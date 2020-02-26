Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Patty Eisenhaur

Thank you, Lisa and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for Momenta's conference call to discuss financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Today's call is being webcast and will be available for replay on the Investors section of our website at momentapharma.com.

Joining me on the call with prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Young Kwon, our Chief Financial and Business Officer. Santiago Arroyo, our Chief Medical Officer; and Tony Manning our Chief Scientific Officer will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call. Following our remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to mention that our call will contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook, business plans, and objectives, and other future events and developments including statements about the timing of regulatory filings, regulatory approvals, and launches of our product, candidates, and products; the market potential and reception of our products and product candidates; potential competition and revenues for our product candidates, product development strategies, goals, and timelines; development of our product candidates including design, timing, and goals of clinical trials and availability; timing and announcement of data and results; the use, efficacy, safety, potency, tolerability, convenience, and commercial potential of our product candidates including their potential as best-in-class agents; hypothesis regarding certain effects of our product candidates in clinical studies; and non-GAAP operating expense guidance including our anticipated collaborative revenues and restructuring charges.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the slide entitled Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements included in the presentation accompanying this call and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that we may file from time to time with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call. On the call, we will also discuss fourth quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating expense. Please see the presentation accompanying the call for further information and reconciliation of this measure.

With that I will now turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Patty and good morning everyone. For those of you who are able to join us at the JPMorgan Conference, you got a good view of the fantastic progress our development team made in 2019. Our pipeline is leveraging our biology platform, focused on complex immune-mediated disorders, is really beginning to show its promise. Excitement is building in the company as we near several meaningful catalysts coming up this year.

These milestones include proof-of-concept results from our two lead programs in MG and ITP, anticipated all around mid-year, as well as expected completed enrollment in HDFN by the end of the year.

On today's call, I will start with a quick review of our strategy then go into more depth on our pipeline programs. Then Young Kwon, our Chief Business and Financial Officer will discuss our fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results. I'll then close with some final comments and we'll open the call to your questions.

Over five years ago when we formulated our strategy for autoimmune drug discovery at Momenta, we made two strategic choices. The first was to focus our initial research on Fc biology as we felt there was a broad set of opportunities to be mined.

The second was to combine this biology with a world-class protein design skills already at Momenta, we have to optimize molecules with class-leading potential as we prepare for the clinic.

These choices turned out to be good ones. From that initial effort, we now have three molecules in the clinic, all focused on different aspects of Fc biology, all with preliminary human or animal data that points to their potential to be best-in-class, and all that have multi-disease franchise potential.

In addition we have built two new drug discovery efforts based on the protein engineering that went into the design of our initial molecules. Those efforts in Fc Multimer technology and in sialylation technology have already yielded their first new development program for our portfolio M267 our CD38 SIFbody.

As our original strategy began to show its promise, we focused forward towards the clinic with a clinical strategy that is designed to build a robust data set which will optimize the potential of each molecule and enable us to pursue a broad range of indications for each program.

We also made the decision to expand our research efforts to begin exploring aspects of immune biology beyond Fc and already have promising leads that should yield development candidates in the next two years.

We are ever more confident in the portfolio we have in the clinic as well as the potential of our research platforms to fuel pipeline growth for years to come.

2019 was a breakout year for Momenta as we made meaningful progress across our development pipeline and 2020 grew further evidence of the value of this strategy for investors. For today's clinical update, we'll focus on M254 and nipocalimab, since we expect to report proof-of-concept data on both of them this year.

I'll start my program updates with an overview of M254. When we released our promising early data ahead of JPMorgan, it became clear to me that many investors did not have a full understanding of the program, the science behind it, and the potential it holds. I guess, this isn't surprising as without any prior data available it has been living in the shadow of nipocalimab our FcRn program.

However, internally we have always believed that this program could create as much or more value for Momenta as nipocalimab given the high unmet need of potential large multi-indication market and the lack of direct competition. What I'd like to do today is to provide a good overview of the program, summarize the data to-date and highlight the potential it might hold to create significant value for patients and our investors.

M254 is a novel drug, which use IVIg as a raw material. We enzymatically modify IVIg to change the structure of the glycans on the constituent IgG by extending the Fc glycan and terminating them with sialic acid group. These glycans or sugars located on antibody Fc regions control their binding to receptors. It has been shown in our laboratories in multiple autoimmune models that properly modified tetra-sialylated IVIg could dramatically enhance the anti-inflammatory activity of IVIg during seven to 10 times more potency in the animal models.

With this preclinical data in hand, we felt confident that this vision have the potential to dramatically improve treatment for the countless patients currently on IVIg therapy. IVIg is a very successful drug selling over $6 billion annually in the autoimmune disease space. It is likely used as a frontline agent to treat many IgG-mediated autoimmune disease, but it comes with many shortcomings.

