While Several Risks Remain, Zynga Is A Compelling Buy For Its Future Growth

Back in 2011 when Zynga (ZNGA) initially IPOed, the stock had a terrible start. By continuously selling more equity over the next months, diluting existing shareholders by more than 100%, shares lost more than 75% of their initial value. However, Zynga's turnaround story has placed the company in a very different spot, which is way more optimistic than its early days as a public company. With management hitting the right spots, reviving Zynga's revenue growth, shares have vastly outperformed the broader market over the last three years.

My thesis

Despite the stock's surge over the past few years, I believe that Zynga has more room to run. The company's revenue growth has been on a great trajectory, while bookings confirm a recurring inflow of cash from operations in the future. Moreover, the valuation is not overblown, and the company has a considerable cash position to grow its products or perform any acquisitions. Profitability is indeed weak and competition is strong, but the bet on future growth should send shares higher over their future potential net earnings.

Growth acceleration, more bookings

Q4 was an explosive quarter in terms of growth. The company reported its highest quarterly revenue and booking performances in its history. Revenue reached a record high of $404M, up 63% YoY, and bookings closed at $433M, up 62% YoY. As you can in the graph below, back in 2014, Zynga was failing, reaching revenue deceleration of ~40%, showing no signs towards a brighter future. However, since then, management has delivered a miraculous turnaround story. Not only revenue growth returned to positive levels, but it has also consistently been accelerating, currently at ~63%. The stock's valuation has also come back, reflecting better expectations for the future, but I will touch on that further below.

While Zynga's revenue and booking's growth has been utterly impressive, it is essential to remember the difference between the two. I had also mentioned that in my previous article on Zynga, though, I will repeat it here for those unfamiliar with the term.

Bookings represent the commitment of a customer (e.g., an advertiser) to spend money with Zynga. That's usually tied to a contract in the moment of the signup/subscription that can be both be signed physically or electronically in the case of full self-service platforms. To make it easier, think of booking as the contract with your customer - they signed it, but haven't' used your service nor paid you yet.

For instance, suppose that a customer signs up for a 12-month deal to advertise around $100/mo, at the beginning of the quarter. Since they are committing to spending $1,200 with Zynga, the company will report $1,200 in bookings, but only $300 in revenues for the quarter. In the case of Zynga, total bookings refer to total revenues adjusted for change in deferred revenues (revenues not yet received, but expected), which is derived from the sale of virtual items.

As the chart suggests, Zynga's successful growth in bookings is stimulating. Future cash flows are guaranteed, which increases the confidence of investors. Moreover, growth in advertising bookings is also a very optimistic and a promising sign for the company. If clients are showing commitment in spending with Zynga, that means they expect that their games will continue to be doing well in the future. This is the first quarter in a long time in which Zynga also reported a turnaround growth in its advertising segment, which grew 20% YoY. Advertising bookings also resumed growth, at 18% YoY, further reassuring commitment for future spending.

The company's growth has been mainly driven by "Words With Friends" and "Empires & Puzzles", which achieved record revenue and bookings. "Merge Magic!" also had a successful first full quarter and is on track to become another one of Zynga's "forever franchise."

Valuation and future expectations

In my view, Zynga's valuation is not overblown, leaving more room for the stock to run higher. The company is trading very closely in terms of its sales multiple with Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO), two of the largest game developers/publishers.

In the case of EA, the company has seen little to no growth over the past few years. Furthermore, its publicity among gamers has taken the wrong turn, as the company has abandoned innovation and original, new IPs, but has instead focused on optimizing its microtransaction sales.

On the other hand, Take-Two is rightly focused on quality, with really innovative titles and positive publicity. However, the company is too reliant on its "next big release." Should the next game in its GTA series fails to deliver on expectations, the company's stock would severely suffer.

But Zynga's case is very different. It is actually growing in terms of sales, and instead of relying upon successful new releases, its portfolio of multiple games allows for diversification. Also, its recurring revenue model should support a premium over other game developers, since it secures a more predictable stream of future cash flows. In that sense, Zynga is not that expensive relative to its sector, as the graph illustrates below.

In 2020, the company expects to deliver revenue of $1.6B, up 21% YoY, and bookings of $1.75B, up 12% YoY. In my view, these projections are incredibly conservative. Considering the 2019's 46% annual revenue growth, the guidance of less than half of last year's sales, sounds unreasonable, taking into account the newly signed bookings.

To bolster my point, Zynga's conservative guidance is not new. For 2019's guidance, management aimed for revenues of $1.6B, at a growth of 27% YoY, and bookings of $1.35B, up 39% YoY. In reality, the numbers ended up being overwhelmingly higher, as I discussed earlier. I, therefore, expect a similar approach from management, aiming towards lower expectations. After all, positive surprises featuring top/bottom line beats are never received negatively.

Moreover, the company has a solid cash position after raising more debt (I will touch on debt in the risks segment). As mentioned in the executive summary in the report:

We see opportunities to acquire talented teams and franchises around the world to accelerate our growth further.

The cash position of $1.36B is enormous for the company's market cap ($6.7B). It should allow for future growth through acquisitions, as management hinted.

The risks

The main risk that Zynga faces is the brutal competition of the mobile gaming space. The barrier to entry in the industry is non-existent. Anyone can develop the next big hit game and draw the majority of attention, as it has happened many times in the future, with new games going viral. While Zynga possesses a quality team of developers with top-talent, mobile attention is getting increasingly difficult to maintain, let alone increase. As more games flood the app stores, gamers are less likely to download a Zynga title, let alone commit to one.

An example of such competition is Apple's (AAPL) launch of Arcade, its mobile game subscription service. While no one can tell if the launch had any effect on the company's sales, the concern towards limited player attention remains.

As you can see, the average mobile booking per mobile daily active user has been consistently going up and has almost doubled since the same period last year. However, the bar chart below also depicts decreasing DAU. Therefore while existing users are spending more on the games, the user base is shrinking, which is very concerning, in my view.

Furthermore, Zynga's profitability remains weak, guiding for an EPS loss of ($0,14) for FY2020, as it aims to further invest in its products. While Zynga's estimates are historically conservative, and while the company has lots of cash to sustain itself, I think the lack of profitability a real risk.

Sure, focusing on future earnings by investing more now is a valid strategy. However, considering that investors are getting more and more confident in the company's turnaround story, proof of earnings delivery is what would set it in stone. In my opinion, the risk lies as to whether Zynga can capitalize on its growth to deliver a robust bottom line, in order to also repay its debt.

Growth in earnings is vital to cover the company's debt. As of the latest report, Zynga had liabilities of US$764.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$874.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.38b as well as receivables valued at US$149.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ~US$100m.

Conclusion

Zynga's turnaround has been undoubtedly impressive. Management has directed a successful reversal of severe revenue deceleration towards a hyper-growth diversified firm. In my view, Zynga's extension in bookings and a strong cash position should further fuel revenue growth. However, the risks remain, with the most concerning ones being the decreasing number of DAU and the repayment of debt. Assuming revenues are slightly higher than guidance, at ~$1.7B, at its current price, Zynga would be trading at 3.8x sales, next year. In my view, that's a conservative valuation, market, and sector-wise. I see Zynga as a compelling buy at this price based on its growth, worth the risks mentioned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.