operations to reach mass production scale for a number of products, this was a first for 5N Plus. What is interesting to note is that we're not the only ones. Some of our customers were also entering new markets and ramping up production. In anticipation of this challenge in early 2019, the year was declared as a staging.

As expected, these challenges did materialize throughout the year and culminated in lower sales. This being said, by year-end nearly all the issues had been resolved, and we're better positioned to serve these markets in 2020. Let's consider a case of catalytic and extractive materials.

In 2019, this sector also faced similar challenges associated with increasing production. In recent years, 5N Plus have made significant progress in penetrating select markets within this sector and by late 2018, company's production capacity were the following year was sold out. This positive development meant that the facility responsible for producing these materials have to increase production to unprecedented levels.

As a result, we experienced a series of production interruptions and impacted revenue as our teams grappled with this challenge throughout the year. It may be worth mentioning that both of these cases while we are unfortunate are part and parcel to the kind of transformation 5N Plus is undergoing and the progress made during 2019 is simply encouraging.

Now let's move to the case of feed additives. After the completion of a state-of-the-art automated additive plant in Germany in 2018 5N Plus allocated significant resources in 2019 to address regulatory requirements and customer qualifications. By year end several potential customer had listed 5N Plus as qualified suppliers, trace minerals aimed at improving animal health while our goal was to move faster through these qualifications trial and secure a larger order book.

We’re pleased to be entering this market in 12 months after completing the construction of the plant. We expect several contracts from high profile customers in 2020, we're learning that it takes time to reach critical milestone in this space considering the rigor associated with commercializing products for animal health.

Let's talk about Micro Powders, we're encouraged to see strong reception for products from this segment it's a clear indication that the engineered powders we supplied to the electronic industry deliver unique attributes and enable functionality and reliability in tomorrow's devices. We're honored to have been awarded a series of programs for next generation wearables and smart devices during 2019 confirm the viability of our approach and product roadmap.

Given the uniqueness of our product and their ability to meet demand specifications, we have positioned them at a premium. Our growth in this segment will be dictated by our customers continued success in launching new products with evermore challenging requirements. I like to emphasize the role of our customers in expanding the growth initiatives many of 5N Plus' new initiatives target new markets or serve as an enabler the new generational products planned by 5N Plus' customers.

How rapidly 5N Plus gains traction in these markets also depends on the growth of our customers in these markets. In our plan, we had expected to generate about 19% of the revenue from the new initiatives in 2019. The actual contribution from the new initiatives reached 16% of the revenue and while this is slower than what we had expected it reflects solid progress and the question is not if, but when.

Let’s move to pillar three which is maximizing value from global assets and capabilities. Under the strategic plan we earmarked a capital expenditure budget of $50 million over proximity five years. This amount is approximately equivalent to the company's annual rate of depreciation across the planning period.

In 2019, we launched a package of investments worth more than $10 million and process technology aimed at sustainably increasing capacity in our existing plants enhancing capability and providing notable environmental benefits. The package was designed to provide a three-year payback and is expected to be fully implemented by the third quarter of 2020. By the end of 2020, we expect to have invested approximately $40 million of the $50 million and remain well in line with what we declared under the plan.

To conclude the review of the three pillars of the strategic plan, I think it is fair to say that up until recently all three pillars were performing at or better than plans expectations. Considering current metal notations the upstream activities are performing at suboptimal conditions. As mentioned earlier, an assuming status quo the impact on adjusted EBITDA target for the last year of the plan for 2021 and be 15% to 20% as compared to the plans guidance.

As with the other two pillars of the plan namely delivering quality goals from new initiatives and maximizing value from global assets both of these are progressing well. And we expect them to contribute to earnings growth in line with what was assumed under the 5N21.

As we closed 2019 and is worthwhile to note that despite the various challenges 5N Plus - despite the various challenges 5N Plus delivered 23% gross margin invested in both new and core initiatives, revenue contribution from new businesses and actively participated in an NCIB plan. All while delivering a strong balance sheet which will continue to self-fund our activities as we move forward. I believe this is a clear testament to the company's agility especially when faced with punitive circumstances.

