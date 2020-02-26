Capital Product Partners Continues To Thrive Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Capital Product Partners:

Source: Company Website

Despite the name, Capital Product Partners (CPLP) is at this time primarily a container shipping firm. They don't own any product tankers having spun them all off to Diamond Shipping (DSSI) a few months back. It's also one of the better valued firms in the container shipping sector with a very attractive double-digit yield.

Source: Stock Rover

Also, although CPLP is a master limited partnership, CPLP does not put out a K-1. Instead they have elected to be treated as a C-corp for tax purposes, and thus issues a normal 1099. That 1099 however still offers significant tax advantage. For example of the 99 cents per share CPLP issued in dividends last year, only 10% was reported as qualified taxable dividends while the other 90% was considered a non-dividend distribution. This non-dividend distribution is not immediately taxable, instead lowering your tax basis. Thus, eventually when you sell the stock, if you ever sell the stock, you will need to report it as taxable capital gain. Still the potential to delay taxes for years, decades, or even the rest of your life is not an immaterial benefit. Though I'm not a tax professional, I spend time outlining my understanding of the tax ramifications of this dividend stream because in my opinion that dividend stream is the main reason to own CPLP.

Q4 Earnings:

CPLP released their quarterly earnings a couple weeks ago, announcing that they were upping that dividend to 35 cents in the process ($1.40 per year). That's an 12.2% yield on the current price ($11.51), covered at 1.1x. However, that 1.1x coverage includes quite conservative additional capital reserves that would basically allow the ships to be paid off in full when they turned 15-years-old. The reported coverage would be much higher, 2.4x, if it was measured the same way most other firms measure their coverage.

"...our current annual capital reserve that has been set to equal our debt amortization is quite conservative as it represents approximately 6% of the charter free market value of our vessels as of year end when our fleet is on an average less than 8 years old." - Jerry Kalogiratos, CPLP CEO

Furthermore, this dividend coverage is likely to continue to go up further despite coronavirus concerns and the dry bulk carrier Agamemnon coming off a very lucrative charter later this year. Coverage should increase thanks to: Five HMM container ships which stepped up in rate, scrubbers being installed that also result in a step up in rate, and three highly efficient and in demand 10,000 TEU container ship which were recently added to the fleet (see green plus marks below vs. the one negative red mark).

Source: Company Presentation

That being said, there are some coronavirus-related negatives. Two ships CPLP currently has in dry dock getting special survey repairs and scrubber installs are probably going to be significantly delayed due to coronavirus-related work delays. This extended out-of-service time period will put Q1 earnings below plan. However, earnings and cash flows should still more than cover the raised 2020 dividend. Additionally, over the longer term scrubber install delays across the fleet are a positive for lease rates. Delays lengthen the amount of time it takes for the entire fleet to be retrofitted, thereby reducing available ship supply.

Also while the coronavirus has decimated oil tanker and dry bulk rates, container ship leases seem to be continuing along with only a slight dip from recent highs. Spot rates on an 8,500 TEU container ship for instance are still quoted at $30k per day, 87% higher than they were at this time last year.

Source: Value Investors Edge

Thus, CPLP is going to produce a lot of excess cash flow over and above the dividend this year, while recent successful refinances also have pushed out debt, making their strong cash even more available.

Unfortunately, however, I wouldn't hold my breath on any more of this excess cash being returned to investors this year via either a special dividend or stock buybacks. I hope I'm wrong, but based on past history management tends to use excess cash for drop-downs first, and only then once these drop-downs are secured, also increase returns to shareholders.

Meanwhile, management does seem to have improved their communication focus, sending out a more clear signal of a very well covered and growing dividend (which is true). I just can't help but think if they really wanted to ingratiate themselves with unit holders, buybacks and/or special dividends would be the best way to do it. Just buying back the minimal amount of stock CPLP issued below NAV a few years back could potentially go a long ways toward repairing investor sentiment. It more than anything else I can think of would signal improved investor alignment, and thus likely lead to the firm receiving an improved valuation multiple.

Conclusion:

For now however CPLP remains primarily a financing tool for its parent, Capital Maritime. So if you are happy collecting an 12.2%+ tax advantaged yield which grows at least at the rate of inflation, then you should be happy to own CPLP.

The Power of Multiple Income Streams Since inception (1/1/2016), the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio has generated a total return* of 56.8% (vs. 40.4% for the Russell 2000 and 50.3% for the S&P 500). We accomplished this while also combining a number of different income streams to form in this attractive, steady overall portfolio payout. *verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Income Portfolio is to produce a yield in the 7% - 10% range. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term dividend stream. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP, DSSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to the volatile shipping sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.