First to be effective, it must be given in high dose infusions often required multiple days in an infusing unit for patients. Second, because of the extremely high-volume of protein infused many patients experience adverse events giving the product a challenging safety profile. Finally, being a plasma-derived product, the IVIg's availability is limited and it's in chronically short supply.

With this dramatically enhanced potency M254 has the potential to offer strong efficacy at significantly lower doses. This has the potential to reduce dosing and infusion times for patients and improve tolerability of the treatment. M254 could also give them an – a supply from strength of IVIg and grow the market as a result.

Our priority when we entered the clinic was to do a quick proof-of-concept in humans to see if we saw the same efficacy advantages as we have seen in animal models. This trial, which we are currently running to some multi-part Phase I/II clinical trial in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP. We have completed Part A of the study in healthy volunteers and are progressing through Part B, which is evaluating M254 in a single ascending dose cohort of ITP patients followed by 1,000 milligrams per kilogram of IVIg which is the standard dose for IVIg in ITP.

We shared data from the healthy volunteer cohort at ASH in December of last year, which showed that M254 is well tolerated. Importantly, we also disclosed some interim data from ITP patients ahead JPMorgan in January. That data was exciting as it suggests that in humans we may have even more potency than we saw in animal experiments. At all doses tested so far ranging from 43 milligrams per kilogram to 250 milligrams per kilogram patients responded to the drug with platelet elevations above the efficacy target of greater than 50,000 per microliter and at least a 20,000 increase from baseline.

Five of six ITP patients administered M254 responded with one non-responder who did not respond to either M254 or IVIg. While the data set is small it is promising. Based on those first six patients we have a response rate of over 80% to-date with potential best-in-class response rate agents targeting ITP. We normally would not release interim results at this early stage of the trial. But with this data in hand, it is clear we need to modify our development strategy to explore lower doses.

We are now expanding Part B's lower dose cohorts to see, if we continue to conserve consistent signs of efficacy as well as testing to determine the efficacy levels are maintained at even lower doses. It is our goal to have this data in hand to present by the middle of this year at a major hematology meeting and if the data holds the game changer for the potential of M254.

We are also accelerating our strategy to advance this program. First with the expanded cohorts in Part B of our current ongoing trial, we expect to be able to streamline the design of this four-part trial with the efficacy we have seen continues.

Second, we are planning to start Phase 2 trial in chronic -- in the chronic indication, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP in the fourth quarter. This indication accounts for 40% of IVIg sales in autoimmune disease.

Third, given the significantly lower volumes enabled by the early potency data we are seeing, we are beginning to look at a subcu delivery for this product, which could be a dramatic administration improvement for many patients on IVIg today.

Now, our team has a long experience with drug development and understands that there's only a small sample of patients there's still a lot to learn about this program. But we are very encouraged by the early data and the promise this program holds. And we look forward to updating you on the results of our expanded lower dose cohorts in Q2 as well as presenting you with our plans for CIDP on our Q2 earnings call.

I'll now turn to nipocalimab, our FcRn agent that I know you're all intimately familiar with. Unlike M254 this is a competitive class that has already demonstrated proof-of-concept. Our strategy here is to evolve best-in-class drugs built on the foundation of a molecule that we believe has best-in-class property.

Our agent is an aglycosylated IgG1 antibody. It was designed to be a very potent binder targeting Fc binding site on the FcRn receptor. This design has worked very well, showing in the clinic that it has all of the attributes that we hoped would lead to a best-in-class drug.

Our Phase 1 studies have shown that with a single dose we can achieve maximum IgG reduction of around 85%, as well as obtain our goal of full receptor occupancy. Nipocalimab has shown strong predictable dose response with good tolerability with higher doses able to maintain IgG reduction from baseline for over one month.

Our multi-dose Phase 1 beta cohorts demonstrated that we can maintain full receptor occupancy for sustained periods and our infusion study has shown that we can safely and tolerably administer our 30 milligram per kilogram dose to patients in its view at 7.5 minutes.

Taken together, these attributes points great potential best-in-class profile particularly as compared to the IgG4 base competitors. Our strategy for nipocalimab in the clinic is to build the data sets that allow us to capture the franchise opportunities in autoimmune and fetomaternal disorders. We have three studies running concurrent to autoimmune indications, myasthenia gravis in the neurology area and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia in the hematology area, and one in fetomaternal indication, hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn or HDFN.

In the future, we plan to expand into other autoimmune disease areas as well as additional indications in fetomaternal medicines. Let me update you on our current trials. The first of our autoimmune studies to read out will be Vivacity-MG, a Phase 2 clinical study in MG.