As moved to 2020, the outlook for both core and new businesses are strong supported by a record backlog on the order book. Given the current visibility and despite suboptimal conditions of the upstream business we expect earnings to grow in 2020. This naturally assumes current market fundamentals and a stable global economy I should mention we're keeping a close eye on the impact of coronavirus.

Thus far - there has been little impact to our business this being said, we are monitoring this dynamic situation and are working diligently to remain ahead of the various risks associated with this global challenge. We are progressing amicably, but we remain vigilant and fully alert. As usual, management will be providing guidance for 2020 during the Q1 earnings release.

I like to now turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Perron

Again good morning everyone.

As mentioned by AJ despite the dynamic nature of our businesses, the company demonstrated resilience achieving an adjusted EBITDA of $22 million showing clarity how far the company had come since the previous - and current backdrop in metal notations while demand continue to be strong for products. The diversity of the markets we serve continued to yield substantial commercial benefits.

The core of our business persisting to outperform when adjusted for the decline in metal notations. That said 2019 proved to be a challenging year in terms of underlying metal notations with for example business declined to levels not seen in decades verse operational issues at the beginning of the year impacting our output. The cost of key consumables other than metal increasing from prior, years and growth initiatives and experiencing market delays.

Concurrently, the current environment of low metal notations bring unprecedented pressure to our upstream activities directly impacted for both the opportunity to source complexities and vitalize its metals economically, making it very difficult to contribute at this time. Enforcing what AJ mentioned earlier, it is important to remember that in the past such a combination would have brought disaster while causing only damages to our financial performance today.

Despite many factors out of our control we achieved progress on various fronts and continue to manage cash diligently, deploying surplus cash on capacity capabilities and internal growth initiatives allowing the company to be more competitive in the future while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Looking ahead, we expect certain conditions for our upstream activity through remain challenging while many indicators show encouraging signals confirming the potential of our growth initiatives and the improve competitiveness of the company from recent investments uniquely positioning 5N Plus.

So, now starting with, the coverage of revenue and gross margin. In Q4, 2019 revenue decreased by 6% compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gross margin reached 22.3% in Q4 compared to 25.3% in Q4 of last year. Tracking an average gross margin of 22.8% compared to 26.1% last year.

Both revenue and gross margin were negatively impacted by adverse movements underlying metal notations recent deterioration of the contributions from our upstream activities due to the current metal market conditions along with the application with most recent commercial terms from the multiyear contracts awarded in sector renewable energy delivering our volume of products at lower margins.

Now covering adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA in Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million compared to $6.9 million in Q4 of last year negatively impacted by adverse movements in the underlying metal notations recent deterioration of the contributions from our upstream activities along with the application of the most recent commercial terms within renewable energy.

In full year 2019, adjusted EBITDA reached $22 million from $32.4 million last year impacted by factors just mentioned and production challenges associated with new business activities at the beginning of the year. In Q4, EBITDA was $3.7 million compared to $5.6 million in Q4 of last year. While in full year EBITDA reached $19.1 million compared to $29 million in full year last year. The decrease may explain by the lower adjusted EBITDA.

In Q4, operating earnings reached $1.2 million compared to $3 million in Q4 of last year and $8.2 million for the full year compared to $20.4 million last year. For the full year of 2019 net earnings were $0.018 or $0.02 per share compared to $14 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Now looking at annualized backlog and bookings, backlog at the end of 2019 for the Electronic Material segments reported 206 days of annualized segment revenue an increase of 13 days or 4% over the backlog ended at the end of Q3. The backlog for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment represented 189 days of annualized segment revenue an increase of 34 days or 22% over the backlog of the previous quarter.

Backlog at the end of the year for the Electronic Materials increased by 15 days and by 23 days for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment compared to December of last year reaching 243 days on a consolidated basis compared to 217 days last year.

