Zogenix May Have Tumbled, But A Buy Opportunity Has Been Created

Zogenix (ZGNX) had announced results from its phase 3 study treating patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). The primary endpoint of the study was met, however, investors were disappointed in that they expected the reduction of monthly seizures to be greater than what was reported. This goes back to FINTEPLA achieving positive results in another rare epilepsy disease known as Dravet Syndrome (NYSE:DS). From this late-stage study, the company had seen a larger reduction in monthly seizures. The company still has an upcoming FDA review date for FINTEPLA in DS. I believe that there will be a run up on the stock and a gap up should it receive FDA approval. For that reason, I view this drop as a buying opportunity.

Primary Endpoint Met, But With A Catch

The phase 3 trial, known as Study 1601, was using FINTEPLA to treat patients with LGS. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome is a rare and severe type of childhood-onset epilepsy. This type of epilepsy typically has two types of seizures which are:

Tonic Seizures - A type of seizure where parts of the body become stiff or tense. There might be some awareness by the person that this seizure is happening. However, it usually happens during sleep.

Atonic Seizures - A type of seizure that consists of a partial or complete loss of muscle tone and is brief in that it lasts only 15 seconds - it 's also known as a drop seizure.

About 263 patients were randomized to receive either 0.2 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA, 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA, or placebo. The primary endpoint was to see a reduction from baseline compared to placebo in average percent change in monthly drop seizure frequency. The trial met the primary endpoint with the highest dose used of FINTEPLA. That is, 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA patients were able to achieve a statistically significant monthly drop seizure frequency, 26.5% vs. 7.8%, respectively. This statistical significance was achieved with a p-value of p=0.0012.

Now, that number is statistically significant. The stock had fallen by a lot since then, trading lower to $28.11 per share from $52.62 per share. Why did the stock drop so much? That's because in the case of patients with LGS, the difference between the higher dose of FINTEPLA vs. placebo is not as big as what was observed in another study. That's because in another study done by Zogenix, it was able to have its drug perform better in patients with Dravet Syndrome. The same dose of 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA, given to patients with DS, saw a reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizure frequency by more than 60% in two different studies. Investors were probably expecting FINTEPLA to perform equal to, if not better than, what was achieved in these other studies in patients with DS. The point here is that there was a quick negative reaction and I think people sold first and started asking questions later.

Risks To Business

The negative reaction for the newly released data for FINTEPLA in LGS was a missed opportunity. That's because while the primary endpoint was achieved, the reduction in convulsive seizure frequency wasn't as much as was observed in another study treating patients with Dravet Syndrome. Not only that, but GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is a major competitor in this space and this is a big risk. That's because it already received FDA approval for its drug Epidiolex, for the treatment of patients with LGS and DS. The thing is that GW Pharma had achieved a median reduction in monthly drop seizures by 42%, compared to placebo with only 17%. This is another positive item to note for Epidiolex. That's because the placebo in this study performed even better, despite the fact that patients who took Epidiolex had a better reduction in seizure frequency. Where Zogenix might be able to win against GW Pharma might be in terms of the Dravet Syndrome indication. In one study, patients given 0.7 mg/kg/day of FINTEPLA had achieved a 62.3% greater reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizure frequency compared to placebo. FINTEPLA performed much better in patients with DS and I believe this is where Zogenix has a chance at challenging GW pharma on. Matter of fact, the FDA already had accepted the NDA for FINTEPLA for the treatment patients with DS. Not only that, but the FDA granted Priority Review for FINTEPLA for the treatment of this specific patient population. The PDUFA date for the drug in this patient population has been established for March 25, 2020. A European approval of the drug may be possible for Zogenix, because the EMA is currently reviewing it for potential approval also for FINTEPLA for the treatment of those patients with DS. Additional risks are that there's no guarantee that Zogenix will receive FDA approval or EMA approval for these indications.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Zogenix had $255 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2019. This compares to the prior period back in December 2018, where the biotech had $514.2 million in cash. A huge decrease in cash occurred, because on Sept. 6, 2019, Zogenix acquired Modis for $175.5 million. For this deal, Zogenix paid Modis an upfront payment of $175.5 million in cash and then about $75 million worth of its common stock. From there, Zogenix may ultimately have to pay out an additional $150 million to Modis in milestone payments. Considering that it already used as significant amount of cash for Modis and it's nearing potential FDA approval of FINTEPLA, it's highly likely that it will have to raise additional cash in the coming months. This will be to fund its pipeline and likely to prepare for potential commercialization of FINTEPLA for DS.

Conclusion

The results of FINTEPLA being used to treat patients with LGS were good, because the primary endpoint was met. The disappointment came into play with respect to the expectation that the drug would perform better in this patient population, just like it did in the other one. Still, FINTEPLA did much better in treating patients with DS and the NDA already has been accepted for review of this indication. The PDUFA date for FINTEPLA for the treatment of DS has been established for March 25, 2020. This will be a major catalyst for the stock and I believe FDA approval would be a major step forward for this biotech. FINTEPLA has a good chance to still be approved for the treatment of patients with LGS also, but it will face massive competition from GW Pharma's Epidiolex. I still believe that there's a good opportunity in play for Zogenix as it still had achieved good data with FINTEPLA in patients with DS. For this reason, I view it as a buy still.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.