This is a five-arm trial with treatment in four arms and a placebo arm. The trial is designed to allow us to understand the full dosing model and will provide a large safety database, which will hopefully allow us to run a smaller more focused Phase 3 trial in MG. And I'm pleased to announce today that we achieved our target enrollment in this trial and we plan to release top line results in the third quarter.

Unity, our global multi-center Phase 2 study exploring nipocalimab in HDFN is the first clinical application of FcRn inhibition in fetomaternal disorders. Our antibody's ability to maintain full receptor occupancy enables what we believe to be total blockage of pathogenic, alloantibodies and autoantibodies from passing through the placenta from the mother to the fetus. This study is enrolling well and we expect top -- to report top-line data from this study in 2021.

In the third quarter of 2019, we launched Energy, which is our third nipocalimab study and our second autoimmune indication Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia. This study utilizes an adaptive Phase 2 free design, which provides us with the flexibility to incorporate learnings from our proof-of-concept results in MG. We currently have clinical sites active in both the United States and Europe and we'll be enrolling patients over the course of the year.

Importantly Momenta is the lead SERM inhibitor targeting this indication and nipocalimab has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia. We expect to report top-line data from this study around the end of 2021.

These trials if successful will provide the foundation for a broad label and a best-in-class profile and we are working to build a winning FcRn franchise with nipocalimab. There's enormous commercial opportunity here. And I look forward to updating you on our next milestones in this program results from our Phase 2 trial in MG in Q3.

One final note. We have disclosed to you in the past that our manufacturing partner for this product is WuXi. We and WuXi are paying close attention to the coronavirus situation in China, but I did want to reassure you that we have at least a 6-month supply of drug on hand for all of the ongoing trials and WuXi is up and running. We do not anticipate any significant impact on this program.

I'll now turn to our newest program in our development portfolio M267, our CD38 targeting SIFbody. In January, our executive team reviewed the preclinical data package and the officially nominated M267 as our next development program which our Board of Science Committee has ratified. This is the first program from our SIFbody research platform to reach the development stage.

As a reminder our SIFbody platform combines multiple FCS with an antibody against known targets. The goal is to enhance the antibody affect their function to increase cell-killing potency through ADCC, ADC and CDC. Our initial experiments with the platform have shown that in cellular and animal models this increase in potency is significant.

As we demonstrated in previously released data on CD38 and CTLA-4 targeted SIFbody, those early data and the unmet need of parents and CD38-driven diseases led us to develop this program as our first SIFbody. As a reminder CD38 is a target on plasma sites, new system cells responsible for generating auto antibodies in autoimmune disease and M proteins in multiple myeloma.

With many therapies inefficient engagement can limit efficacy and in many patients lead to drug resistance. Preclinical data suggest this CD830 -- C38 SIFbody maximizes engagement of the FC gamma receptor and complement systems and has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic for the management of plasmacyte-mediated disease such as multiple myeloma, Al amyloidosis and other rare auto antibody-mediated diseases.

So we believe this program that runs another high-value opportunity with franchise potential including some interesting possibilities in both oncology and autoimmune disease. This designation is a development program is that, we are increasing our investments in the program to refine and development cell line and finish the last preclinical toxicology studies needed to enter the clinic.

We are now initiating those IND-enabling studies for this program and plan that at ready to enter the clinic in 2021. I look forward to updating you on this program as it moves forward.

For completeness just a few comments on other activities, we have underway. With regard to our M230 Fc multimer program with CSL, CSL is currently running a Phase I clinical program to evaluate the safety and tolerability of M230 in healthy volunteers. CSL is introducing a subcutaneous formulation to a Phase I program this year and we'll update you on the progress of this program when we have more information to share.

On the research front, other programs are advancing and we hope to be able to update investors on the depth of our research pipeline possibly later in the year.

With that I'll now turn the call over to Young Kwon to review our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results. Young recently assumed the Chief Financial Officer function in addition to his role as Chief Business Officer. We've benefited greatly from his leadership and we're thrilled to have someone with his strategic vision guiding us in this capacity. Young?

Young Kwon

Thanks very much Craig and good morning everyone. Before diving into our fourth quarter 2019 financials, I would like to touch briefly on a few financial updates and provide a quick reminder about how our product revenue relates to our corporate strategy.

To begin, in December together with Sandoz, we entered into a settlement agreement with Nashville General Hospital resolving all pending litigation relating to Enoxaparin Sodium Injection an FDA-approved generic version of LOVENOX which we developed together with Sandoz.

As part of this agreement, Momenta agreed to pay an aggregate of $35 million to plaintiffs. Also in December we completed a follow-on offering of 16.7 million shares of common stock including the full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares at a public offering price of $15.50 per share. Net proceeds from the financing were $244.2 million which importantly provides capital through our key proof-of-concept readouts coming.