Quickly going through the expenses depreciation, amortization expenses in Q4 fully amounted to 2.9 and 11.1 respectively compared to 2.5 and 8.8 for the same periods 2018. The expenses of 2019 included depreciation of right of use assets of $1.5 million following the adoption of the new standard IFRS 16 referring to leases.

In Q4 and full year SG&A expenses were $4.9 million and $21.2 million respectively compared to $4.7 million and $22.9 million for the same periods of 2018. In 2019, the expenses were positively impacted by favorable exchange rates across most local currency denominated expenses when compared to 2018 lower expenses following restructuring initiatives in 2019 as well as lower short-term incentives.

Share-based compensation expense and full year of 2019 amounted to $2.6 million compared to $2.3 million in 2019 mainly due to the decrease in the company's share price at the end of 2019 when compared to 2018.

No expenses or income from litigation and restructuring activity were recognized in 2019. In full year 2019 financial expenses amounted to $4.4 million compared to $6.5 million last year the decrease of $2.1 million is mainly due to less accelerated imputed interest recognized as non-cash expense following the early redemption of the CA$26 million convertible debenture in March of 2019 compared to those following the early redemption of CA$40 million convertible debentures in June of 2018.

The financial expense in Q4 of 2019 and full year of 2019 included the imputed interest related to lease liabilities of $0.1 million and $0.3 million respectively A2 following the adoption of the new standard IFRS 16. The company reported earnings before income taxes of $2.8 million for 2019.

In 2019, income tax expense was $2 million compared to an income tax recovery of $0.1 million last year both periods were impacted by deferred tax assets implacable in certain jurisdictions. Covering liquidity, cash generated by opening activities amounted to $5.2 million in Q4 of 2019 compared to $2.3 million in Q4 of 2018.

For the full year cash generated by operating activities amounted to $2.7 million compared to $2.2 million last year. In Q4, cash use in investing activities totaled $3.1 million compared some pretty similar to Q4 2018 and full year 2019 cash used by investing activities totaled $10.2 million compared to $9.8 million last year.

For the full year of 2019 cash generated from financing activities amounts to $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million last year. The increase in working capital compared to December of 2018 was mainly attributed to lower current liabilities following the early redemption of the CA$26 million convertible debentures in March of 2019 we classify as short-term during 2018 which were replaced by five-year unsecured subordinate term loan as well as less payable following lower inventories when compared to December of 2018.

Now looking at gross and net debt total debt including the cross currency swap increased by $6.2 million to $55.1 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $48.9 as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to the replacement of the convertible debentures by a five year unsecured subordinated at a higher face value.

Net debt after considering cash and cash equivalents increased by $12.8 million from $22.2 million last year to $35 million at the end of '19 mostly impacted by non-cash working capital requirements.

So, this will conclude the financial review. We are ready to take questions from analyst.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rupert Merer with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

So if I can summarize, you mentioned 2019 is a staging year, but it sounds like we're out of staging now. You also mentioned that the transitory impact of low business prices is largely behind us. So I know you haven't given guidance yet, and maybe you'll give us some guidance in Q1. So my first question is, if we can expect some guidance, but in events about should we be anticipating a material improvement this year given the staging behind us and the outlook for the impact of metal prices has improved?

Arjang Roshan

Indeed, we will be providing a guidance in Q1, this is what we've been doing over the past years. We do see a better year ahead. And if you've picked on I think all the right drivers, the factors that is outside of our control is metal prices. So far, the deterioration that the market went through, much of it has past us is no longer there. But we have to - we're still monitoring.

As I mentioned, there has been quite a bit of inventory that has come to the market, for example, from Fanya, and the prices have adjusted, what we don't know is how that plays out. Is that going to adjust further, there's still about 10% arbitrage between where that floor was set and where the price is today.

So we still have to monitor those situations, but given the current circumstances indeed, we expect a notably better year.

Rupert Merer

And you discussed a few changes or drivers of results. In 2020, you talked about a potential for animal feed contracts. You talked about your $10 million investment in production capacity increases, which I think are largely coming online in the second half of the year. So given all the things that you see coming in terms of revenue growth, how should the year shape up, is this going to be largely back end loaded? Should we be looking for most of the improvement in the second half of the year?

