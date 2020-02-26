Plains All American Is All Set To Grow Fee-Based Earnings

Plains All American (PAA) has posted quarterly results that provide a glimpse of how the master limited partnership might perform in 2020. The crude oil pipeline operator's overall profits and distributable cash flows will decline on the back of lower earnings from the S&L segment. But what's important is that Plains All American will likely grow volumes at its core pipeline business in 2020 as well as in the subsequent years. The Houston, Texas-based Plains All American also looks well-positioned to fund its distributions and expansion projects.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap

Plains All American has reported a 9% decline in adjusted EBITDA to $860 million and a 23% drop in distributable cash flows to $0.72 per share. The decline was, however, driven primarily by the 32% drop in Supply and Logistics earnings to $232 million. The supply and logistics business (or S&L) handles sales and marketing activities for the MLP's fee-based businesses. The S&L unit has posted significant profits due to the high oil price differentials seen in the Permian Basin in the last two years but the segment's performance was widely expected to normalize as the differential shrinks, which is what we're beginning to see.

But more importantly, Plains All American's fee-based transportation business, which represents the MLP's core pipeline operations, reported a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $451 million. The fee-based adjusted EBITDA from the facilities segment fell by 3% to $176 million but thanks to the strong performance of the transportation business, total fee-based earnings still increased by 3.5% to $627 million.

The growth in fee-based earnings was driven by a 12.3% increase in transportation volumes to 7.19 million bpd which offset the impact of weak activity at certain rail terminals that pushed facilities' earnings lower. Plains All American's pipeline volumes at the Permian Basin surged by 24.3% to 5.05 million bpd after it placed the Cactus II pipeline into service in August 2019. Plains All American increased distributions by 20% to $0.36 per share in Q4-2019. The DCF of $0.72 per share was twice as large as the distributions. As a result, the MLP ended the quarter with a robust coverage ratio of 2.0x.

Looking Ahead

Plains All American has been saying that the S&L segment earnings will normalize in 2020 which, in other words, implies that the unit's earnings will drop significantly this year. The S&L segment's profits surged from $60 million in 2017 to $462 million in 2018 and $803 million in 2019 but Plains All American has forecast a profit of $75 million for 2020. This large drop will push Plains All American's total earnings and distributable cash flows lower. But it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has been following the drilling activity and deployment of new pipelines in the Permian Basin which have narrowed the region's oil price differentials. The unit might even book losses if the differential gets too low, but this is a worst-case scenario. The segment has a strong track record of consistently reporting annual profits in all of the previous years.

Plains All American 2020 Guidance. Image: PAA Q4-2019 Earnings Release [link provided earlier]

That being said, what's great about Plains All American is that the MLP's core pipeline business is growing and it will push the partnership's fee-based earnings and cash flows higher. Plains All American placed the 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline, which is 65% owned by the partnership, into service in Q3-2019 which will enable the MLP to post strong levels of volume growth on a year-over-year basis in the coming quarters. Plains All American and its JV partners are also expanding the Saddlehorn pipeline's capacity by a 100,000 bpd and expect to complete the project in the second half of the current year. Plains All American owns a 30% interest in Saddlehorn. Furthermore, Plains All American will also complete the 85,000 bpd expansion work on the Red River pipeline, which is 67% owned by the MLP, in H2-2020.

Therefore, I believe Plains All American looks well-positioned to grow its pipeline volumes in 2020. The MLP has forecast transportation volumes of 7.6 million bpd for 2020. I think this target looks achievable, considering the pipeline volumes were already at 7.19 million bpd in Q4-2019 and will likely climb higher as it completes expansion work. As a result, although Plains All American's total earnings and DCF will likely decline in 2020, the profits from its core transportation business will move higher. Plains All American is also working on other major projects, such as the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, Red Oak pipeline, and Diamond expansion/Capline reversal project, which are slated to start-up during 2021-22. These projects will drive Plains All American's growth beyond 2020.

In my view, Plains All American is also in good financial health and can continue funding its growth projects as well as distributions. Plains All American ended the previous year with a strong coverage ratio of 2.17x (annual) but this metric will shrink in 2020 as total DCF drops. The MLP has forecast coverage of 1.57x for 2020, which indicates that it will still generate enough DCF to fully fund all of its distributions and will be left with excess cash flows.

From the MLP's guidance, we can estimate that Plains All American will end 2020 with around $600 million of DCF in excess of distributions. This will help fund more than 40% of the $1.4 billion of expansion capital program while the remainder will be financed from a combination of debt and proceeds from asset sales. Plains All American has an under-levered balance sheet, with a low debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 2.8x, below the MLP's target range of 3.0x to 3.5x. The partnership, therefore, has ample capacity to raise additional debt without damaging its balance sheet.

Plains All American's units fell by almost 12% this year, due in large part to the persistent weakness and volatility in oil prices. The partnership's total earnings and DCF will decline this year as S&L profits plunge but its core transportation business is on a firm footing and will likely grow in the coming years. The MLP's units were at $16.24 at the time of this writing, close to 52-week lows of $15.57. It currently offers a distribution yield of 8.9%, which is close to the highest it has been in two years. I believe long-term-oriented investors should consider buying Plains All American stock on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.