Finally you'll recall, we formally had a large presence in the complex generics biosimilar space. From this business, we held on to two legacy programs Glatopa and M710 a biosimilar to EYLEA. Glatopa's revenue stream currently provides non-dilutive funding to our portfolio and M710 is our sole remaining biosimilar in clinical development with Mylan.

So even though we are not really in this business anymore, these programs remain important to our strategy and that they do and will continue to provide us with capital to fund the development and eventually the launches of our novel drug candidates.

Now with regard to the company's financials, product revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $7.9 million compared with $10.8 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to continued competition on Glatopa.

R&D revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $0.3 million, compared to $32.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to $28.4 million of revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to Mylan's upfront payment and lower reimbursement revenue for GLATOPA expenses in 2019.

Fourth quarter total GAAP operating expenses were $95.5 million, compared to $52.5 million for the same period in 2018. The fourth quarter GAAP operating expenses include the $35 million Nashville and General Hospital settlements.

Fourth quarter R&D expense increased to $38.3 million, compared to $28.7 million in the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to an increase in manufacturing and clinical trial costs for nipocalimab and M254 offset in part by lower personnel costs following the company's workforce reduction in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a reduction in lease costs.

Fourth quarter G&A expense increased to $58.9 million, compared to $21.5 million in the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to the $35 million settlement agreement with National General Hospital related to Enoxaparin Sodium Injection.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, our non-GAAP operating expense was $86.9 million. As a reminder, our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses, less stock-based compensation, less restructuring costs and less collaborative reimbursement revenues.

Finally, we ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $545.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $449.4 million at the start of 2019. The increase here is reflective of our December 2019 common stock financing offset by our spend.

Turning now to our guidance for 2020. We are reiterating the guidance we provided in January that we expect full year non-GAAP operating expense in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Craig for closing remarks.

Craig Wheeler

Thanks, and I think we're going to do questions and not do closing remarks, although I’ll do closing remarks next time, I'm not sure. Thanks. I'm sorry.

Patty Eisenhaur

No worries. Craig, you can do your closing remarks now. You have a conclusion.

Craig Wheeler

Okay. Thanks. All right. Thanks, Young. Just to recap this is a very exciting time for Momenta. We are well capitalized to fund our programs through key group of concept readouts, including several key milestones this coming year. We expect to report updated proof-of-concept ITP data from our Phase 1/2 study of M254 in the second quarter.

We expect to report top line proof-of-concept results from the Vivacity-MG our Phase 2 study of nipocalimab in MG in the third quarter. And we plan to initiate an additional Phase 2 study of M254 in CIDP in the fourth quarter. And finally, we plan to initiate IND-enabling study for M267 our new CD38 SIFbody development candidate and we'll continue leveraging our platform technologies to identify additional opportunities available.

We look forward to keeping you updated on all these programs. And thank you again for joining us and I'll turn the call over to the operator to get Q&A underway.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Robyn Karnauskas from SunTrust Robinson. Your line is open.

Robyn Karnauskas

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on the progress. So I guess first question is on 254. So originally you thought that you've dosed up higher in your initial analysis pre-clinically in that you have maybe a more potent drug. I know you're dosing down. I just want to make sure, I got this correctly that even at the low dose like the 48 mgs per kg that you saw equivalent efficacy to IVIg across multiple doses. So it didn't look like there was a dose response.

Help me understand like as you dose down, like, why you think that is the difference through preclinical analysis in the clinic? And how low you think you can go?

And then the second question on that is like how does that translate for the market opportunity of the drug being that it's equivalent and then maybe much lower dose? Just help me understand what that means for you as far as market uptake. Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks. And that's a complicated question and I'll try to give your first brush on that and then I'll turn that back over to Santiago to talk about exactly how we're going after this. So we saw efficacy at -- when five of its patients -- so that was patients at all doses. And we did see one patient who did not have a -- we termed it as a response. Remember a responder here is over 50,000 with at least 20,000 increase. And that patient didn't respond on IVIg didn't respond here.

We do think that at some point we can look at higher doses to look at improved efficacy. However, in a disease like IP where there was such dramatic variability in IVIg, it's probably not the place we're really going to be able to do that time, a very large patients. And so that's why we're thinking about as multi-dose in CIDP and going forward there.

I think biologically, we do understand some aspects of the mechanism here. And Santiago will talk about how we're going after that in the clinics. But we are encouraged. There are obviously many, many differences between animals and humans, but we're encouraged so far from what we've seen in humans is that we're continuing to see hitting that efficacy benchmark at the lowest dose. And so hopefully, we'll continue to see that lower which will make it much better for patients the lower we go. Santiago maybe you can pick it up from there and talk a little bit about how we're going after this.