Arjang Roshan

So the investment I don't think really shows the benefit in 2020 because it comes in so late in the year. The animal feed situation I expect that to also ramp up as you know that's like a startup business for us. It's been a - as a startup, it has been a money losing business and we are trying to obviously bring it to a breakeven this year. How that plays out again, I would suspect that would work its way through the year and increase momentum through the year.

Now, there are other factors in play that will impact how the quarters will look like. Historically, it's been difficult to estimate those again, there are - our growth initiatives. Some of this has to do with our customers. As I mentioned, some of the products that we are using from us, itself is also going to new applications.

We've seen for example, in the satellite market while satellites are being launched. They're being launched much later than what the original plan was. So it may be lumpy. I would have to say in transparency. It's a very - I've always said this is a difficult business to forecast quarter-by-quarter. So I would expect it to be lumpy. But I think as I said, net-net, all the signs tell us that it should be a better year assuming global fundamentals stay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Agostino with Laurentian. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Nick. My first question is, can you shed some light on what the renewal activity is looking like given the bookings were slightly lower in Q4?

Richard Perron

Just to be sure, you're asking about our renewable energy sector?

Unidentified Analyst

No, the renewal and contacts like overall. Are you seeing any improvements given a little bit shorter on bookings in Q4 especially in electronic materials?

Richard Perron

I'm not sure if I understand the question, but maybe just for as a general information, in the case of electronic materials most contracts they get a earn at different point in time in the year while in the case of eco-friendly many of the contracts they get earn in Q4 and Q1. So I will not put too much attention to the booking of Q4 for electronic materials in order to - because when you look at the overall backlog, you see that as I mean, the bookings came in at a point in time in Q4. It's all there to be realized.

Arjang Roshan

And just to add to what Richard said is historically, we've tried not to overplay the whole backlog in booking. The reason why recently we've been talking about it is because it's remaining consistently high. If you look at our backlog, it's actually quite impressive.

Now, this being said, I think I should put a disclaimer that we have contracts that come up for renewal, some of them larger than others. So if, let's say, I don't know, in a few quarters, you see the backlog drop substantially part of it has to do with the fact that we may be out of one contract and trying to negotiate another, and we haven't yet fixed the commitment, if you will from the customer. It could also be that we may decide that we have moved to a spot play because we think pricing favors us. So there are factors behind which can influence those numbers, which are at our discretion.

Unidentified Analyst

Just moving into your book-to-bill was a bit lower, was it mainly due to the demand side of the equation or pricing. Could you give us some color on that?

Richard Perron

I think what is important to know is notations by default do have a big impact on the actual revenue line. And again, what we're finding for is the absolute premium amount of which we deduct operating expenses so.

Arjang Roshan

So when metal prices drop, and have large drop in on the revenue side, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the demand has subsided, the actual unit volumes you're moving out the door are somewhat independent.

Richard Perron

And as I mentioned in my beginning of my presentation, looking at the core business of 5N Plus, I mean volume continues to be strong enough performing previous years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And just shifting gears to coronavirus, and I just spoke about it earlier as well during the call. Are you seeing any constraints for sourcing matters mainly for the commercial market regarding this issue?

Richard Perron

Look, the whole coronavirus is a very dynamic situation. And the way we are managing it as a communication with external world is that we can only, let's say go based on as much visibility as we can get, which is I would say two to three weeks at a time in terms of whether we're seeing issues. Right now what we know as an example is well, maybe I should go back a bit.

We obviously operate in China. We have a plant in China that not only serves the local market also helps our supply chain, our internal supply chain. Our plant is located closer I would say to the Shanghai region, port of Shanghai and the port of Ningbo which we ship out of has been opened. The roads in Jinjiang province, which a lot of the commercial activity for us takes place are open.

