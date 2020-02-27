Cocoa Stalls After A Higher High

The cocoa futures market rose to its highest level since August 2016 during the week of February 10 when the price reached $2998 per ton on the nearby ICE futures contract. The price ran out of upside steam at just below the $3000 per ton level.

Cocoa is the primary ingredient in the chocolate confectionery products enjoyed all over the world. As with all agricultural products, the weather in critical growing regions around the globe determines the supplies of cocoa each year. Since cocoa thrives in equatorial climates, the lion's share of annual production comes from West Africa. The Ivory Coast and Ghana account for over 60% of the world's supplies of the soft commodity.

The price of cocoa has been trending higher since it reached the lowest price in a decade in June 2017. The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative to futures for market participants looking to take a risk in the soft commodity.

A bullish pattern since 2017

In June 2017, the price of nearby cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to the lowest level since 2007 when they hit $1769 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cocoa futures have been in mostly an uptrend for almost three years. Price momentum and relative strength indicators had been rising with the slow stochastic in overbought territory and relative strength over a neutral reading. The latest high was at $2998 per ton as March futures rolled to May, the highest price since August 2016.

Rising price and open interest

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures contract.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart illustrates that the open interest metric has risen steadily with the price. Increasing open interest and ascending price is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The metric recently expanded to a new all-time peak at over 365,000 contracts on February 6. The increase in interest in the cocoa market is a function of growing demand. The chart shows the bullish trend from the start of this century. In 2000, approximately six billion people inhabited the earth. As of February 26, the number of people in the world had risen to 7.633 billion, an increase of 27.2% over the past two decades. The bottom line is that the addressable market for cocoa has increased, putting steady upward pressure on demand for the primary ingredient in chocolate, which translates to rising requirements for cocoa beans.

Sustainability issues lead to a surcharge

The lion's share of annual supplies of cocoa comes from West Africa, an area of the world where political stability can be a challenge. Moreover, production in the Ivory Coast and Ghana comes from mostly small farms. The cocoa business is a leading employer in the two countries and accounts for the revenue flows into the nations. Therefore, sustainability is a critical factor for the producers and governments as well as for the multinational companies that depend on cocoa supplies for their products.

The leading chocolate companies have worked with the African nations to create an environment where suppliers can meet growing demand. At the same time, an effort to reduce or eliminate child labor has increased production costs. To that end, the producers and leading consumers of cocoa have worked together to develop a $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa exports to subsidize production. The surcharge has put additional upward pressure on the price of cocoa beans.

Buying dips has been the optimal approach

Cocoa can be a volatile soft commodity. While the weather conditions in West Africa and other growing nations is the primary determinate of the annual crop, stability in West Africa is an additional concern.

The range in the price of cocoa since 2000 has been from $674 to $3826 per ton. The low came at the very beginning of this century, while the high was in 2011 when many commodity prices rose to record highs. As cocoa has been making higher lows and higher highs, the optimal approach to the cocoa market has been buying on price weakness and taking profits on rallies. At the same time, the upward bias of the market has made trading from the long side the best route to profits.

New all-time highs are on the horizon - NIB is the cocoa ETN product

The 2011 peak at $3826 per ton surpassed the previous high from 1980 when the price hit $3352. With cocoa knocking on the door at the $3000 level, and the bullish trend in place since 2017, we could see a new record high in the cocoa market sooner rather than later. When it comes to buying price dips in the cocoa market, the most direct route is via the futures and futures positions that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the bullish trend in cocoa prices without venturing into the leveraged and volatile futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $22.55 million, trades an average of 120,937 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The price of nearby May cocoa futures rose from $2404 at the end of 2019 to its most recent high at $2935 on February 7, a rise of 22.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB appreciated from $27.44 to $34.96 per share or 27.4% as the ETN outperformed the price action in the May futures contract.

One of the reasons for the outperformance of the ETN compared to the May contract is the term structure in the cocoa futures market.

Source: ICE/RMB

The chart of the forward curve shows that the term structure in cocoa is backwardation where prices for deferred delivery are progressively lower than prices for nearby delivery. As NIB rolls hedges from one nearby contract to the next, it earns a credit when the market is in backwardation. At the same time, the market structure is a sign of tight supplies in the cocoa market, which is a bullish factor.

The nearby May futures contract traded to a high of $2935 while the continuous contract hit a peak of $2998 in early February. At the $2739 per ton level on the May futures contract on February 26, the price has pulled back as a correction is underway in the cocoa futures market. If the price pattern since 2017 remains intact, buying on a scale-down basis will be the optimal approach to the soft commodity that looks headed for prices above the $3000 per ton level, and perhaps a test of the 2011 all-time peak.