Santiago Arroyo

Yes. I'm basically following up on what you were saying. We are going to add – or we are already adding some more patients into Part B. We will at some point decide what we're going to do with Part C and Part B and we will be starting a CIDP study with multiple dosing at the end of the year.

The data that we've seen until now suggests that there is a good response with very small doses of our product compared to IVIg and that actually relates to the preclinical data we saw before is actually better in some cases.

Again as Craig was saying, the variability of the data is significant. We already knew that. And that's why we need to get a few more patients to try to understand this better to be able to propose new dose or a dose for the CIDP study.

Robyn Karnauskas

Great. And one more if I may. So for your subcu 281, you've mentioned it again in your slide deck. Can you just give us an update as far as where you are or at in development? And once you get your data in the third quarter, how quickly could you begin a subcu trial to remain competitive for people who would want a subcu with the competitive landscape? Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Let me tap on that. So we – as we announced earlier, we believe we have already gotten to the proof-of-concept. We know we have a subcu, which is actually performing really well so far. Our intention is to be able to introduce that in the bridging study in parallel with our Phase III study. So that's all on track. We have no concerns at all in terms of our ability to get there at least to the data at this point. So it's looking quite good. And our intent is to parallel bridging study to our MG trials as we actually understand dosing.

Robyn Karnauskas

Great. Thank you.

Eric Joseph

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple from us both on 254. Can you comment on any immunogenicity findings when you did the healthy volunteer or ICP study portions so far? Appreciating that these are just with single doses owning, I guess it might be limited in terms of information, how are you thinking about the potential for the development of neutralizing antibodies to hyper-sialylated IG over time?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. I'll turn that to Tony.

A –Tony Manning

Yes. Thanks, Craig. Thanks for the question, Eric. Because M254 is derived from natural polygonal IgGs from humans and because the sialic acid that we add to the molecule is naturally occurring, we wouldn't anticipate that we would have any significant immunogenicity issues. And actually it turns out it's technically pretty hard also to actually measure that because you're administering normal human IgG to humans who have normal human IgG.

So there's a few technical challenges too. So however given that we have not in any of our preclinical studies seen anything suggesting that there would be any immunogenicity issues. So something we're going to have to keep an eye on as we move forward. But at this stage we're feeling very, very confident.

Eric Joseph

Got it. And maybe just a follow-up here on the CIDP opportunity. It would seem like the indication might be a little bit more variable in terms of severity and responsiveness to IVIg and trying to think about the read-through potential from the initial ITP data that you're actively pursuing so far, can you talk a little bit about the how tight the relationship is between auto antibodies and CIDP symptoms? And as you look to down dose with 254, is there any risk of losing some of the outcompeting activity of IGs that might be potentially behind IVIg's mechanism of activity?

Craig Wheeler

Thanks. I'll start here then I'll turn it over to Santiago to talk about our thinking about CIDP. It's an interesting question because there is variability of IVIg in all the diseases that it's treating effects not uncommon in autoimmune diseases. But I would say it's going to be hard-pressed to have more variability in CIDP when IVIg shows in ITP.

We saw a slide of JPMorgan of the measured variability of performance of IVIg. It's all over the map in terms of responses, which is why everybody uses the standard efficacy response.

In CIDP with multiple doses, we'd expect to get more stable at least in intra-patient-patient variability. We think it's actually quite an interesting area for us to go in because of the multiple mechanism it drives the CIDP.

Santiago, maybe you can talk a little bit about how we think about going into it? We haven't yet disclosed the full design of our trial. But I think Santiago can give you a good idea of our thinking there.

Santiago Arroyo

Yes. We will go over our design, our firm plans on the next call in the next quarter. IVIg is a standard of care for CIDP. It works well. There is a significant amount of placebo effect in IVIg -- in CIDP trials. And the effect size tends to run between 60% and 70%. So it's not an easy study to do. There's also issues on dependency on IVIg, how many patients are dependent or not.

So we are just now working through how to do an efficient, likely short, but informative study on CIDP, knowing and understanding the variability. And that would be -- our objective is to try to reduce as much as possible the patient variability at entry to basically embrace the population to a more responder population. And again, we'll give some more clarity about that in a few months.

Eric Joseph

Great. Thanks for taking the question.

Craig Wheeler

One thing to emphasize here is, we are doing in this study of Phase II first, just because we want to make sure we understand if we're going to the Phase III.

Eric Joseph

Got it. Understood. Thanks for taking the question.

Hi. Bill on for Derek. Congrats on a great 2019 and thanks for taking our questions. Just a couple on M281. Can you briefly talk about, sort of, the differences in dosing between the indications for M281 and sort of what mechanistically in those indications drives those differences in dosing?