As of right now, we have had little impact. Our folks, our good folks in China are back to work and they're doing an excellent job in terms of managing the situation. What Richard does is we've told our analysts that on a monthly basis, we will keep them abreast because like I said, this is a very dynamic situation. I think to give a long-term forecast would simply be irresponsible.

So for the time being, we have basically no impact. We are doing everything we can to have plans in place, mitigation plans, backup plans in place in case it becomes an issue. But as we learn more we’ll inform as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And I understand that you gave guidance during Q1, but if you could just shed some color on what the annual EBITDA guidance looks like for 2020?

Arjang Roshan

No, you want basically a guidance which will be provided in Q1 and I think I'll stick to my statement that right now, assuming we don't have any issues on a macro-economic level or geopolitical level, what we see is a better year ahead.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Tremblay with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Frederic Tremblay

First question will be on the - your inventories. Just wondering assuming we reach a floor for metal notations eventually. How long do you think it would take you to run through your - to higher priced inventories and then for margins to sort of stabilize and then pick up?

Richard Perron

Well they revolve, the current situation for us as you can see from the financial results, there is no impairment on inventory being recorded, which means that our inventory is in good shape when compared to the market, okay on overall basis. So I would expect at this point to be very short at max the quarter.

Arjang Roshan

So as you know, we adjust to net realizable value and its well within that. So as Richard said, any impact shouldn't be more than a quarter, assuming metals stay where they're able to say.

Frederic Tremblay

And on your backlog, pretty spectacular increased to 243 days there. Just wondering if you could comment a bit further on some of the factors that may have driven that and was there anything that was maybe one-time in their meeting, potentially some delays of deliveries that would have pushed the backlog up at the year end? Just maybe a little more color on that, please?

Richard Perron

I'll go with a first comment here. The core business as mentioned is strong. And then you have growth initiatives that are slowly picking up that are adding on top.

Arjang Roshan

So on the growth initiatives actually, we have a fairly good backlog for the year. I've been careful to manage expectations there because there are growth initiatives right and so they could be lumpy. So for the time being from everything we see for the year they look good. They were getting demand from - we're seeing notable demand from the market for our products. And so as Richard said, it's actually the backlog is in specific event to I would say one segment it's spread out.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Mac Whale with Cormark. Please go ahead.

Mac Whale

Can you remind us - in terms of the contract for the solar materials what happens when you progress from year-to-year? Is there set reduction in pricing or volumes? Can you just remind us what 2020 will look like versus 2019?

Arjang Roshan

So it's a bit of a layered answer. The way that the program used to be it used to be basically, to put it simply one price or a number of activities, services, products and so on. And the industry as a whole has been going through a fairly severe cost reduction. I think the number is something like in the order of 20% year-over-year. What we as the supplier has been facing is those pressures, but obviously we haven't really had to go to that level.

This being said, we had to about a year and a half ago, we had - or when we negotiated the contract, we had to change how we actually set up the contract. We again, if we were going to take on the challenge of helping our customers deal with that, we were going to then also go à la carte on a lot of our activities and basically negotiate various contracts layered contract - I think we've referred to it as layered contracts.

So what we saw in 2019 was the culmination of certain contracts and depending on what they pull on, coming together, which on the revenue side was actually a pretty good year, but on the margin side, the mix was not favorable.

In 2020, we expect - I would say slightly better. I don't see worse at this point I see slightly better. And then how the contracts come up with renewal because they're staggered, they're almost like a ladder contracts with different timing. Those negotiations will also come in, in that manner which means you know, there isn't like a set point in time I can tell you where we negotiate everything and there are different things that comes at different times.

Richard Perron

So there are mixed services and products to be realized in 2020 will be different than 2019. But individually just to go back to your question, pricing is not unfavorable in 2020 versus 2019 I think it’s better.

Mac Whale

Okay. Can you contrast the mix by roughly by segment in the backlog in the electronics from today versus a year ago? Like if we were to look if we had incited I know you’re not go into great detail but just roughly speaking, the major buckets how they vary this year versus a year ago?

