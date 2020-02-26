Assessing The Long-Term Case For DRDGold Limited

DRDGold Limited (DRD) came across our desk as a potential value play. This firm is a gold miner based out of Rosebank, South Africa and pays a present dividend of $0.34 per share. Based on the current share price of the firm ($7.42), the dividend yield at present comes in at 4.58%.

Not long ago, we sold out of multiple equity positions to free up cash for our portfolio. Although we believe this present correction in equities will end up being a temporary one before making new highs, we maintain that the precious metals sector and specifically the mining sector will outperform US equities going forward.

In fact, one just has to look at the hefty dividend increases multiple miners have been undergoing in recent quarters. This fact alone should be sending a statement to investors that cash flows and earnings have been increasing significantly in this sector.

Many income-orientated investors invariably revert to the so-called reliable sectors such as consumer staples or utilities when looking for yield. The mining sector has been totally out of favour but the paradigm is definitely changing here.

If we look for example at the long-term chart of well-priced, very profitable, rising production, we can see the shares have just managed to break out above the long-term monthly downward trend line. It will be interesting to see if long-term resistance can now become long-term support for this miner.

One way to gauge the fundamentals of the firm is to research the viability of the dividend. A growing healthy dividend usually means higher prices for the share price going forward. Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how DRDGold's dividend and cash flow have been trending in recent times.

When we look at the dividend history, we can see that although management has been able to pay a dividend to shareholders for a sustained period (13 years), we haven't seen sustained growth in the payout during this time. This has been perfectly normal though in this industry over the past while. In fact, many miners went to the wall over the past decade due to not having enough income to support operations. Suffice it to say, the past decade or so was not a time to increase dividends aggressively as those payments would have taken away from operations as well as critical capex investment which in DRD's case was the priority.

The mistake we see income-orientated investors make here is that they invariably need to see a solid track record of consistent dividend increases in order to make a case for a long investment. The problem though is that if one has to wait for this to take place in DRD for another 2 to 5 years for example, you can bet that shares of DRD will be far higher if the price of gold continues on its present trajectory.

As we can see on the long-term chart of gold below, the yellow metal looks not to have a clear run to $1,800 an ounce and then to the 2011 highs of $1900+ thereafter. DRD will obviously be able to take advantage.

Therefore, astute investors would have been watching the trends of the cash flow statement over the past 10 quarters or so. In this period, we can see operating cash flow has gone from $0.5 million in DRD to hit $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, $5.1 million of financing and $1.7 million of investments were paid out of this cash in the same quarter. This means that over $9 million was added to the cash balance at the end of Q2. Personally, we would like to see this income be put to work in a more aggressive way if possible. DRD's return on assets percentage “ROA” at present comes in well over 10% which is well above average for a company's profitability in this space.

The balance sheet currently has $206 million of shareholders' equity on the balance sheet. Total liabilities make up just under $106 million. Because the firm does not hold any interest-bearing debt, income tax & SG&A are the only real expenses the company has to deal with here. This once more stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor here.

Therefore, when we take into account the trajectory of the current gold spot price, DRD's rising production as well as the firm's rising equity and cash flow, we believe DRD can go on an aggressive bull run here. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.