And then, our second question, I think, yesterday Alexion disclosed that they're discontinuing their anti-FcRn Affibody program. Assuming they focus on the Syntimmune monoclonal antibody, can you just sort of talk to the differences and similarities between nipocalimab and the Syntimmune asset? Thanks.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. I'll take the first one on the differences in dosing and then I'll pass it back to Tony to talk about the differences between our antibody design and Syntimmune. The dosing is fairly straightforward. I mean, we're doing dose ranging in autoimmune diseases in our multiple arm MG trial, which we announced we had completed enrollment in systematic chronic today and we started the adaptive trial design to be able to take advantage of that, using those doses out of the Phase II trial in hemolytic anemia.

The dosing is profoundly different in fetomaternal disorder. And that's because, in fetomaternal disorder, what's really, really critical is blockage of transport of the IgGs not reduction in antibodies. That's the side of it, we do reduced models -- antibodies that our antibodies that could detect the fetus, but the main mechanism is blocking the passage of those.

And to do that, you need to retain full receptor occupancy. So we actually used a higher dose every week in fetomaternal to make sure that we can keep full receptor occupancy there. And that's the reason for the differences. So, Tony, do you want to talk about the difference between the IgG4s and the IgG1?

Tony Manning

Yes, yes. So just, I won't pass any sort of judgment, per se, on what we think about other people's molecules. So the data will speak for itself. But I think there -- we need to recognize that there are some design features that we included in 281 that others didn't use.

So we believe it was very important to eliminate all potential for effector function of our antibodies. So once we bind FcRn to not damage any FcRn bearing cell. So we used the IgG1 agly scaffold, which is devoid of any interaction with the Fc effector system.

Others who generated antibodies used another scaffold, the IgG4 scaffold, which has been commonly used in the past, which has less potential to interact with the effector system. But it's not devoid of it. And so Alexion 1830 is an IgG4 scaffold antibody.

And if you just look at the safety data so far, which includes headaches and which includes only a modest reduction in IgGs in the 50% to 65% range and a once-weekly IV dosing, I think, all those things at least have suggested to me that the IgG4 scaffold may bring with it some characteristics that are going to limit the ability of these antibodies to really fully occupy receptors and fully blocks the mechanism.

So I think from our perspective, we're very happy with how M281 is performing. It's performing based on the design that we had for the molecule. And I think the tolerability profile to date and they shift our occupancy and the IgG lowering we're very, very confident will translate into a good clinical profile.

William Grau

Great. Thank you.

Stacy Ku

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the progress. I have a few. First, given the positive proof-of-concept and potentially 20x plus position for M254 so far, can you help us understand what you're thinking currently in terms of what size, scope and type of IVIg supplier you might use if commercialized? And then I have two follow-up questions.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks. Well, obviously how much IVIg would need depends upon what the minimum dose is and so we're paying close attention to that. Already with what we see in there, we know we don't need massive, massive supplies in terms of a high percentage of the global supply. So it means obviously, we could work with one of the major suppliers and that maybe a very big partnership for us. Or alternatively, we could work for with one of the smaller suppliers. I'm going to let Young Kwon comment just briefly because Young's leading our business and corporate development efforts just to give you a sense of what we've seen so far.

Young Kwon

Sure. Thanks, Craig. Absolutely. I mean, as Craig said, I mean the lower the dose that we're able to achieve with 254 in ITP and CIDP the better off that we are. And we do believe that we will be able to access supply from one of the variety of different IVIg players that are out there. As you can imagine, there's been quite a bit of interest based on the initial interim – ITP data that we've released. And that's something that we are certainly thinking as it relates to path forward. Our primary goal is to secure supply to support the later clinical studies and commercialization. So we're actively thinking about the right kind of business arrangement to obtain that supply.

Stacy Ku

Helpful. And so just a few questions for 254 and 281, as we await full details for the CIDP study, could you maybe comment on the patient population given common misdiagnosis of CIDP? What measures could be put in place to account for the baseline heterogeneity of CIDP patients and symptomology? And just a follow-up on the subcutaneous formulation wondering, what kind of bridging studies if any would be necessary to have a subcu available for M2 H1 at launch for MG?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks for that question. Those are both in Santiago's wheelhouse and so I'll turn those right back to him.

Santiago Arroyo

Yeah, Stacy we are – as I mentioned before, we are working on that. How we can design that type of trial with a low number of patients short that will provide real data on efficacy and proof of concept. We are still not there. We will be able to talk about that in the future, but we are still not there. I see that there are several issues on how to develop that study we – in general many people have done a very long and very costly studies. We are trying to do something hopefully a little bit better.