Richard Perron

I think it's fair to say that certainly for aerospace for SASI, it should provide a better mix. For renewable, we expect also a slightly better mix. For technical material, I would say it's similar. Yes. So we would say net-net, the mix across the three sectors in electronic materials should improve.

Mac Whale

And that's when you say that you mean both - like you mean from a revenue and a margin. Like I think your focus - I think you're implying it more on margin?

Richard Perron

Yes, yes by far.

Arjang Roshan

Yes, at this point, we’re implying more on the margin because the revenue has the metal part of it which makes it a bit tricky.

Mac Whale

Okay. If metals - you talked about the - there's still a premium on some of that material from Fanya, if that disconnect closes, we expect to start seeing - like your inventory levels start to increase are you going to take advantage of that?

Richard Perron

So we have been very - we've been very disciplined in terms of not trying to play the metal game so much. Look first of all, I think just on where that floor is, I think it's worthwhile to note that there is a price that's been reported, which has been sold at and then there are costs associated with it which then we think that's where the level - the floor level will be established.

We're not too far from it. Now if you look at the amount of material between that and what's on the business market it's substantial. So there's going to be question is, how is that going to find its way into the market? We think that it certainly will be a great stabilizing play. We think it’s so long as business, stay stable will do quite well. Are we going to take a position because we anticipate it's going to go up, that has not been historically what this management team has done. At this point, I don't see any reason to change that.

Mac Whale

I guess the issue is - there's a different way of looking at it right instead of speculating it goes up. You might be looking at it saying, well, I'm securing my supply. I don't care where it goes. Like I know and I can buy this material at this level of secure and supply for ex-amount of time and I'm not doing it to speculate, I'm doing it to basically absorb, you're a big buyer, and so you're absorbing the overhang in the market?

Arjang Roshan

So if we can secure - if we can do commercial hedging with it, if I can close some of the positions that I think I'm going to have, I think then yes, it would make sense.

Mac Whale

Okay. And then last question is just, when you look at the repricing - you talked about the three pillars, and the two and three you're happy with where they are and maybe a little bit ahead, where you would expect on that 5N21 plan? Is there any adjustment you need to make, given that we are Q1 2020, and you've got $45 million adjusted EBITDA goal in '21 and 17% ROCE. Are those still achievable?

Arjang Roshan

So, if I had to declare it right now, I would have to as I said in my - in what we discussed earlier I would say that that target of $45 million is now if I assume the current market condition is impacted by between 15% to 20%. So, I…

Richard Perron

Because of upstream

Arjang Roshan

Because of upstream, and because of the fact that it’s all my refineries are at suboptimal level. Now, you still have what, a year or more to reach the end of that, there might be other events that allows us to make up some of that gap and there may not be. So from that point of view, if I have to be fully transparent, I would say 15% to 20% impact. Now, on the capital employed that one I'm not yet quite ready to give up.

Richard Perron

That's still achievable because by default, if upstream is not back, does metal prices are low and by default, that whole capital employee is in a better shape.

Arjang Roshan

Yes. So that one, I think will stick to and I think we've already proven the third one which is reducing by 50%. In fact, I think we've done a lot better than 50%.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Just on that last answer, you mentioned that to - of course could find growth in other areas. I'm just wondering if you can give us a sense for how your pipeline of new opportunities is developing because updates on animal feed, on the catalyst market, metal powders for example, are there any new opportunities coming to the company?

Arjang Roshan

So, we're always obviously looking for new opportunities. And our teams are busy working on that. I will tell you that those projects or what I would call pipeline projects, I don't think they will contribute in the next 18 months. Those are projects where we're still going through their feasibility studies and trying to make the business case and determine the investments. So indeed, we have a pipeline. That pipeline obviously has to support the company post 5N21. For 5N21 which comes to fruition within the next I don't know 20 months or so. I wouldn't say they will contribute, no.

Rupert Merer

Can you give us any previews as to what those opportunities might look like?

Arjang Roshan

If you allow me, I'll stay to my answer. Allow us to mature them a bit more before giving you that.

