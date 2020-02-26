What The Market Is Telling Us About The Coronavirus - Part 2

The market continues to believe that the virus will promote deflation when most non-market indicators signal it is promoting inflation.

At the beginning of the month, I wrote: "What The Market Is Telling Us About The Coronavirus" which detailed market performance along with the spread of COIVD-19. By then we had seen global energy companies, Asian equities, and U.S manufacturers in China were being hit partially hard by the virus. There were 10K cases and 98% were in China. Slightly over three-weeks later, there are over 80K of which 96% are in China.

Since February 1st, the virus's growth has slowed in China (based on the 'official' data) but has begun to spread rapidly outside of China. Today this includes South Korea (1000+), Italy (283), Japan (200), Iran (95), Singapore (90), Thailand (37), Taiwan (31), as well as many other countries with under 20 cases. Technically, the virus is not yet a pandemic, but investors are probably best assuming exponential international growth will continue as efforts to stop the virus have been unsuccessful.

While panic selling is generally unwise, portfolio preparedness is and investors would be wise to transition into those sectors and areas of the economy that have been pulled down the least from the virus. I'd like to go over market performance across industries and asset classes. Ideally, this will help you get a clearer picture of the virus's likely economic and financial ramifications.

'Deflationary Defensive' Sectors Outperforming

To begin, take a look at the performance of the ETFs corresponding to the major sectors of the U.S economy YTD:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the highly cyclical sectors have been generally hit the hardest since the beginning of the year with the SPDR Energy ETF (XLE) dropping double digits followed by Materials (XLB) and Financials (XLF). Importantly, these are sectors that have strong ties to Asia as China is the largest consumer of energy and natural resources.

The top performers have been those generally regarded as defensive, though I believe the term "deflationary defensive" is more fitting. This includes Utilities (XLU), REITs (XLRE), and Technology (XLK) which tend to benefit from declines in long-term interest rates. However, we can see below that technology has taken a significant hit over the past week during the most recent phase of the sell-off:

Data by YCharts

Once again, the highly defensive REIT and Utilities sectors have been on top, though still with negative performance. The outperformance of those two sectors can be tied with the rise in long-term bonds; a trend that may have a regrettable ending when the fundamentals are considered.

Interest Rates Seeing Meteoric Declines

From what I've seen, the bond market has a knee-jerk reaction to bad news in the economy that may not always be correct. As you can see below, the declines in the S&P 500 have been tied to further declines in long-term bond rates:

Data by YCharts

The long-term Treasury bond ETFs (ZROZ) and (TLT) have seen stellar performance YTD and over the past week with ZROZ rising almost 20%. The 20-year Treasury bond ETF (TLT) pays a YTM of 1.8% that is fixed-rate so it has tremendous inflationary risk. Bond math tells us that if inflation rises 1% and the market expects it to remain there, TLT would fall about 20% (and ZROZ more) so investors would be smart to consider this risk.

As shown below, the U.S inflation rate and TTM dividend yield of TLT tend to be highly correlated. However, they have moved in opposite directions over the past few months:

Data by YCharts

It should be pointed out that the Federal Reserve has been the primary buyer of long-term Treasuries over the past few months, corresponding with this divergence. So, after the market's current move is over, it is likely that the Treasury purchasing program will end and that long-term bond yields will revert toward their fundamentals, likely bringing REITs and Utilities down with them.

It should also be pointed out that the virus has been promoting inflation in China which has begun to bleed into trading partners. If a large portion of the "world's factory" is not producing, the supply of products will undoubtedly fall much faster than demand which could bring global inflation much higher. In fact, there are studies that show larger epidemics/pandemics promote inflation. This is a factor that the market seems to be getting dead wrong.

Other Extreme Moves

The market has made other extreme moves in certain areas of the economy. I went through a list of Subsector ETFs and found those with the highest absolute returns YTD. These were the Solar ETF (TAN), the Natural Gas producer ETF (FCG), and the Airline ETF (JETS). I also included the junior gold miner ETF (GDXJ) as it has had extreme moves in recent weeks:

Data by YCharts

I am the most surprised by the rally in the solar ETF TAN since around a quarter of its holdings are based in China and are likely seeing significant production slowdowns. It also seems very evident that Natural Gas producers are oversold as I detailed at-length in "SilverBow Resources: An Extremely Undervalued Low-Cost Natural Gas Producer". The drop in airline stocks is very sensible as it global travel is likely to be hit very hard by the virus. In my opinion, gold miners are probably a decent place to hide since they benefit from rising inflation and general economic risk.

The worst performing country is actually not China (FXI), but Thailand (THD) which has declined nearly 16%. Take a look at the performance of Asian single-country ETFs as well as that of Italy (EWI) since it has the most cases outside of Asia and Israel (EIS) since it is the only single-country ETF to be positive on the year:

Data by YCharts

The breakdown here is pretty logical. Chinese equities have taken a hit, though the countries surrounding China have been hit harder. Countries in the Indo-China region like Vietnam (VNM) have an extremely high chance of seeing the virus rapidly spread but lack the resources and power to slow and treat it. While the economic impacts in China matter more for the global economy, they will likely be worse in those countries.

Of course, countries like Japan (EWJ) and South Korea (EWY) have also seen worse performance than China. These two countries are smaller and more developed than China so they should actually be able to manage the virus more easily. Of course, they've also shown faster recent growth in cases since their data is likely of higher quality. Thus, it is Chinese equities that are due for a larger drawdown unless it is absolutely true that cases are no longer growing there.

While Italy (EWI) has seen a significant drawdown over the past few days, Israel (EIS) has been the most resilient of the 50 or so single-country ETFs. While Israel is adjacent to middle-eastern countries with rising case-counts, the country has the advantage of being more-developed and geographically small, giving the government greater ability to block the virus. The country has already blocked travel from most of the major affect countries. EIS may be an unexpected place where investors who'd like to stay long can hide.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems clear that the market is now realizing the likely economic impacts of the Coronavirus. The virus has grown from an epidemic concentrated in China to a likely Pandemic as more countries report cases. To date, this includes the majority of countries in Eurasia and North America. South America and Africa remain without significant case numbers, but that may quickly change.

With two -3% down days in a row, the market seems to be in a state of panic and is not necessarily reacting perfectly to the virus's fundamentals. The major themes investors should take into account is a likely significant decline in production in countries affected which is likely to rapidly shift global trade-balances. I expect China's exports to plummet as well as that of most of its affected neighbors.

However, countries with low case-counts will likely see a boost in exports to fill the gap. One area investors may want to look at is U.S agricultural commodities (DBA) since U.S food exports are likely to rise very quickly to fill the voids. As I noted in a recent article if India and Russia can keep their case-counts low it will also likely boost exports in those two countries and potentially promote a currency rally.

The main area where I believe the market is wrong is inflation. Investors tend to assume that falling economic growth is deflationary when it is not if growth is declining due to a drop in production. This supply-side inflation, otherwise known as stagflation, will eventually cause bond yields to rise which will make both stocks and bonds poor places to hide your money. This adds to the bullish case for commodities, particularly precious metals.

Feel free to follow my account if you'd like to stay updated on more Coronavirus-related commentary. If it continues to grow, it is likely to be one of the most significant market catalysts of the decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.