On the subcutaneous formulation for 281, our plan to bridge our data is we will use a DLP multistudy then we'll do a Phase I healthy volunteer study and we will discuss with the FDA. They need not to do a patient study to release the data. It will all depend on the – our understanding of the safety of the drug, the safety of the subcutaneous formulation, and of the efficacy and of the understanding of the relationship between IgG reduction and efficacy.

So, if for example, the reduction of IgG has a good relationship with the efficacy and the subcutaneous formulation is very well tolerated. We believe that it's possible to make a case to the FDA to get potent formulation approved and on label without the need of a patient study.

Stacy Ku

That's very helpful.

Craig Wheeler

Just to add to Santiago's at around with the study design and the timing, we expect to update the CIDP strategy including the elements of what that study will look like on our Q2 earnings call.

Stacy Ku

Thank you.

Danielle Brill

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for the questions and congrats on the progress. I have a few as well on M254. So I understand that you're expanding enrollment to better understand response variability. But can you provide some more color on what the inconsistent responses look like? Did you see variability in like time to respond the magnitude and durability? Or – any color would be helpful. And then I have a couple of follow-ups.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks. We actually determined that we weren't going to start talking about the individual variability mostly, because the data set is so small we really couldn't interpret it. So that's one of the reasons that we're actually expanding cohorts to make sure, we see consistent efficacy as well as going to lower doses.

When we started digging deeper, because that's why I showed the slide at JPMorgan, the variability is so high. And it's not really studied. Is it variability interpatient and interpatient. So we really – before we start them trying to make any kind of adjustments some of us need to have bigger data sets and that's why we just talked about basic efficacy. It's looking quite good. But it's really too – it's premature to start talking about the details in terms of what's that – what we're seeing in individual patients.

Danielle Brill

Got it. And Craig, how confident are you that regular IVIg would be inert at the doses you tested so far? And then also just to clarify are you no longer looking at the 500 milligram and 1,000 milligram dose cohorts for 254? Thanks.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So let me pass that over to Santiago. Just talk about how we're thinking about the dose cohorts. And I think you decide to have -- Tony can also answer what we do know, what has been shown with IVIg, so we can just tell you what's conflict there. There's not a lot of data but we can tell you what we have seen.

So Santiago why don't you go first and then Tony.

Santiago Arroyo

Yeah. We still haven't made a decision about the 500 and 1,000. Most likely 1,000 will not do it. 500 is still a possibility. On the efficacy of lower dose of IVIg there is little -- there is very, very, very little data. I mean, we know that it's at least one study that shows that 500 has much less efficacy than one gram per kilo, so that looks like this is certain.

Most physicians actually for acute treatment of ITP they use between one and two grams directly. And there is really no good data at very low doses. The belief from physicians that we discussed is that they don't work, but we don't have any immediate evidence from that. We -- there is a small trial with -- a lot of issues in that trial that shows that the effect of progressive doses, increasing doses of IVIg is also very modest like starting with 0.2 grams per kilo doesn't give you much of an effect. But there is nothing naturally lower than that at 0.2.

Danielle Brill

Okay, got it. Thank you. Thanks so much for the questions.

Craig Wheeler

I guess, let me expand on one aspect to that for folks here that because we have been getting at. So remember we're setting our product versus IVIg, which is standard of care. And sadly I regret there's not much data, but I would imagine with a $6 billion market and a high burden if there were efficacy and the potency we're seeing at lower doses of the IVIg suppliers have to figure that out by now. But there really isn't that much data out there, which would suggest that not have us -- that there's not a lot of response to this lower dosing.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just maybe starting with nipocalimab in terms of the subcu and the bridging work that you're going to be doing. Do you think there's -- are you going -- is your plan to largely replicate the dosing regimens that you perform with the IV formulation? And do you, sort of, by avoiding going into human trials missed the opportunity to potentially explore dosing regimens that are opened up by the subcu formulation?

Craig Wheeler

Okay. I'll take the first crack at that and if there's any more that my team wants to add on that. Yeah, we are going to be looking at the subcu pretty extensively in our preclinical models as well as in the bridging study to understand it.

What our multidose trial in Phase 2 in MG trial is doing is really helping us understand the behavior of the disease at different levels of antibody reductions and how long we can maintain that reduction. So by doing the data between it we'll be able to understand I think pretty well dosing that we're seeing in subcu. We may require additional work we find some good opportunities to change the dosing.

But I'll turn that back to you Santiago to make any comments you want.

Santiago Arroyo

Yeah. I mean, basically what we are doing with the Phase 2 myasthenia gravis study is trying to develop a road map of what is the relationship between IgG and reduction of -- or an improvement of efficacy. So once we have that, it will be very easy to apply those -- that knowledge to dosing and to specifically a patient-friendly dosing with subcutaneous formulation.

