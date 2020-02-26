The Fed Will Likely Take Action Soon

Bonds are in high demand right now and it’s easy to see why. With global recession fears mounting once again, U.S. sovereign and high-grade corporate debt have become the assets of choice for safety-conscious investors. What’s more, the eyes of the world’s investors are now focused steadfastly on the Federal Reserve as they wait to see what the Fed’s response will be to the global recession threat. In this report, we’ll examine data which suggests the Fed has no choice but heed the message of the bond market by lowering interest rates at its next policy meeting.

In arguably the biggest market development of this month, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) collapsed to its lowest level since 2016, near a record low, as fears mount over the growing possibility of a coronavirus-led recession in several countries. Even more than the recent spike in the benchmark CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), the latest TNX plunge can be regarded as the single biggest indication of just how frightened the market is right now.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, in a widely watched development, the difference between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 3-month Treasury yield expanded further on Feb. 24. It’s commonly believed that an inverting yield curve precedes recession, and for this reason Fed watchers are on high alert and are imploring the central bank to quickly lower its benchmark rate and increase asset purchases in order to avert a U.S. economic slowdown. Yet the bigger risk appears not with the U.S. but with other major world economies, as we’ll see here.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The belief that global economic contraction is right around the corner was encapsulated in a CNN news report which warned, “Some of the world’s biggest economies are on the brink of recession.” Among the economies which CNN singled out as recession risks are Japan (which contracted 1.6% in Q4 2019), Germany, India and China.

Compounding global growth fears are the ongoing worries over just how far the coronavirus could spread. The number of virus cases in Italy has increased, hitting 229 on Feb. 24 as reported in an NPR article. According to NPR, the World Health Organization said that COVID-19 (the official name for the virus) has the potential to become a pandemic, though it hasn’t yet reached this point. Along those lines, CNN also reported that because the virus has disrupted global supply chains, it’s essentially becoming an “economic pandemic” – a message investors around the globe have obviously taken to heart.

Shedding even more light on the risks posed by COVID-19, Oxford Economics recently said that global growth could be reduced by $1 trillion if the virus reaches global pandemic proportions. This staggering number has stimulated a number of dire comments in the financial media lately, and it’s one reason behind the accelerating safety demand for longer-term U.S. sovereign debt. The rush to safety assumes that investors now favor the virtually guaranteed safety of longer-term Treasury bonds over short-term T-notes, in turn resulting in the yield curve inversion.

Although falling longer-term yields are a consequence of the flight to safety, the yield plunge also poses a problem for central bank policymakers. As of the last week of February, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note hit a multi-year low of 1.37% and is now decisively below the Fed’s benchmark interest rate of 1.58%. This can be seen in the following graph, which shows that the 10-year versus fed funds yield curve has inverted for the first time since last October. This means that as of now, the Fed’s monetary policy has gone from one that earlier this year could be described as “loose” to one that is “tight,” or restrictive.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In fact, the last time this particular yield curve first entered a state of inversion was last May; it was exactly at that time that the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), a widely watched bond market proxy, launched a 4-month, 13% rally as investors became exceedingly worried over the global growth outlook and a tightening Fed monetary policy.

Here we are nearly a year later and once again history is repeating. As was the case last year, the latest yield curve inversion has prompted calls among many Fed watchers for the central bank to lower its benchmark rate in order to prevent a restrictive policy. As of this writing, the CME FedWatch tool suggested an 86% chance of at least one rate cut this year, with a 54% chance of two rate cuts. This holds out some promise that the Fed will ultimately do the right thing by lowering rates.

Source: CME Group

On a short-term basis, an inverting yield curve can serve as a feedback loop to further increase safe haven demand for high-quality bonds and other defensive assets. But this only serves to underscore the pressing need for the Fed to take action. The main takeaway from this observation is that the Fed has virtually no choice but to respond to falling bond yields and yield curve inversions by lowering its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming March policy meeting. To do otherwise would be to court the wrath of stock market investors, something the Fed has assiduously avoided since early last year.

Despite the risk of a slowing global economy, the good news is that – as recent fund flow data confirms – money from around the world continues to flow heavily into the U.S. sovereign and corporate bond markets. Foreign flight capital will keep the U.S. economy from entering a recession. It will also keep the financial system liquid and thereby prevent a bear market in equities.

In conclusion, with the 10-year Treasury yield now decisively below the fed funds rate – and with the closely monitored 3-month vs. 10-year Treasury yield curve recently inverting – the Federal Reserve will have almost no choice but to lower its benchmark interest rate at its next policy meeting in March. Previous instances of the Fed lowering rates have served as catalysts for stock market rallies, and the next Fed rate cut should prove to be no exception. In view of the factors we’ve discussed here, investors should remain optimistic on the U.S. economic outlook and a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward equities is still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.