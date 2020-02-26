Six Flags' Payout Cut Was Inevitable

Data by YCharts

By Callum Turcan

In conjunction with its fourth quarter and full-year earnings report for 2019 that was published February 20, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) slashed its per share dividend payout down to $0.25 on a quarterly basis from $0.83 previously. Shares of SIX sold off aggressively on the news, and as of this writing, yield ~3.1% on a forward-looking basis. Six Flags offers up a perfect case study as to why companies with weakening free cash flow profiles and large net debt positions rarely carry good dividend coverage ratios, and why forecasting the expected future financial performance of companies via discounted cash flow analysis is so important in the world of investing.

Citing historical metrics for dividend coverage is a flawed concept. The purpose of analyzing a firm’s historical performance is that those figures provide a baseline for financial forecasts going forward, but that baseline shouldn’t be conflated with expected future financial performance. Future dividend obligations are paid out by future free cash flow streams, defined as future net operating cash flows less capital expenditures. Short of the firm having a substantial net cash position that can be used to service future dividend obligations, the thing investors need to prioritize during the equity analysis process is whether a firm’s expected future free cash flows over the coming years will be enough to fully cover forecasted dividend obligations, keeping balance sheet considerations into account. If the firm has a net debt position, that burden needs to be taken into account as net debt loads (which eventually may require repayment) compete with dividend obligations for free cash flow in the long run.

Historical Analysis Before Covering Our Future Forecasts

To set the stage for our forecasts for Six Flags’ future free cash flows, please note the firm’s deteriorating free cash flow profile in the upcoming graphic down below. From 2017 to 2019, Six Flags’ free cash flows dropped by 14% hitting $267 million last year due to its shrinking net operating cash flows and rising capital expenditures. Annual dividend obligations during this period surged by 23% to $279 million, which clearly exceeded Six Flags’ ability to organically cover its payout in 2019 via free cash flows. We underlined the relevant line-items in red in the graphic below. As an aside, please note that Six Flags didn't repurchase a material amount of its stock in 2019 after doing so in previous years, likely due to its weakening cash flow profile.

Image Shown: A look at Six Flags’ weakening free cash flow profile and rising annual dividend obligations. Image Source: Six Flags – 2019 Annual Report with additions from the author

As mentioned previously, net debt loads compete with dividend obligations for future free cash flows. While debt burdens are often refinanced, our process involves stress testing the firm in the event capital markets freeze up. Should capital markets freeze up (meaning that issuing significant amounts of debt and/or equity to try and refinance/cover upcoming maturities is no longer an option), then future free cash flows would need to be allocated towards paying off those debt burdens. That can lead to dividend payout policies getting cut given that the firm has no other option in order to stave off bankruptcy.

We prefer this approach because we remember times (the Dot-com Bust, the Great Financial Crisis, etc.) when capital markets did freeze up in recent memory, and to avoid those pitfalls, one cannot perform a stress test under the assumption benign economic conditions can continue forever/indefinitely. As the current business expansion is already long in the tooth and exogenous headwinds to global economic activity are building worldwide (trade wars, rising geopolitical tensions, the COVID-19 epidemic that’s centered in China but spreading elsewhere, etc.), one needs to consider the potential downside risks.

Firms that have nice net cash balances can better mitigate those risks, but that’s not the case with Six Flags (as of the end of December 2019). As you can see in the upcoming graphic down below, Six Flags exited 2019 with $0.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus a negligible amount of short-term debt and $2.3 billion in long-term debt. Please note that Six Flags’ net debt position increased marginally from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019. We underlined the relevant line-items in red in the graphic down below.

Image Shown: Six Flags carries a meaningful net debt load that grew from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019. Image Source: Six Flags – 2019 Annual Report with additions from the author

Future Forecasts

Now let’s dig into our forecasts for Six Flags. Please note our forecasted dividend obligations are based on Six Flags’ previous dividend policy to highlight why its previous payout was unsustainable and would eventually need to be reduced. On that note, after its recent dividend reduction, Six Flags’ payout coverage on a forward-looking basis is much stronger given that the firm remains very free cash flow positive, even if those free cash flows have been deteriorating modestly.

Over the next five fiscal years, our models indicate Six Flags is forecasted to generate ~$1.7 billion in cumulative free cash flow and (under its old dividend policy) would have spent an estimated ~$1.5 billion on its cumulative dividend obligations. While it appears at first that Six Flags would have been able to manage its previously dividend obligations under these estimates, we caution that its net debt load fundamentally altered this picture. These forecasts are highlighted in the upcoming graphic down below.

Given its large net debt load, relatively speaking, Six Flags wouldn’t have retained anywhere near enough cash to pay off that burden once its dividend obligations were covered. Management would have been making a big gamble that capital markets would remain open to the firm over the coming years. Should the US economy slip into a recession, a firm that’s heavily indebted and posting deteriorating financial performance may find it hard to issue debt and equity at attractive rates. Instead of taking that gamble, management opted to preserve more cash instead.

Image Shown: Why Six Flags’ previous dividend policy was unsustainable. Image Source: Valuentum

The upcoming graphic down below highlights the valuation assumptions we used in our base case scenario, which were also used to generate the forecasted free cash flows mentioned in the graphic up above. Under our base case scenario, Six Flags’ fair value estimate sits at $45 per share, however, under our pessimistic case scenario, Six Flags’ fair value estimate range has a lower bound of $33 per share, indicating shares of SIX are likely fairly valued at this time. To learn more about enterprise valuation, consider the book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image Shown: A look at the valuation assumptions used in our base case scenario. Given that Six Flags has been underperforming of late, shares of SIX appear fairly valued at this time. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

By modeling out a company’s future free cash flows, dividend obligations, and taking balance sheet considerations into account, investors can better avoid dividend cuts. Additionally, that generally allows for investors to dodge situations where major capital deprecation materializes as well (seen through the sharp fall in the stock price of SIX of late). Six Flags remains decently free cash flow positive, but in our view deleveraging is required given the firm’s 4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of 2019 is quite elevated. Per share dividend growth won’t resume for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.