We will dedicate a lot of time in thinking to how we can dose with a very small subcutaneous dose patients. And there are many ways to do that. This is early stage. We first need the roadmap. We'll have it soon. And then from that we will decide on what will be the best dose -- subcutaneous dose schemes to test.

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. And then in terms of the wAIHA study, I think you said that it was an adaptive Phase II/III design. What are you looking to learn to apply for the registration component of that study?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. I'll let Santiago give any details there. But it's an adaptive trial design to basically -- so look it's just -- we're blinded to it. It's allowed us to look at the utility of one of the arms of both of the arms. It will happen close to full enrollment of the trial not close to the end, but full enrollment. But it just allows us to concentrate on the patients on one arm, if one arm is showing no efficacy because we didn't have the full results of our MG Phase II and so we started with what we thought was likely to be our dose-based on the data we had and the dose which was higher.

Santiago, do you want to just talk about the dosing strategy in that one?

Santiago Arroyo

Yes, I mean as you know we have two doses 30 milligrams per kilo every two weeks and every four weeks. The adaptive design is basically stopping one of the dose arms in case there is futility. And we will be blinded, so we'll not be able to announce anything about that.

Craig Wheeler

And if you remember from our Phase I data where we said -- from our Phase I data is we think that 30 mgs per kg monthly is -- has got a decent probability of being our target dose in autoimmune disease. So, that's how we get to 30 milligrams every other week just because we didn't have that data in hand on the Phase II yet.

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Santiago Arroyo

The way to see the two doses is that 30 milligrams every four, it gives you a reduction of between 50% and 70%, 30 milligrams every two weeks gives you a reduction of IgG between 65% and 75% or so. This is broadly speaking. So, we basically are trying to understand two different IgG reduction branches.

Yanan Zhu

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. So, first a very quick one on M254, how many patients worth of data should we expect at the second quarter update?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So, what we're doing is we're expanding the cohorts that we've already tied to lower dose cohorts and then going lower. So, the number of patients will depend on the data we see.

You may see double the number of patients, but we're not there yet because we're just still kind of trying to tie it with what we see with doses we have to go to and where we need to expand. Santiago, do you want to add anything to that?

Santiago Arroyo

No, nothing else. I mean these are difficult patients to find and we're working through it.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. And then a question on the nipocalimab MG study with the enrollment completed. I'm wondering would you be able to talk about the kind of a baseline characteristics and the background treatment. In terms of whether your patient population are similar or are not similar to the trials that competitors have reported? Is that something--?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. I'm going to turn that to Santiago to answer.

Santiago Arroyo

Yes, we haven't done that analysis on our data. By inclusion criteria but what we know about the inclusion criteria of competitors, we are pretty much doing the same or going to the same population that other people are going. These are patients that have moderate to severe myasthenia gravis. They are already treated with either corticosteroids and/or immunosuppressants. And so, it doesn't differentiate a lot from other populations that other companies are looking for. But I don't have a specific number or agent population.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. Lastly on the HDFN program. Just wondering the study doesn't have a control arm given it's a high unmet need. But do you have natural history data to inform what kind of outcomes can be expected if the patient -- if these patients aren't -- weren't treated with nipocalimab? And related to that, what is the power of the study with 15 patients to detect a meaningful change on the primary endpoint? Thanks.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. And I'll take that. And it's pretty straightforward. We're in a severe population. And so we are continuing to gather myasthenia gravis data it's important you do these trials in uncontrolled settings. But the population that we're admitting on average has five intrauterine blood transfusions and has close to a 20% infant mortality rate and high infant morbidity with infants in NICU. And so, the endpoints here are pretty profound. Obviously, if we can have no entry transfusion, a higher percentage of healthy live births and reduction in costs after there's a very powerful difference in these patients by being able to prevent transfer of antibodies. And so, it shouldn't be -- it's not an ambiguous thing in the law.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. And as the trial is ongoing, would you have the ability to communicate data with FDA? Or do you or would you rather wait until all 15 patients' data has been collected? Thanks.

Craig Wheeler

We have the ability to communicate with the FDA at our discretion.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. Thank you, very much.

Santiago Arroyo

I wanted just to confirm. We are doing two studies. One is the treatment study which is 15 patients. And we are also doing an observational on natural history study which we are trying to include 15 patients. Both of them are undergoing and both of them are improving. So we'll have that natural history study.

n addition to our previous data that we have collected with several databases across the world in centers of excellence which provides us a good understanding of what is the natural history of the disease in that severe patient population.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you

Craig Wheeler

Okay. Thank you very much operator. And I'd just like to thank all of our investors for participating in the call today and we look forward to keeping you updated on the fantastic progress we're making and we'll talk to you all in the next quarter. Thank you.

